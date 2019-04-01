We're Warming Up To Plymouth Industrial's 9% Yield

Plymouth is taking a page out of the STAG playbook, but is not yet STAG and certainly not SWAN.

The smallest industrial REIT has the highest yield (as you might expect and is warranted).

This article was co-produced with Rubicon Associates.

The industrial and warehouse space of the REIT sector has performed very well over the last few years as investors have pivoted to the e-commerce and logistics story from the brick and mortar story. During the “rise of industrial and warehouse” there have been two types of REITs – primary market and secondary market players, with primary market players getting a substantial amount of the attention. In the secondary market, however, investors have found the combination of growth, stability and yield.

One such REIT is one that has been recognized by this team is STAG Industrial(STAG). We have covered STAG since 2011 on this site, the first article stating:

STAG Industrial, Inc. is one such equity REIT that has a well-defined investment model built on its differentiated strength of yield. Unlike the above named “flight to quality” REITs, STAG’s competitive advantage is its focus on Class-B assets and secondary markets. Unlike many of the REITs and Institutional buyers fighting to gain stakes in larger markets with trophy assets, STAG’s strategy is to acquire properties in smaller markets where there is less competition and higher yield. And with a focus on the industrial sector, STAG aims to invest capital for higher returns in second tier markets where there is less occupancy and rent volatility. This simple, risk-averse model is built on market niche differentiation that has resulted in accretive dividend yield.

Since penning these words, STAG has returned 23% annualized versus 12% for the MSCI REIT Index and 15% for the S&P500 (SPY). Not bad.

Does the thesis still hold true? We will turn to none other than STAG to help determine the answer.

Source: STAG January 2019 investor presentation.

Apparently STAG continues to think the model works and has had the returns to prove it.

Right around now, you are probably thinking that this will be our 46th note on STAG. You would be wrong. During our snooping around the market and turning over rocks looking for gold, we often look for firms that have similar business models to those REITs we like and have been successful. We believe we may have another one.

Photo Source

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single- and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s Portfolio consists of 55 industrial properties located in ten states with an aggregate of approximately 12 million rentable square feet. The Company Portfolio was 95% leased to 182 different tenants across 29 industry types as of December 31, 2018.

Plymouth’s primary investment strategy is to acquire and own Class B industrial properties predominantly in secondary markets across the U.S. They generally define Class B industrial properties as industrial properties that are typically more than 15 years old, have clear heights between 18 and 26 feet (below/lower than modern logistics facilities) and square footage between 50,000 and 300,000 square feet (smaller than modern logistics facilities), with building systems that have adequate capacities to deliver the services currently needed by existing tenants, but may need upgrades for future tenants.

In contrast, Class A industrial properties are defined as industrial properties that typically are 15 years old or newer, have clear heights in excess of 26 feet and square footage in excess of 300,000 square feet, with energy efficient design characteristics suitable for current and future tenants.

The company’s investment strategy is premised on the belief that industrial properties in such target markets will provide superior and consistent cash flow returns at generally lower acquisition costs relative to industrial properties in primary markets. Further, they believe there is a greater potential for higher rates of appreciation in the value of industrial properties in our target markets relative to industrial properties in primary markets.

I have panned the company a couple times since I began covering it, stating in October of 2017:

Bottom Line: Not a buyer. While there are similarities between PLYM and STAG (STAG), Plymouth is just too over-leveraged. Personally, I am not sure it should have become a public company at its size, with its expenses, and the amount of leverage on its books. Further, I wouldn't buy a preferred below the amount it is paying on mezz debt, as mezz debt is higher in the capital structure (Torchlight is 15% all in).

In September 2018, I softened up a bit:

Common stock bottom line: I am not a fan of the common as it needs time and acquisitions (which have been slow) to grow into their dividend policy. The REIT is also over-levered and its bank line is simply too expensive versus their other secured debt. Until I see further progress on growing cash flow and reducing debt, I am not going to let the yield draw me in. This approach could possibly mean that some upside will be missed (as it is cheap on every metric), I will not risk a dime to make a nickel. Preferred stock bottom line: Plymouth Industrial's series A preferred stock is attractive from a yield and price standpoint. While the dividend is covered over 2x, one must remember there is a reason for the yield. Any position in the preferred stock should be sized appropriately for the risk profile of an investor.

Has anything changed? Yes.

The REIT has been reducing leverage (although it’s still too levered), The cost of the bank line (from Key bank) is more rationale at LIBOR+250-300, The Torchlight mezz debt is gone They are projecting that they will cover the common dividend this year, The preferred dividend is better covered.

The REIT is getting on the track necessary to create a sustainable business which can generate consistent cash flow and returns. Since my original sour note on the REIT, it has returned 4.5% (annualized), some 400 bps less than the MSCI REIT Index and 500bps less than STAG. Patience has been a virtue.

Let’s see where the company stands now.

