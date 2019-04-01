CSS Industries: Are Lenders Signaling A Different Message?

The future will likely not be as bad as many think, however, the company will also likely not return to historical operating margins. Reality will be somewhere in between.

I recently came across CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS), a business that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells seasonal, gift and craft products primarily to mass market retailers. If you yawned during that description, fear not, I did the same at first glance. It is a boring business that has existed in its current form since the mid-1980’s, though it has changed the niche businesses that it operates in numerous times since then. Beginning in the early 1990’s, it began to manufacture and distribute things like ribbons, bows, gift packaging etc. However, over the past few years the core business segments have been facing numerous competitive headwinds.

Source: 12/31/18 10-Q, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis…

Management has responded to the changing competitive landscape by acquiring businesses that it feels may be accretive to its current platform (approximately $120 million of acquisitions from 2015-2018) and states in its most recent 10-Q (12/31/18) that this will be an important part of its strategic plan going forward.

Source: 12/31/18 10-Q, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis…

Many believe that these long term business trends will only continue, leading to the eventual demise of CSS Industries Inc., or at the very least, the amount of uncertainty and risk is too great to bear at the moment. I’m always curious to look a little deeper when historically stable businesses hit a disruption point, the graph of the company’s ten year stock price below illustrates this nicely.

Source: Moringstar.com

Current Reality

The current reality is exactly what management tells the reader in its financial disclosures, things are changing and the company is trying to adapt. The table below shows that organic sales growth is elusive and the only fiscal year-to-date growth contribution comes from its Simiplicity acquisition (consolidated in its Craft segment).

Source: 12/31/18 10-Q

Furthermore, anyone who glances at the Income Statement quickly hones in on the the ($20 M) nine-month ending Operating (Loss) and lack-luster third quarter performance relative to expectations and the previous year’s period.

Source: 12/31/18 10-Q

However, if the reader goes on to the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section, there is a decent amount of noise going on related to the acquisition and restructuring activities.

Source: Author's presentation of 12/31/18 10-Q.

Source: 12/31/18 10-Q

The approximate $30 million of trade remedy, acquisition and restructuring costs are in line with the TTM Operating Loss presented below. Also, note that some of these costs are not cash but accounting adjustments. The question is whether management will be able to successfully acquire businesses that are truly accretive to the long term earnings power of the company? This is where many are skeptical, and they should be. Acquisition activity is always more time consuming and costly than management teams tend to anticipate. “Synergies” are frequently illusive and fade as competitive forces erode operating profits. Yet, with CSS Industries Inc.’s stock price touching new 52-Week and ten year lows today (March, 29th), has this fear been over played? Could the business revert to historical Operating Income, EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow averages? I think the recent Revolving Credit Facility gives an unexpected hint.

Source: Moringstar.com with Author’s added calculations

New Revolving Credit Facility

The company disclosed in its March, 13th 8-K that it entered into a new $125 million secured revolving credit facility with JP Morgan Chase as the administrative agent, and Bank of America and KeyBank, as lenders. CSS Industries, Inc. was out of compliance with its former Wells Fargo revolver, but was able to convince these banks to take on a new credit facility to replace the old. Why would these lenders do such a thing with a dying business? The item that caught my attention was the very specific Minimum EBITDA covenant discussed in Section 6.12(NYSE:B).

Source: CSS 8-K, J.P. Morgan Credit Agreement CSS Industries - For Investors - Financial Information - SEC Filings

The specificity of these EBITDA benchmarks, both in amount and timing, is intriguing. For both the lenders and management team to come to an agreement gives me a decent sense that they think that operations will improve. The 9-month period ending 12/31/19 $20M EBITDA benchmark is in line with the FYE 2017 operations amount of $18M. This may not materialize, but management has been given a pretty tight deadline in order to prove that the TTM operations metrics are truly related to acquisition and restructuring efforts.

Valuation and Conclusion

If the $20M of 9-months ending EBITDA is used as a proxy for the FYE 2020 amount, and assuming $5-$10 million of capital expenditures and $1-$2M of interest expense. We are left with a proxy $8M-$14M range of Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF), which translates to a $0.89-$1.56 per share range (assuming nine million shares outstanding). This is just about equal to the five year average ranges presented below.

Source: Moringstar.com with Author’s added calculations

The folks at DA Davidson currently have an $8 per share target, which is in line with the lower end of the Operating Income and FCF multiple ranges above. And assuming that about $10M of annual FCF could be generated going forward (very similar to the FYE 2017 numbers), and a slight multiples expansion if negative sentiment softens, then a stock price in the low-to-mid teens range is not totally unrealistic. I’m suspicious that the market is focusing more on the negative top-line and margins news than on the plan that CSS Industries, Inc.’s management team discusses both in the 10-Q and in the earnings call (the earnings call can be found on the SA website - CSS Analysis & News - CSS Industries, Inc.). The revolver agreement also alludes to these projections. Additionally, other catalysts may provide a short term benefit to the company, like the recent trade remedy decision - CSS Industries, Inc. Announces Successful Outcome of Trade Remedy Cases.

There is a large amount of uncertainty and risk related to CSS Industries, Inc’s business model, although, I think the long term operating earnings will likely be somewhere between the extreme perspectives. I appreciate the management teams’ emphasis on improving Return on Invested Capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) and lowering Net Working Capital, time will continue to tell if they are able to effectively execute their plans. The company will likely not return to its 8%+ Operating Income margin days, but it may learn to adapt to the new normal and provide debt and equity holders a reasonable, risk-adjusted return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.