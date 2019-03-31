ISS Blesses Bristol-Myers Celgene Tie-Up. Now What?

On March 29, ISS indicated it is advising in favor of the Celgene (CELG) Bristol-Myers (BMY) tie-up. The merger is being opposed by activist Starboard Value on the Bristol-Myers side, and it is more or less conceding. We've first written on Celgene on January 9 and followed it up with ~24 articles. After the news on Friday, it finally starts to look like it's working out:

However, there is quite a bit of air left in the spread. Perhaps, it is more attractive (much less risky) than ever before. Here are the basics:

Celgene trades at $93.27 currently.

Bristol-Myers trades at $47.22 currently.

For every Celgene share, you are offered by Bristol-Myers $50 in cash, one share of Bristol-Myers and one CVR*.

The deal is supposed to close in Q3 2019 and isn't subject to financing.

Spread (without CVR): 4.2%.

(without CVR): 4.2%. Annualized this is still between a 10% and 25.2% return (provided it closes in Q3).

The CVR is unlikely to pay off as it is structured to be a binary event - either $0 or $9 - but because we get it thrown in for free, the IRR is really good. If we factor in a value of $2 (a number I've heard several times from analysts), a hypothetical annualized return is quite ridiculous somewhere in the 15-36% range.

Downside Risk

I'd argue the downside risk has decreased year-to-date. Celgene has been putting out a number of press releases on its different drugs. Some good and some bad, but on balance, I think these have been largely positives.

In addition, you'll have noticed the market rocketed upwards over the past few months. The entire market did well. The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) as a proxy for the sector didn't do so great, but the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) surged. I think it's fair to assume Celgene would trade 15% higher now as compared to early January.

In addition, if shareholders vet the deal on April 12, there is a deal-break fee and that's a cool $2 billion. That adds some value to Celgene's shares on a pro-forma deal-break.

Add it all up and I put the downside at $75-76 on deal-break. That's only 18% downside from current levels.

Meanwhile, I believe the odds of a deal-break have significantly decreased now and are perhaps below 10% already. Let's look at some of the remaining risks.

Remaining Risks

The BMY shareholder vote appears to be the biggest single risk. But there are others:

1) BMY shareholder vote

2) Bid for BMY (especially if you hedge the equity portion)

3) Regulatory approvals

4) All types of delays

BMY Shareholder Vote

This is likely the largest hurdle, although it only requires a majority, and ISS is behind the deal. In an earlier article, I've laid out shareholder bases, indicating most parties would vote FOR the deal. You can find a public version here: A Closer Look At The Shareholder Makeup Of Bristol-Myers Squibb. It seems a low probability this vote will not get a majority, but it is always possible. There are no sure things.

Bid for BMY

A bidder coming in for Bristol-Myers on a stand-alone basis has been the No. 2 scare since day 1. It seems highly unlikely a bidder for BMY would come forward now. There are only a few candidates and they know what's been going on. I expect Starboard would have sniffed them out by now and they wouldn't be publicly conceding. After the shareholder vote, the break-up fee goes up to $2 billion. After that day, it becomes very, very unlikely.

Regulatory Approvals

Note the FTC looking into the deal:

On March 25, 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene each received a request for additional information and documentary materials (the "Second Request") from the FTC in connection with the FTC's review of the Merger. The parties understand that the FTC's review is focused on marketed and pipeline products for the treatment of psoriasis.

This is most likely about a novel treatment of psoriasis through oral dosage. It is not a core therapy to this tie-up. Usually, even if there are objections these can be remediated with asset sales or whatever. But this can cause delays which is annoying. However, this seems very unlikely to me because the whole point of a patent in biotech is to grant a developer some time to market his wares without the burden of competition. But that's my dumb way of thinking about it. I don't understand what the specific objections of the FTC could be here. It seems highly unlikely to me this will derail the whole process.

Delays

This is a mega-merger, so there can always be delays. Bristol-Myers' management has shown tremendous dedication to close this thing. On the Celgene side, management has been cooperative as well. Delays are possible and harmful to annualized returns, but it seems like an acceptable risk given there is enough juice in the spread to allow for a disappointment on closing dates now and then.

Conclusions

I think this is now a much-derisked bet. There is still a lot of spread left given the limited time you likely have to wait. It has also become much easier to hedge BMY as the odds of a BMY bidder materializing are coming down. I've increased my exposure to Celgene and hedged most of the equity portion.

*CVR Details

The CVR entitles its holder to get a one-time potential payment of $9.00 in cash upon FDA approval of all three of:

Ozanimod (by December 31, 2020) Liso-cel (JCAR017) (by December 31, 2020) bb2121 (by March 31, 2021)

