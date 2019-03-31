Don't Worry About Europe's Rising Big Tech Tax Bill - Donald Trump Already Took Care Of It

We shouldn't overly worry about the effects on GOOG, AAPL, AMZN, FB because Donald Trump's changes to US tax law largely took care of this.

One of the worries we might have over investing in Big Tech is that their foreign profits have, until recently, lived something of a charmed life. By dint of some nifty footwork, it was possible to make considerable profits outside the US and end up paying near nothing in taxation upon them - Apple (AAPL) famously used to report a near 2% taxation rate upon foreign profits. Even that was only because it was too tedious to try and manage it down to 0%.

A result of this has been a certain determination by the foreigners to get a hold of some of that revenue. The taxation authorities have always been OK with events because the law was being obeyed. Even, the purpose of the international tax system was. For the basic principle is that taxation should occur where economic value is created. Quite obviously a substantial portion, maybe near all, of the value of Big Tech is created by those, well, those who create Big Tech. The programmers and engineers who design the stuff, that's all in California, that's where the value is added, that's where the taxation should be.

This doesn't please the local politicians of course, who think they should be getting that revenue so that they can spend it. Thus we get things like the UK's Diverted Profits Tax. France has imposed, or is trying to at least, a digital tax, and the European Union is devising plans to do so.

All of which might worry us as investors, they're a 'comin for a bigger slice of our profits! Reality being that it won't quite work out that way. To understand this, it's necessary to grasp how the old system worked - without jargon.

Effectively, and without that jargon, foreign profits of US corporations were not taxed in the US as long as they remained outside the US. If you brought them in to pay a dividend, say, then they paid the usual US rates - this happened to eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) one time. But if they remained outside the US - technically, you stated that they would always do so, would be reinvested elsewhere - then the US tax system didn't touch them. This meant that if it was possible to engineer not paying taxes elsewhere, then no taxes would be due.

It was indeed possible to do such tax engineering. A usual approach was to start in Ireland. This is the Double Irish with a Dutch Sandwich - don't fret the details. Effectively, the Irish tax system taxed you only on profits from business actually in Ireland. Profit flowing through from business conducted elsewhere wasn't locally taxed. No, not quite, but that's the effect.

So, set up the Irish subsidiary, use it to do all the actual selling to companies across Europe, perhaps even the world. Profits from selling, say, advertising in Germany, or phones in France - for physical goods it was a little more complex but the effect was the same - and the profits roll up in Ireland untaxed. From where they can be moved off to the Caribbean and not into the US. The Caribbean because there's usually no corporate taxation there at all. We've engineered our extremely low tax rates on foreign profits. Sure, we can't ship them out to investors without paying US tax, but we can pile it up untaxed all the same.

This, not unnaturally, annoyed many European and other politicians. Thus all the attempts to gain some of that tax revenue, the Diverted Profits Tax, various digital levies and so on.

It is crucial to understand for what comes next that foreign profits tax paid is a deductible in the US tax system. If you pay the UK Diverted Profits Tax, then that gets knocked off the US tax bill - not wholly, entirely and exactly, but good enough for us here.

So, what has Donald Trump done to change the US corporate taxation system? Those foreign profits that used to go to the Caribbean for a tax are now taxable. Whether they stay out of the US or enter. Thus dodging the European tax systems and also the American is no longer possible. The loophole has been closed that is. Which aids in explaining this:

Google's UK tax bill rose to £67m last year as the US internet company awaits Treasury plans to raise hundreds of millions of pounds with a tax on digital giants. Accounts for Google UK Limited revealed its corporation tax charge increased from £49.7m to £66.8m, after profits in Britain increased from £201m to £246m last year. It comes as the Treasury considers a new digital levy designed to significantly increase Silicon Valley companies' tax payments in the UK.

Trying to entirely dodge the UK tax system no longer works. There's also all that political pressure to be paying more. The thing is, that deductibility of foreign taxes paid is still there. As far as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is concerned now, it's going to have to pay taxes somewhere. Might as well pay more to the UK for that bill is then a deductible against the American one.

Sure, this is all a bit long-winded, but it's necessary to get to the point. Only when that background is understood can we consider the effects on investing in Big Tech of that movement toward higher taxation of those varied companies. Which is, that movement to gain more tax isn't going to have much effect. We don't really have to worry about what the rest of the world does, it's all already taken care of in the revisions to the US tax code.

Trump's changes mean that the foreign profits of US corporations are already taxed whatever. So, a rise in European taxation of such profits leaves the companies just the same - the deductibility of foreign taxes means little or no change in the total taxation bill.

The end effect of this is that we don't have to worry about increased foreign or European taxation of Big Tech. The system has already been changed so that it only changes who the tax is paid to rather than the total tax bill.

This also has implications for that vast bill the European Union presented to Apple. It's been quite open about the fact that it was the zero taxation of those profits anywhere which was the problem. If it was indeed being taxed US-side, then the European bill would have been lower. Now those profits are indeed taxed US-side. It's going to make that ongoing appeal all rather interesting really.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.