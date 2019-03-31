Breaking Down Aurora's Investor Presentation And Why There Is Massive Room To Grow

Through this article, I will cover Aurora Cannabis' (ACB) March investor presentation and explain why there is massive growth potential by delving into its production capabilities, customer growth, and its path to profitability. Through these, I believe that Aurora is capable of growing both its global presence and stock price.

Production Capabilities

To start the presentation, Aurora shows its current production capacity at 120,000 kg/year, but then has a staggering mid-2020 production capacity of 500,000+ kg/year, which is agreed upon by this article published by Forbes. That is over four times growth in just over a year, so it may not seem feasible now, but the additions of the Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2 facilities should help the company accomplish these goals. Both these facilities are over 1,000,000 square feet and some of the largest that Aurora will have in its fleet of nine others. The two additions, plus advanced cultivating techniques, include a process that can affect every variable including accurately controlling the nutrients, lighting, humidity, temp, and air flow to yield the most from every harvest. According to an article by The Motley Fool, it believes that Aurora can produce over 700,000 kg/year by mid-2020, which would be over 8.5 times growth. Aurora has a long tradition of increasing production with increased demand, so if the market demanded 700,000 kg of marijuana, I believe Aurora could provide that.

-Aurora investor presentation

According to page 6 on the presentation, Aurora has been able to increase production from less than 500,000 grams in Q3 2016 to almost 8 million grams in Q4 2018. This was 16 times growth in grams produced in a 2.25-year span where medical patient growth grew about 7 times in that same time frame signaling that Aurora can efficiently and effectively meet market demand.

Aurora investor presentation

Revenue Growth

On the left side of this slide is a completely parabolic rise in revenue growth. As we know from last quarter, increased revenue does not always mean increased profit, as the company lost 237.7 million on record earnings of 52.4 million in Q2 2019. I will dive deeper into the seemingly alarmingly large loss and explain why it may not be so bad, but for now, I see this trend of incredible revenue growth continuing. Aurora is currently in 24 countries across 5 continents with a combined population in these regions of over 1 billion people. The new customer base paired with its ability to ramp up production will surely increase revenues for the foreseeable future. The company's international reach is second to none in the cannabis industry where it operates in over twice the countries than its competitors Cronos (OTC:CRON) and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) do. This gives Aurora the first mover advantage, which it details on page 8 as one of its keys to success in the global consumer industry.

Industry Potential

Aurora believes that the total cannabis opportunity is around $200 billion while the current opportunity in Canada is just 12 billion. This is on the low side as Canopy Growth's Bruce Linton believes it could be over double that at $500 billion. The company believes that the largest portion of sales could come through its global consumer division, and this is not including the United States, which is believed to having the largest potential in the world. Unfortunately, Aurora is not able to sell marijuana in the United States because of laws in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange. The good news is that if marijuana becomes legal at a federal level in the U.S., Aurora can tap into this market. Although it cannot sell products containing THC in the U.S., it can sell hemp-CBD products. The company is currently the global leader in selling CBD products and believes that it can be a $22 billion market by 2022. It may be hard joining the recreational/medical marijuana party late in the United States, but Aurora has the highest production capacity, most reach, and arguably more know-how than any cannabis company in the world.

Strategy

But back to the company's strategies. Aurora has created four individual divisions - Canadian medical, global medical, Canadian consumer, and global consumer - to maximize growth. Focusing on its large global market, Aurora plans on leveraging its early mover advantage by establishing a leading market share and create brand awareness. The company is also interested in increasing its margins which it plans on accomplishing by "capturing international markets by owing distribution channels directly" and introducing new high margin products through research and development. The belief is that it will be able to produce a gram of marijuana for under $1 by focusing on the technology that will increase yields and operating costs while producing in low-cost locations. As of Q2 2019, it produced a single gram for $1.92, which would mean to reach the $1 mark, it would need to cut costs by around 48%. Back in Q2 2018, the company produced a single gram at $1.41, so it would not be out of the question that Aurora can reach this mark when it finally establishes its two facilities mentioned earlier. Because of this, I believe that this goal of $1/gram may not be reached in the near future but could when the company is more "settled" three, four, five years down the line.

These statements are obviously made with optimism from Aurora, but there is the regulatory challenge that faces expanding into any new market as well as the existing market challenges. Since Aurora is already established in 24 countries, I believe that it has the capability to successfully comply with all the regulations, but it may come with unforeseen hurdles along the way.

Value Chain/Money Problem?

To sell these products, Aurora has made multiple acquisitions that helped it a strong "market builder" chain consisting of building, cultivation and extraction, plant and medical science R&D, distribution, and consumer engagement & brands. Aurora has acquired 15 companies and has strategic investments in another 12. Each acquisition or investment is helping build and sustain long-term growth even though it may suffer losses in the near term. This was shown in Q2 2019 when it posted a net loss of 237.7 million. This number looks a lot scarier than it actually is because these losses came mostly from a decrease in stock prices of the companies that it is invested in. The argument can be made that Aurora has a history of money problems, including losses on Alcanna, CTT Pharmaceuticals, Choom Holdings, Radient Technologies, Micron Waste Technologies, and Namaste Technologies, but I believe that these losses will more than be made up for in the future. These losses are the norm for the cash-burn cannabis industry and Aurora is only interested in the future value that these companies can produce. In the long run, Aurora believes that the value derived for these companies will more than make up for the losses. In general, the Q2 loss is nothing to be alarmed by.

Aurora investor presentation

Path to Profitability

Lastly, encompassing everything mentioned above is its ultimate goal of becoming a sustainably profitable company. Aurora have three sections in its path to profitability including near-, medium-, and long-term plans. For the near-term, it wants to drive down costs and ramp up production, which is seen in its goal of $1/gram and its increased scale coming 2020 with the two new facilities. Another objective is to "invest heavily into research and development" which will not increase profitability now but definitely in the long term as it can be seen as investing in the future. For the medium term, the hope is to leverage the research and development to create higher margin products that can be sold in the expanding global market. Finally, its long-term plan is to efficiently brand these high-margin products all while further increasing yields.

Takeaway

Through investments in many specialized companies paired with Aurora's ability to produce and sell cannabis-related products, I believe that these goals are very attainable. Although sustained profitability may not come now, it is not expected to. With the help of the investor presentation and history of growth that Aurora has, I am convinced that it will be able to capitalize on the growing global market and believe that it can achieve its long-term goal and became sustainably profitable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.