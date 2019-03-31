Week 14 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from the start now makes it 83 out of 98 trading weeks (84.69%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater in 4 or 5 trading days.

Two Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections this week with strong breakout conditions are Johnson & Johnson and United Technologies Corporation.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 14 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years including 98 weeks of public weekly selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 83 out of 98 weeks (84.69%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in 5 days since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Be on the lookout for the new CFO Insider Trading Anomaly series that will begin compiling data on Monday, April 1st.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

All-time total return is now +73.55%

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +102.78% (Best case)

Cumulative Gain by Friday of the Week: -7.38% (Worst case)

In the past 10 out 13 weeks (76.92%) of 2019, at least one stock has gained 10% or more in less than 5 trading days. 5 stocks have gained over 20% and 17 stocks have gained more than 10% in the past 13 weeks YTD.

The evidence is strong that you can outperform the worst-case fixed 1-week, equal weighted minimum return measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close (blue line). Selling many of the selections prior to Friday has resulted in +102.78% return YTD (green line) best case, compared to the S&P 500 +12.92% for the same period.

Selling of the breakout stocks prior to the end of the fixed 4- or 5-day holding measurement period remains the most profitable 1-week strategy and is closely correlated to market behaviors as I show on the March S&P 500 daily returns chart below.

Wednesday replaced Friday as the worst day of the week as March came to a close. The final returns by days of the week for March are as shown below.

Measuring the most recent 8 selections for 2019, so far, the best returns were generally achieved in fewer than four days with an average top gain of 4.09% per stock. Idiosyncratic events will occur that the model cannot anticipate (e.g. earnings surprise, CEO resignation, SEC investigation, etc.), so it is always a good strategy to hold a basket of stocks to diversify unpredictable risks.

In fact, Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) had the largest loss among the selections last week due to an unexpected CFO resignation midweek that drove the price down double digits and hurt the overall returns for the week.

Momentum conditions remain strongest among Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL), eHealth (EHTH), Travelzoo (TZOO), W&T Offshore (WTI), TransEnterix (TRXC), AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX), Cara Therapeutics (CARA), CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), FormFactor (FORM), and ChemoCentryx (CCXI) from prior week selections.

Momentum parameters appear to be moving positive again after major declines through Week 13 Breakout. Positive momentum values of 60 are widening above negative momentum levels of 31 at the close on Friday. This is an improvement but still well below the all-time high of 153 back on February 25th.

Using the signals of the Momentum Gauge may significantly improve your returns in 2019. Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 14 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The four Breakout Stocks to start the week consist of one technology stock, two healthcare, and one services sector stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) - Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Baozun Inc. (BZUN) - Services / Catalog & Mail Order Houses

Aerie Pharmaceuticals - Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers

Price Target: $55.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Baozun Inc. - Services / Catalog & Mail Order Houses

Price Target: $50.00

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 14

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The top two stocks based on the same published breakout parameters for this week are prior picks:

United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Indicators all strongly positive with breakout conditions above the negative price channel from October. Very strong net inflows with momentum likely to carry to $135/share price target in the short term.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Strong and improving technical indicators with high net inflows. Price breaking above key resistance level at $137/share with likely continued price gains along the positive trend line to $147/share in the near term.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close on Friday.

