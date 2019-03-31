The Boeing 737 Max Problem - How Much Are They Self-Insuring?

How much of this risk, this cost, is self-insured, how much outside the company?

It's not just the crashes, it's those who aren't flying the planes because of them.

Boeing obviously has a problem with the 737 Max, but how much of one?

That Boeing (NYSE:BA) has a problem with the 737 Max is obvious enough. The Lion and then Ethiopian crashes tell us that much. But there's not necessarily a bigger problem here, merely uncertainty about how big the problem might be. Or, even, whether there is a problem to be uncertain about.

That being, well, airlines which have bought the 737 Max can't currently use them. Or at least in many places they cannot. This implies costs for said airlines - who is responsible for those costs? That depends on how the blame for the 737 Max problems is apportioned in the end of course. But I think we all know there's a significant risk it's going to be Boeing itself.

That's not the end of it, though. If blame is assigned to Boeing, then sure, the compensation bill to the families of those who died will end up in Seattle, where it may or may not be insured, but probably is. But what about those losses of airlines which cannot fly the planes they've bought and still must pay for? And the costs of renting replacement planes to keep the schedules going?

Here we face true uncertainty, for what Boeing tells us about its insurance cover is that it's there, but some portion - risks that cannot be insured at commercially sensible rates - ends up being self-insured. It is usually, but not always, tail end risks that end up there, on the balance sheet of the company that feels insurers might be asking higher than proper commercial rates.

Note that this isn't stating that this is so. Rather, that we're uncertain. But it's uncertainty - not probability - which makes it hugely difficult to value something.

To run through a little of what we know from today's newspapers:

A lawsuit against Boeing Co. was filed in US federal court on Thursday in what appeared to be the first suit over an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people. The lawsuit was filed in Chicago federal court by the family of Jackson Musoni, a citizen of Rwanda, and alleges that Boeing, which manufactures the 737 MAX, had defectively designed the automated flight control system.

Well, OK, suits will fly after such an event. We know this, we don't know the end result, but that's more akin to probability, not uncertainty.

Officials believe a suspect automated flight-control system activated before a Boeing Co. 737 MAX nose-dived into the ground in Ethiopia, according to people briefed on investigators’ preliminary conclusion from data captured by the doomed flight’s black boxes.

We are, though, getting close to believing that Boeing's design, or systems, or choices about them, were responsible. Litigating whether that's true is for others, we just need to be aware of the implications.

A rogue safety system was automatically activated on board an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max before it nose-dived into the ground, according to a preliminary assessment of its black box data. The initial conclusion is the strongest sign yet that the new automated system triggered both the crash in Ethiopia this month and the Lion Air crash in Indonesia five months ago which between them claimed 346 lives.

Agreed, what the newspapers say and what is reality aren't the same thing. But here's the grander problem:

TUI has warned investors of a €200m (£173m) hit from the decision to ground all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following two deadly crashes in five months. The travel operator, which currently has 15 of the planes affected, issued a profit warning as it said it secured replacement planes to ensure customers suffered no disruption.

The assumption, a useful one, is that Boeing will have insurance cover for planes not working. But do they have insurance cover for the losses to customers of a plane not working? Here's what the Boeing accounts state about their insurance cover:

Our insurance coverage may be inadequate to cover all significant risk exposures. We are exposed to liabilities that are unique to the products and services we provide. We maintain insurance for certain risks and, in some circumstances, we may receive indemnification from the U.S. government. The amount of our insurance coverage may not cover all claims or liabilities and we may be forced to bear substantial costs. For example, liabilities arising from the use of certain of our products, such as aircraft technologies, missile systems, border security systems, anti-terrorism technologies, and/or air traffic management systems may not be insurable on commercially reasonable terms. While some of these products are shielded from liability within the U.S. under the SAFETY Act provisions of the 2002 Homeland Security Act, no such protection is available outside the U.S., potentially resulting in significant liabilities. The amount of insurance coverage we maintain may be inadequate to cover these or other claims or liabilities.

Hmm. Do you see the problem? We're uncertain. We don't know. It's not a matter of probability that some portion of this will happen and we've accounted for that. We really, really just don't know. Is Boeing looking at that tail end risk of losses to airlines which bought the now generally grounded 737 Max? Or isn't it? And if it is, how much will end up actually being paid out?

My own opinion, and this is entirely an opinion, is that such losses, if they do have to be paid, will be ruinously higher than any direct compensation to families - that generally, in the absence of gross negligence, is limited by the Warsaw Convention, thus making it insurable. And as noted above, we don't know whether that risk is off with the insurers or resides on Boeing's balance sheet.

Sure, there's always, eventually, a time when it's a good idea to try catching that falling knife. I'm deeply unconvinced this is true of Boeing yet. That is just me of course, but I'd simply steer clear of the stock for the present.

For uncertainty is a great investment killer. We just don't know enough as yet to be short or long, better perhaps to be just out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.