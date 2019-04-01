The 6.6% Distribution Yield Of Brookfield Renewable Partners Is Not Safe

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) is a limited partnership that operates one of the largest publicly-traded, pure-play renewable energy platforms in the world. During the last five years, the stock has dramatically underperformed the market, as it has gained only 8% whereas S&P has rallied 51%. The only consolation to its unitholders is its 6.6% distribution yield. However, this distribution is not entirely safe.

BEP has 100 years of experience in power generation and owns one of the largest portfolios of renewable energy assets in the world, with a capacity of 17,400 megawatts. 76% of the assets of BEP belong to the category of hydroelectric energy. This is very important, as hydroelectric assets offer unique advantages. They have very long useful lives, which often exceed 100 years, and are characterized by extremely low operating expenses and requirements for maintenance expenses.

BEP exhibited strong performance in 2018. It grew its share of actual generation by 7.4% and its long-term generation capability by 11.2%. Funds from operations per unit increased 14% thanks to the contributions from past acquisitions and recently commissioned facilities. The company also benefited from increased prices in the renewal of some contracts.

Thanks to its strong performance, management raised the annual distribution by 5%, from $1.98 to $2.06. As a result, BEP is now offering a 6.6% distribution yield. It is also worth noting that the company has raised its distribution for 8 consecutive years. Even better, management expects to continue growing the distribution at a 5%-9% annual growth rate in the long run.

Management also recently announced a buyback plan, which will reduce the unit count by about 5% at the current unit price. This buyback plan bodes well for the safety of the distribution, as it signals the confidence of management in generating sufficient future cash flows.

However, the distribution coverage ratio is remarkably high. Although it has significantly decreased from its peak of 125% in 2016, it currently stands at 90%. As BEP is also performing unit buybacks, there are essentially no funds left for reinvestment in the business. Consequently, BEP will increase its debt load in order to fund its growth initiatives.

BEP recently extended some of its debt maturities, and thus its average debt duration now exceeds 10 years. Moreover, the company has no material debt maturities until 2023. Furthermore, while interest rates are on the rise in North America and will soon start rising in Europe, BEP has protected itself from rising rates, as only 7% of its debt in these regions is exposed to rising interest rates.

On the other hand, BEP has accumulated an excessive amount of debt due to its aggressive expansion strategy. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $28.2 B, which is 42 times its annual funds from operations. As a result, its interest expense consumes 67% of its operating income. These metrics confirm the excessive leverage of BEP and its high vulnerability to any unforeseen headwind.

BEP has accumulated such an excessive debt load due to its massive investments on growth projects and its remarkably generous distributions to its unitholders. However, its management should realize that it cannot have it all. There is a good reason why high-growth companies usually offer minimal shareholder distributions; they need the funds to reinvest them in their business. Spending essentially all the earnings in shareholder distributions will result in continuing debt accumulation. Consequently, whenever a downturn shows up, such as a recession, BEP will probably be forced to cut its distribution. Even if its business results prove resilient in a recession, its borrowing cost will increase and hence it will force the company to preserve funds and reduce its debt load.

To sum up, BEP has created one of the largest portfolios of pure-play renewable energy assets in the world and has rewarded its unitholders by raising its distribution for 8 consecutive years. It also offers an exceptionally high yield of 6.6%. However, it has pursued high growth and extremely generous unitholder distributions simultaneously. As a result, it has accumulated an excessive amount of debt, which renders BEP highly vulnerable to any unforeseen downturn. Therefore, I expect BEP to cut its distribution upon the first major downturn. Moreover, I advise investors to always avoid stocks that carry a high debt load.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.