Fitbit: A Prudent Pivot

As my subscribers know, I have been a Fitbit (FIT) bull for about two years now. Although the stock has not performed as I had expected, I remain very bullish and have used the negative sentiment in FIT to acquire shares at a significantly undervalued level. For full disclosure, FIT represents a significant portion of my portfolio and my average cost basis is around $4.80 per share.

Although FIT reported a great Q4, reporting revenue of $571.2 million (beating expectations by $1.85 million) and GAAP EPS of $0.06 per share (beating expectations by $0.08 per share), the stock sold off a bit and traded down from $6.87 and is currently sitting at just $5.92 per share. The driving force for the sell-off was FIT's relatively weak guidance, with management guiding for Q1 revenue of $250 million-$260 million and EPS of -$0.24-$0.22 (below the consensus estimate of -$0.15 per share).

Analog to Chegg

Despite the guidance being relatively tepid, I am floored by management's pivot of FIT's business model into a more reliable, recurring revenue-type business model, which reminds me of Chegg's (CHGG) pivot a few years ago. In 2014, when CHGG was trading at $7.30 per share, I outlined my thesis for investing in CHGG, given management's prudent pivot away from product sales and into higher-margin services sales. Here's a link to my article from August 2014 entitled "Chegg: Pivoting Toward Success."

In 2014, Chegg reached a partnership with Ingram, the world's largest book distributor, to mitigate Chegg's reliance on sales of textbooks and allow it to focus on building out its suite of services. Chegg then started a number of low-risk, high upside initiatives, such as Chegg Career Services, tutoring services, among others. These services had one-time fixed costs for the launch and then allowed for much higher margins, as revenue from each incremental user flowed straight down the income statement to bolster its profitability. This type of higher-margin, recurring revenue was the catalyst that led to CHGG's stock shooting up to today's level of nearly $40 per share.

Fitbit's Pivot

Historically, Fitbit's revenue has been almost entirely derived from product sales. However, Fitbit is prudently focusing on generating revenue through other services. In September, Fitbit launched Fitbit Care, which can drive a substantial amount of recurring revenue. Here's a snippet from the press release:

"With the introduction of Fitbit Care, we continue to expand our healthcare offerings with a new, bundled subscription offering that can help improve outcomes for some of the most common and costly conditions in healthcare, such as diabetes and hypertension,” said Adam Pellegrini, general manager, Fitbit Health Solutions. “This unique offering will allow us to better support our 1,600-plus enterprise health customers and the 100-plus health plans that we work with through a comprehensive platform that can help deliver positive, lasting outcomes for their employees and members."

Fitbit is giving employers and healthcare providers the opportunity to offer certain services to its employees and customers to reduce healthcare spending. Employers will be able to nudge their employees into healthier habits, to reduce healthcare costs, by running challenges and customizing social communities to motivate individuals to achieve their health goals. Furthermore, Fitbit launched a health coaching and virtual care platform that will enable individuals to establish a relationship with a coach to support their goals such as losing weight, tobacco cessation and even managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, depression, among others. Providing this prophylactic medicine for a few dollars a month could end up saving employers and insurance providers thousands of dollars per employee/insured.

In connection with this launch, Fitbit announced a partnership to enroll 5 million Humana (NYSE:HUM) members to have access to these wellness solutions or health coaching. Below is a snippet from the release, which summarizes the partnership well:

“Working with Fitbit, we have been able to provide our members with wearable devices, data and insights they can use to achieve their best health and wellness. By adding Fitbit Care’s new health coaching capabilities, we can offer even more personalized, meaningful support to our members who are focused on specific health goals, such as smoking cessation or weight loss, or the management or prevention of chronic conditions,” said Jeff Reid, Humana’s senior vice president of Wellness Solutions. “Fitbit’s intuitive technology and human coaches are powerful tools to engage and motivate members, creating more frequent, convenient touch-points that support our members beyond the walls of a doctor’s office.”

More recently, in early March, Fitbit announced a partnership with Solera Health to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes. This partnership aims to incorporate Fitbit's platform through Solera Health's innovative model to encourage positive behavior changes, such as increasing someone's physical activity to reduce type 2 diabetes. The integration of these two platforms in generating positive outcomes has data to back it up: "[b]ased on an analysis of more than 1,700 people who enrolled in the National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) through the Solera network, Solera found that participants who redeemed a Fitbit device were more active and lost more weight during the program than those who did not."