The Portfolio

The following table shows the company’s geographic diversity. The exposure to Illinois and Ohio rather than the coastal states helps make Plymouth a good diversifier for an industrial/warehouse component within the REIT space.

Source: Plymouth supplemental

Graphically, the geographic exposure looks like the following:

Source: Plymouth investor presentation.

Similarly, the REIT’s list of top tenants helps diversify tenant exposure within the industrial/warehouse segment. The diversity away from the larger e-commerce sites and logistics segment that is often associated with e-commerce should help smooth returns by lessening the exposure to a concentrated tenant profile.

Source: Plymouth supplemental

The following chart shows the lease expiration schedule of Plymouth. Recall that rolling leases at higher rates is the value driver of these buildings. Success in renewing leases to existing tenants is important as existing tenants typically require less improvements or changes to be made to the buildings, lowering the costs of leasing while new tenants are typically brought to market rates quicker, albeit with higher up-front costs.

Source: Plymouth investor presentation.

The following table shows the lease rates for renewals and new leases for Plymouth:

Source: company supplemental

Compare their renewal success with that of STAG:

Source: company supplemental

Plymouth has done well with new leases, but renewals were dragged down by renewals in the third quarter, which were down 15.4%. Renewals generally were softer than that of STAG, averaging approximately 4% in the other three quarters. This is also a problem of having a smaller portfolio – one or two unfavorable renewals or releasing can hurt your results and affect them for quite some time.

With this mix, 2021 could be beneficial as lease expirations are large and the company will have the ability to turn over the space to new tenants (the success of which depends on the economic environment at the time and continued demand for industrial space) or increase rents to existing tenants and no one lease will have the same effect.

One of the issues I have had with the REIT is their slow pace of acquisitions. During the course of 2018 and YTD 2019, they have only added five buildings to the portfolio (increased it by 10%). While access to capital is limited for smaller REITs, they will have to find a way to add to their portfolio. Importantly, they will have to add to their portfolio at yields above their cost of funds.

Source: company supplemental

Financials

The following table provides a financial snapshot of Plymouth Industrial.

Source: Rubicon spreadsheet

As a credit guy, I focus on debt, as leverage makes or breaks a company (earnings/FFO affects stock prices, leverage kills companies or allows them to live). Debt to EBITDA has been trending down, but it is still very high, which turned me off to the company every time I looked at them. FFO and AFFO are still volatile, which also makes me somewhat uncomfortable and is a function of their portfolio size and leasing/improvement “chunkiness”.

As of December 31, 2018, all of the company’s properties were encumbered. 48 of their 55 properties were encumbered by mortgage indebtedness totaling $293,108 and the remaining 7 were encumbered by our line of credit agreement totaling $28,550. This means there is an approximate 77% loan-to-value on the properties (at book), which will preclude them from adding more leverage in order to grow (unless funded by an acquisition).

Source: Company 10-k

When viewed versus peers, one can see the extent of their leverage:

Historically I have also panned the REIT for not covering its dividend (which is typical for a new and growing REIT that is attempting to attract capital – they grow into their dividend). The company’s projection below shows that they should cover their dividend (at the current $0.375 level) with both FFO and AFFO after preferred dividends. This year could be the turning point on this front if they can deliver.

Source: Plymouth investor presentation.

The bottom line on the company’s financials is that I believe they have turned a corner. They should cover their common dividend this year, which will help stabilize their financials and allow them to build equity.

Market Picture

The following table shows current market picture of the industrial REIT market.

Source: Rubicon spreadsheet

Plymouth is “cheap” versus the peer group on every metric except enterprise value to EBITDA (is a function of their higher debt) due, in part, because of their smaller size (a fraction of the other players) and growth issues.

As the following table shows, the implied cap rate (NOI/EV) is higher than nearly every peer except the RMR (RMR) vehicle Industrial Logistics Property Trust(ILPT). This is a function of the market they have focused on as well as the building type within that market – both require a higher cap rate, which is the strategy.

Source: Rubicon spreadsheet

The possibility that they have turned the corner – and their fat yield – has propelled the REIT to out-performance versus peers year-to-date, after lagging over the one year period and calendar 2018.

Source: Rubicon spreadsheet

Bottom line: I believe the REIT may have turned the corner and should begin to get their balance sheet in order. Recent performance should help them access equity capital as their yield will continue to draw investors in, which is a double edged sword as dividend coverage will then get stretched again. As well, the current rate environment usually bodes well for higher beta names and that can propel returns, resulting in out-performance.

Source: FAST Graphs

I am hesitant to get involved in this REIT in a meaningful way due to its size, growth constraints and evidence they are finally on a firmer footing. As a result of these factors, I rate the shares a speculative outperform and caution investors to size their positions appropriately due to the higher level of risk involved in this REIT.

Helpful Links

Q4 2018 supplemental

2018 10-k

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own o

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.