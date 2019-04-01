Outfront Media: Our Strong-Buy Billboard Bet Paid Off Big-Time

I see no “slow-down” ahead and that is one of the primary reasons we are maintaining our Strong Buy on OUT.

OUT is one of the largest out-of-home media companies in North America with a portfolio of around 500,000 digital and static displays, which are located in the most iconic locations.

Essentially, this portfolio functions like a hedge fund strategy (long only) in which we utilize our deep value filters to deliver superior returns.

Our goal is not to market time trades, but to optimize performance so that we can deliver the highest alpha within our New Money Portfolio.

Today we reveal the results for our various portfolios for subscribers, and I am pleased to see that the New Money Portfolio is off to an exceptional quarter. As you may recall, this portfolio was created last year, and it is designed to generate annual returns of at least 25%. Essentially, this portfolio functions like a hedge fund strategy (long only) in which we utilize our deep value filters to deliver superior returns.

Year-to-date the New Money portfolio has returned in excess of 23% (compared to 14.8% for all equity REITs) and five of the top REITs generated in excess of 30% year-to-date. One of the top picks overall is Outfront Media (OUT), a company I began covering in April 2017.

We did not jump on the bandwagon on day one; instead, we waited patiently for the right opportunity and then in October 2018 we decided to upgrade the company to a Strong Buy, recognizing there was “strong potential to deliver high double-digit returns, possibly 25% during 2019.” I added that “we believe that a recession is less likely in 2019 and 2020” and “we believe the shares are substantially mis-priced and we are upgrading the company from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.”

Source: Yahoo Finance.

As you can see below, OUT was trading in the sub $20.00 per share range for a good part of 2018, and when you reflect on the 5-year price performance (see below), you can see that there was either a value opportunity or a value trap, and we obviously opted for the value play.

Part of the reason we utilize the Strong Buy rating system is so that we can signal readers and subscribers accordingly. Whenever we place the word “strong” in front of “buy” we are telegraphing readers that there is an excellent opportunity for price appreciation and that the dividend is safe.

In order to achieve continued success with our REIT picks, we must constantly examine each individual holding, to assure that fundamentals are justified. Our goal is not to market time trades, but to optimize performance so that we can deliver the highest alpha within our New Money Portfolio.

So now, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Outfront Media, one of our Strong Buy bets that has paid off bigtime.

An Overview

OUT is one of the largest out-of-home media companies in North America with a portfolio of around 500,000 digital and static displays, which are primarily located in the most iconic and high-traffic locations throughout the 25 largest markets in the U.S. The company went public (the IPO) on March 28, 2014 and began operating as a REIT on July 17, 2014.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

As you can see, OUT shares have declined by -29% since listing as a REIT (7-17-14) and here’s how that compares to the company’s direct peer, Lamar Advertising (LAMR):

Source: Yahoo Finance.

OUT is also the advertising partner of choice for major municipal transit systems, reaching millions of commuters daily in the largest U.S. cities. The company has displays in over 150 markets across the U.S. and Canada . According to a white paper, “OUTFRONT connects brands to their target audiences, nationwide. Whether that audience be the techy, the business executive, the hipster, or the mom, OUTFRONT has it covered. Customized audience packages ensure brands reach the right consumer, at the right time, with the right messaging.”

Source: OUT website.

Bulletins (or billboards) offer the most powerful impact of all outdoor advertising formats. Located on key highways, intersections and integral choke points throughout the U.S., bulletins provide messaging with long-term presence and tremendous visibility to vehicular traffic.

OUT owns the permit for each billboard location and that provides the company with a competitive barrier to entry. The company owns less than 10% of site locations, there are approximately 23,000 leases with 18,500 landlords (average 8 year life average). The majority of leases have termination clauses for market weakness and a small % have escalators.

Source: OUT website.

In addition to billboards, OUT rents out wallscapes affixed to buildings in heavily trafficked areas. These assets provide maximum impact for creative messages and are considered a great point-of purchase exposure for creative districts. Wallscapes are perfect for penetrating urban centers and vary in size, providing endless creative options.

Source: OUT website.

