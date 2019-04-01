After Best Returns In Decade, Where Do We Go?

In the first quarter of 2019, the S&P 500 (SPY) produced a total return of 13.6%, its best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2009. Examining previous quarters with similarly strong returns, this article looks at whether those strong returns persisted or reversed. While all market environments are different, the idea is to use history to give Seeking Alpha readers some insight into where returns could head after a very strong first quarter.

Since the end of World War II, there have been seventeen quarters with returns stronger than the returns that we saw in the first quarter of 2019. Fifteen of those seventeen quarters (88%) saw positive returns over the next quarter. Historically, nearly 70% of quarters have seen positive returns for the broad market domestic equity gauge, so this evidence suggests an above-average likelihood of positive return persistence after strong quarters. The returns in those subsequent quarters were pretty strong at +6.3%, which is more than 2x the average quarterly return over this long time horizon. Strong returns begat strong returns.

Expanding this list to quarters with greater than 10% returns and there have been 45 observations since World War II. On average, the S&P 500 produced a 5.8% return in the next quarter. Quarters following a 10% gain produced further positive returns in 40 of 45 observations (89%).

Momentum is a powerful force in finance. Building on this academic research, I have demonstrated on Seeking Alpha that excess returns can be generated from momentum strategies between domestic stocks and Treasuries, domestic stocks and corporate bonds, domestic stocks and emerging market stocks, between varying ratings cohorts within corporate bonds, value and growth stocks, low volatility and high beta stocks, and a host of other imperfectly correlated asset classes, typically utilizing one- to three-month look-back periods and one- to three-month forward holding periods.

This particular sample set seems to suggest that strong three-month returns for the S&P 500 have been followed with above-average returns in the next quarter. Of course, momentum would have suggested weak returns in the first quarter after very poor returns in the fourth quarter of 2018!

What about previous bounceback quarters - here defined as -10% or worse returns followed by 10%+ gains as we saw in the most recent two quarters? There have been five such previous instances since World War II and all produced positive returns in the next quarter with four of the five observations producing double-digit returns.

These are not huge sample sizes, but for those out there considering taking some gains off the table after a very strong first quarter this evidence would suggest some patience. Remember that since September 20th, 2018 when stocks hit their most recent all-time high, investors are down 2.3% on a total return basis. History suggests there could be more gains ahead in 2Q.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.