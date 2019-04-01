Jumia Well-Poised For African E-Commerce Success With U.S. IPO

Jumia has been seeing its revenue streams grow lately, but the company still isn’t profitable and its overall net losses continue to tick upwards regardless of soaring sales.

The company is expecting to bring in $100 million during an IPO on the NYSE, but that figure is likely a placeholder that will be changed as time goes on.

The African e-commerce Giant Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) has made global headlines by filing for a public debut on the NYSE, though specific financial details remain elusive in the runup to the company’s IPO. According to documents filed with the SEC, Jumia will be the first unicorn company with a $1 billion+ valuation to stem from Africa, serving as a sign of economic progress for the region. Around the world, investors with an eye on the e-commerce industry are interested in how the company will disrupt existing giants like Amazon and Alibaba.

Here’s what we know about Jumia ahead of the company’s IPO, and what a successful market debut could mean for future African e-commerce companies.

Jumia is a real unicorn

In case there was any skepticism being directed towards the amount of attention being paid to Jumia, it’s an indisputable fact that the company is a real unicorn, an impressive feat that’s likely to garner investor interest even from those who don’t typically involve themselves with the e-commerce industry. According to S-1 filings made with the SEC ahead of its market debut, the company is worth over $1 billion and has been seeing its revenue streams increase lately, though it’s still unprofitable. That latter fact may prove to stymie Jumia’s overall IPO performance, though savvy investors will want to give its growing revenue streams a thorough review before making a decision about its long-term viability.

Jumia’s filing says that the company hopes to raise $100 million during its market debut, though this is almost certainly a placeholder figure that will be updated as time goes on. As of now, much of the information contained within its S-1 filing can be considered placeholder data and expectations. Jumia’s basic operations are nonetheless fairly easy to understand; the company is effectively a large e-commerce platform, enabling customers to buy goods online and for companies to make B2B arrangements with one another. Many have labeled Jumia the “Alibaba of Africa,” as the company seems to have taken a page from the Chinese e-commerce playbook with its structure.

Jumia most prominently made headlines in the past after Goldman Sachs displayed serious interest in the company’s long-term prospects. Back in 2016, Goldman Sachs announced an impressive $245 million deal that gave serious credence to the rising e-commerce giant. Since then, Jumia has been enjoying slow but steady growth as it attempts to become profitable ahead of its market debut.

From 2016 to 2017, for instance, Jumia increased its revenue stream by 11 percent, generating 93.8 million euros in sales. Nonetheless, the company also saw its losses increase, a glaring fact that many investors will struggle to look beyond when weighing their options. According to an annual report from 2017, the company operates in 14 African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, and the Ivory Coast.

Does Africa have a future in e-commerce?

The fact that Jumia has struggled to become profitable has led many to dismiss Africa as a lost cause insofar as e-commerce profitability is concerned. Consumers across the continent just don’t have enough disposable income and interest in e-commerce platforms to enable them to survive and thrive for long, so the argument goes, indicating that Jumia is facing an uphill battle for the foreseeable future. There are reasons to believe that e-commerce still has room to grow across Africa, however, especially as the world’s youngest continent sees its population age and gain more financial independence.

McKinsey has projected that e-commerce will be worth a whopping $75 billion in Africa by 2025, for instance, demonstrating what a serious opportunity investors have in Jumia’s offering. If Jumia can continue to polish its platform and scoop up as many consumers as possible, it’s unfair to allege that the company will be at the forefront of one of Africa’s most vibrant economic hotspots for growth in just a few years’ time.

The platform offers diverse goods to customers, too, so Westerners who are unfamiliar with it wouldn’t be mistaken to summon pictures of Amazon when trying to understand Jumia’s internal operations. Customers can purchase everything from household furniture to electronic gadgets like smartphones on the e-commerce platform, and businesses can arrange for lucrative B2B transactions through its services as well. If Jumia continues to expand its offering to businesses in particular, the e-commerce platform could become a vital part of broad economic growth in Africa by supercharging collaboration and easing the logistical burdens of doing business for countless companies.

Jumia must become profitable before investors seriously consider throwing their financial heft behind the company, however, and its recent growth figures haven’t been enough to overcome widening losses. Investors with high hopes for Africa’s burgeoning middle class nonetheless have plenty of reasons to believe that Jumia will have access to a wide array of wealthy customers eager to spend their money on consumer goods for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.