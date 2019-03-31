OFS Credit Company: This 6.875% Term Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NASDAQ

Comparison with all the fixed-rated term securities that pay a fixed-rate distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of the OFS Credit Company's (OCCI) newly issued term preferred stock.

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by OFS Credit Company - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 0.8M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $20M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

OFS Credit Company 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: OCCIP) pays a cumulative fixed dividend at a rate of 6.875%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating. OCCIP is callable as of 03/31/2021 and is maturing on 03/31/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its par value at the price of $24.88, which translates into a 7.13% Yield-to-Call and a 6.99% Yield-to-Maturity.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a newly-organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and subordinated debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Source: Company's website - Investor Relations

In addition, there is one more, a BDC company, which investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC - OFS Capital Corporation (OFS).

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, OCCI:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

The OFS Family

There are two baby bonds, owned by the other company, managed by OFS Capital Management - OFS Capital Corp.:

OFS Capital Corporation 6.375% Notes due 2025 (OFSSL), and

OFS Capital Corporation 6.50% Notes due 2025 (OFSSZ).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate in the 'Closed-End Fund - Debt' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we exclude the negative YTC issues:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

A closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Mandatory Redemption for Asset Coverage

If we fail to maintain asset coverage (as defined in Section 18(H) of the 1940 Act) of at least 200% as of the close of business on the last business day of any calendar quarter and such failure is not cured by the close of business on the date that is 30 calendar days following the filing date of our Annual Report on Form N-CSR, Semiannual Report on Form N-CSRS or Quarterly Report on Form N-Q or N-PORT, as applicable, for that quarter, or the “Asset Coverage Cure Date,” then we will be required to redeem, within 90 calendar days of the Asset Coverage Cure Date, shares of preferred stock, including Series A Term Preferred Stock, at least equal to the lesser of (1) the minimum number of shares of preferred stock that will result in us having asset coverage of at least 200% and (2) the maximum number of shares of preferred stock that can be redeemed out of funds legally available for such redemption. In connection with any redemption for failure to maintain such asset coverage, we may, in our sole option, redeem such additional number of shares of preferred stock that will result in asset coverage up to and including 285%. If shares of Series A Term Preferred Stock are to be redeemed for failure to maintain asset coverage of at least 200%, such shares will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the Liquidation Preference plus accumulated but unpaid dividends, if any, on such shares (whether or not declared, but excluding interest on accumulated but unpaid dividends, if any) to, but excluding, the date fixed for such redemption.

Source: 497 Filing by OFS Credit Company

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Series A Term Preferred Stock to acquire investments in accordance with our investment objectives and strategies described in this prospectus and for general working capital purposes. We currently anticipate being able to deploy any remaining proceeds from this offering within three months after the completion of the offering, depending on the availability of appropriate investment opportunities consistent with our investment objectives and market conditions. During this period, we will invest in temporary investments, such as cash, cash equivalents, U.S. government securities and other high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, which we expect will have returns substantially lower than the returns that we anticipate earning from investments in CLO securities and related investments. We cannot assure you we will achieve our targeted investment pace, which may negatively impact our returns.

Source: 497 Filing by OFS Credit Company

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $20M, OCCIP cannot be an addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock issued by OFS Credit Company. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.