The Evolving Brexit Mess And What Needs To Be Done

What is missing is any form of leadership, a leadership with some idea of what direction the world is moving and how tying into this direction can be made inclusive.

There is the fear that this whole experience "has amounted to a hollowing out of confidence in democracy, itself."

Great Britain is divided into two sides: the "leavers" that don't have a plan; and the "remainers" that don't have a plan.

Readers of my posts know that I am very discouraged with the state of Europe and Great Britain.

Readers also know that I am also very discouraged with the situation in several other areas of the world.

To me, the postwar leadership in each of these areas has faltered and, as a consequence, this leadership has lost control of the situation and has left the world evolve into a very different structure.

In essence, this movement “has amounted to a hollowing out of confidence in democracy itself.”

Brexit is one of the prime examples of this picture.

To me, as readers know, the referendum should never have happened.

The prime minister, David Cameron, was just trying to “pad” his position and never thought there was ever, any chance that the “leavers” would win the referendum.

Sounds like another election that took place a little over two years ago, right?

Then when the “leavers” won the election, no one had a plan.

No one, really, has created a “plan” of any substance since the election. There is no real “leader” of Brexit… and, there are no real “leaders” taking up the other position.

After the election, Mr. Cameron resigned, and, as reported by Ellen Barry and Benjamin Mueller in the New York Times:

The whole world of Britain’s Parliament — its effete codes of conduct, its arcane and stilted language, its reunions of Oxbridge school chums — seemed impossibly remote from the real, unfolding national crisis of Brexit, the process of extricating the country from the European Union.”

The major issue surrounding all the situations around the world like this is that globalization is taking place, this is the underlying movement in the world, and it will not stop.

Oh, in some areas of the world, there will be “slowdowns” and these areas will lose momentum to those that don’t experience the “slowdowns.” But, the thrust of history, now and forever, has been the movement outward, and the driving force behind this evolution is the growth and spread of information.

If one wants some background behind this argument, I suggest that you start with the book “Why Information Grows: The evolution of Order from Atoms to Economics” by MIT professor César Hildalgo. One learns that this is not just a result of human interaction, but a major force with physics and biology and all that is composed of information.

The world is dominated by change, by disequilibrium, by shocks and nudges, and the world responds by adapting to the change, by resolving disequilibrium, by correcting shocks, and by moving with nudges.

The problem with this picture is that the world is not stable, it is not continuous, and situations are not sustainable.

And, most of the world, if not all of us, one way or another, do not like this kind of world. There is a part of us that really dislikes change, dislikes disruption, and dislikes new forces coming into the picture.

Over the past fifty years, the technological and economic structure of the world has been changing. With it, jobs have disappeared, people have moved around the world, and new forces have arisen that have caused almost everyone to face kind of threat or disruption.

This has particularly been the case for those that have not been a part of the changing scene, people who fear others coming in and taking their position, and technology that is coming in and taking their jobs.

We see such books as “Hillbilly Elegy” by J. D. Vance and “Coming Apart” by Charles Murray, describing how this all took place, not last week or last month, but fifty years ago.

This is not a situation that has just happened. It has been growing and spreading.

David Cameron and other leaders “missed it.”

And, as a consequence, the discontent and distrust grew to such a degree that, within a democratic framework, it could express itself and actually “win” with democratic legitimacy.

The real problem is, as I stated above, the “leaders” of Great Britain, the United States, and in Europe, missed what was happening. Trickle down and other such ideas just did not work within all the changes that were taking place. And, the “leaders” kept a blind eye to what was happening.

Then Brexit took place and no one knew what to do with it. The “leavers” lived off of their discontent. The “remainers” seemed to move on with little or no clue.

The “plan” developed by prime minister Theresa May was the result. And, since it came from neither impacted group, it attracted little support when it came to actual passage.

Thus, in a sense, everyone has to move back to square one… but, do they have time.

What is square one, anyway?

Square one, to me, is that globalization is happening, it is going to happen and will not be stopped.

As much of the west abdicates its role in world expansion, others, like the Chinese take advantage of it. For example, the Chinese have just produced an agreement with Italy with respect to its One Belt, One Road initiative.

Globalization is going to take place, whether or not we want to participate in it right now.

The bottom line is this: information is going to grow and spread. As a consequence, globalization will not stop.

What must be done in Great Britain, in Europe, and in the United States is to accept this reality and move with the flow, while at the same time working to bring inclusion to as many people as possible that are hurt by the expansion.

Leaders must arise that realize this reality and will work as hard as they can to build as inclusive programs as possible, especially in education and training, to make as many as possible buy on to what is happening and will continue to happen.

