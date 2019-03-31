Baytex Energy: Focus On Deleveraging

Considering the U.S. assets, the market values the company at a smaller discount compared with other Canadian oil and gas producers.

The U.S. assets limited the impact of the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4.

Thanks to its Eagle Ford assets in the U.S., Baytex Energy (BTE) limited the impact of the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4. But the company still generated a negative total netback.

The 2019 capital program will focus on the light oil assets. And with the current oil price environment, the company will be able to reduce the net debt while keeping the production flat.

Considering different valuation methods, the market values the company at a discount. But there are some more interesting investment opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas industry.

Source: Baytex (Baytex operations)

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

Thanks to the Raging River acquisition, the Q4 production increased by 42% year-over-year to reach 98,890 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

With the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, the contrast between the operating netback generated by the Canadian and the U.S. assets is important, as highlighted by the table below.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

Q4 is the first quarter with the full contribution of the Raging River acquisition. The per-unit costs stayed stable compared to the previous quarter. The lower costs from the royalties, due to the depressed Canadian oil prices, are the exception.

Source: author, based on company reports

In the table above, I estimated the sustaining costs at about C$17.3/boe. With a full-year contribution of the Raging River assets, the production would have amounted to about 94,000 to 95,000 boe/d in 2018. And management announced a 2019 capital program of C$600 million that corresponds to the estimated production of 95,000 boe/d.

Thus, these C$600 million correspond to the sustaining capital. The per-unit sustaining costs amount to C$600 million / (95,000 boe/d * 365) = C$17.3/boe.

During Q4, the exploration and development capital program, at C$184.2 million, exceeded the adjusted funds flow of C$110.8 million.

As a result, the net debt increased to C$2.26 billion. The net debt to annualized Q4 adjusted funds flow ratio amounts to 5.1, which is high. But the depressed Canadian oil prices impacted the adjusted funds flow. The net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio amounts to 4.8, but the TTM adjusted funds flow doesn't take the full contribution of the Raging River into account.

Assuming a WTI price of US$57/bbl and an MSW differential at US$8/bbl, management forecasts C$800 million of adjusted funds flow. With this estimation, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio drops to 2.8, which is still high.

With this context, management will focus on reducing the net debt with the free cash flow.

"Further deleveraging remains a top priority. For 2019, adjusted funds flow in excess of exploration and development expenditures, leasing expenditures and asset retirement obligations, will be used to reduce our indebtedness." - Source: Q4 2018 press release

Potential for upside

The table below summarizes the 2019 guidance.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

Approximately 80% of the 2019 capital program is directed to the light oil assets in the Eagle Ford and Viking areas.

The guidance suggests Baytex will realize a cash netback of C$26/boe - C$1.27/boe - C$3.23/boe = C$21.5/boe. And with the sustaining costs of C$17.5/boe I estimated above, the total netback would amount to C$4/boe in 2019.

To estimate the intrinsic value for the company, I apply a 12x multiple to the total netback of C$4/boe, assuming the production stays flat.

Source: author, based on company reports

With a stock price at C$2.27, the market offers a 24% to my estimation of fair value based on the guidance.

With a 10% discount rate, the 2018 reserves report indicates a 2P NAV of C$7.27/share.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

As shown in the table below, this estimation assumes more optimistic oil and gas prices than the flat WTI price at US$57/bbl that corresponds to my estimation of a total netback at C$4/boe.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

And from the reserves report, I calculate the PDP and Proved NAV at about C$0.1/share and C$3.33/share with a 10% discount rate.

The market offers a 31% discount to my estimation of the proved NAV. But the market valuations of many Canadian oil and gas producers represent a fraction of the Proved - or even PDP - NAV.

The flowing barrel valuation at C$37,081/boe/d is reasonable considering the part of the liquids production above 82%.

Source: author, based on company reports

With these different valuation methods, the market undervalues the company. The comparison with other Canadian oil and gas producers is difficult considering the importance of the U.S. assets for Baytex. But we have seen in several of my recent articles that many oil and gas Canadian producers are valued at a more important discount to a conservative estimation of fair value.

Conclusion

Baytex limited the impact of the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 thanks to its U.S. assets. And at current oil prices, the company will generate strong free cash flow.

Considering the high level of debt, management will focus on reducing the net debt.

Taking the Eagle Ford assets into account, the market values the company at a smaller discount compared to some other oil and gas Canadian producers.