The opportunity for insurance companies and employers to save tremendously on treating type 2 diabetes is substantial:

"Type 2 diabetes affects more than 30 million American adults and costs the U.S. approximately $327 billion annually in direct medical expenses and lost productivity. Yet, the onset of disease can be delayed – or even prevented – among the 84 million U.S. adults at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Research has shown that people with prediabetes who lost 5% of their body weight through healthier eating and 150 minutes of activity per week cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes in half. This intervention strategy is the foundation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National DPP, which is now a covered preventive service for all Medicare beneficiaries."

To calculate the potential revenue that can be derived from these services, I made an inquiry on Fitbit's website as to how much it would cost as an employer to obtain these services for its employees. After some back and forth via chat, I received this follow-up email below:

The starter package, which allows for customized challenges and unlimited reporting of historical data costs between $8-$12 per employee per month. Employers are constantly looking for ways to curb healthcare costs for employees and this even led to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) creating a joint venture, now named Haven, aimed at reducing their collective healthcare expenditures for their employees.

For the sake of argument, let's assume that Haven signed up their employees and their families, about 1.2 million people, for Fitbit's starter package. Given their size, we'll assume that they have bargaining power and can negotiate to receive the $8 per employee per month rate. That alone would generate roughly $115,000,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Furthermore, this revenue would flow down to the bottom line, as there is a fixed cost in setting up this service and then each incremental user does not add more costs on, outside of the server costs to host these challenges and store the data. This does not even account for the hardware revenue that would be generated and the opportunity to cross-sell other services such as coaching services.

In a small case study, with 100 employees, one employer, RTA, estimated that they saved $2.3 million in healthcare cost savings in one year alone.

For 2019, Fitbit has been conservative and has guided for its Fitbit Health Solutions to generate approximately $100 million in revenue; however, if Fitbit can bring on a few big employers, I believe this figure can easily be eclipsed. Moreover, every year it will become easier to sell these services, as they will have more case studies and data backing up the cost savings associated with these services.

Inspire Tracker

Fitbit initially launched a new tracker, the Fitbit Inspire, as a tracker that was only available through the Fitbit Health Solutions platform. However, now the Inspire is available to all customers. Moreover, it is very important to highlight the fact that Fitbit's newly released Inspire tracker has been named a "covered fitness benefit" in 42 Medicare Advantage plans. As I confirmed with CEO James Park on Twitter (see below), these trackers can now be given to insureds for zero cost. The value in lowering health care costs is so apparent that the government now will provide these bands to Medicare Advantage members at no cost.

Valuation

Despite Fitbit's management prudently shifting FIT's business model towards this higher-margin, recurring revenue model, Fitbit is trading at a level that values that company at a level not far above its net asset level.

Fitbit has $723.4 million in cash on its balance sheet, with accounts receivable of $414.2 million, which can easily be sold to a factoring company for $0.90 on the dollar ($372.8 million). Moreover, it has $124 million in inventory and roughly $50 million in income tax receivable and prepaid expenses. If we assume the inventory can be sold for $0.60 on the dollar, that means Fitbit could be liquidated and generate $1.15 million in cash. When backing all of Fitbit's liabilities of $779.6 million, that leaves $366.5 million. However, that doesn't include the roughly $200 million in other assets, such as property, Fitbit's patents, and the value of its brand. Fitbit's market capitalization is just below $1.5 billion, which is quite undervalued given the opportunity for substantial higher-margin revenue growth and management guiding for FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to be just slightly negative to break-even. Fitbit is valued like a company that is nearing bankruptcy, but they are on the verge of profitability and have a strong balance sheet.

Bearish Case

Despite being very bullish, I would just like to briefly discuss the bearish case with Fitbit. FIT is investing in growing these services so it can be less dependent on product sales. However, if these services do not catch on and Fitbit invests a substantial amount of money in them, and if product sales begin to dry up, FIT could rack-up losses pretty quickly. Although I do not expect FIT to face too much trouble convincing employers of the health savings potential, as there are numerous case studies and data to back up the benefits of their technology, it is entirely possible for a competitor to offer a similar service that could eat into FIT's market. It is plausible for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and others to launch competing products and create significant competition for these sales. Nonetheless, I remain bullish on FIT, as I believe the market will be so large that this potential competition won't prove to be too stymieing.

Conclusion

With declining product sales since its IPO, FIT has fallen out of favor with Wall Street. However, I see parallels to CHGG with a prudent shift to a higher-margin, recurring revenue business model. With FIT's valuation being very conservative, based on its current balance sheet and trading level, I suggest buying up shares of FIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.