OUT’s transit franchise assets also provide complementary value to the billboard business in urban/suburban markets. Buses serve as ‘rolling billboards’ traveling in and around densely populated city streets, leaving a lasting impact on pedestrians, motorists and passengers. Eye level bus exterior ads provide maximum exposure for customers.

Source: OUT website.

Rail exterior also makes a huge impact, influenced by riders, onlookers, vehicular traffic alike, as they are waiting for the train to arrive or alongside major highways. Rail reaches a captive audience on their average 40-minute commute each way. Digital brings numerous benefits to advertisers, it adds an extra layer of timeliness and relevance and messaging can be easily changed.

The Technology Driver

OUT invests in key strategic locations (high traffic areas, transit centers, retail districts, and iconic locations). The company’s sales and operational incentives are aligned to maximize yield and profitability. The US market is highly fragmented.

One way to drive growth is by leasing out space on wireless carriers. OUT has 25,000 potential sites and each site could hold 1-3 carriers. Wireless provides OUT with recurring, monthly rent under long-term lease contracts with no capital expenditures required. The carriers are responsible for providing backhaul.

Source: OUT website.

The biggest catalyst for OUT is to create unique products and processes to drive media allocation. OUT Mobile is an ad tied platform that serves consumers within a geo-fenced area. This platform was launched in Q4-15 and drives strong secondary action rates.

Consumers' travel patterns and behavior are represented in various formats (smartphones, billboards, mobile apps, ad cell carriers). OUT’s proprietary data management platform will associate the data to make it relational and contextual. Audiences will be mapped to OUT assets by day and time.

The Balance Sheet

As of Q4-18 OUT’s total liquidity was $432 million comprised of unrestricted cash as well as unused availability on the revolving credit and AR facilities.



Source: OUT Q4-18 Supplemental.

The company believes that the liquidity ($432 million) “is an ample level when looking at future requirements”. OUT does not have any meaningful debt maturities until 2022.



Source: OUT Q4-18 Supplemental.

Due to strong OIBDA growth, OUT’s net leverage ratio decreased 30 basis points to 4.7x. Also, an additional source of liquidity is the ATM equity program. During the fourth quarter, the company used the ATM facility for the first time raising gross proceeds of $15.5 million and these proceeds will fund an acquisition of a digital display portfolio in Atlanta that will close in Q2-19 with attractive returns well above the company’s cost of capital.

OUT is rated BB- by S&P (LAMR in not rated by S&P) and as we said in a previous article last year, “OUT’s increase in outstanding debt was principally due to MTA spending and digital billboard conversions.”.

MTA Driver

Last year OUT announced a new deal with the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (or MTA), the largest public transit authority in the country. The deal from the MTA gives OUT the ad and communications concessions for subway, commuter rail and buses along with billboards.

OUT said it would “deploy more than 50,000 digital ad displays system-wide, installed on a rolling basis. It will also continue maintaining more than 500 billboard locations for the MTA.”

OUT’s estimated spend for 2018 was $130 million; however, the company only spent ~$91.2 million in 2018 due to slower-than-anticipated deployment and the timing of some near-end payments. The company expects the 2019 equipment deployment cost to be approximately $175 million, which captures some of the un-dispensed from last year and the installation ramp up.

Source: OUT Q4-18 Supplemental.

Om the recent earnings call the company said that as it looks at the full 15-year project, based on estimates and assumptions derived from current cost levels, the projected total installation would actually be materially higher than the initial estimate of $800 million.

However, OUT said it is “actively working on display cost reductions, installation efficiencies and scope changes that it believes will positively impact the current estimates.”

On the recent earnings call the company said that the MTA investments would “start to get some of the benefit coming through Q3 and Q4. But it will be next year (2020) when it (we’ll) start to see that big greater benefit”.

These Catalysts Are Shaping Up Nicely

As you can see below, OUT’s business model (asset mix) for the U.S. Media segment OIBDA is broken down into billboard and transit. Billboard is around 80% of total OIBDA (had a 42% margin, and grew by 9.9%) and Transit (different economics with a 20% margin) grew by of 24.3% in Q4-18. The other segment grew nicely on the strength of billboards in Canada.

Source: OUT Q4-18 Supplemental.

As you can see below, OUT’s year-over-year AFFO grew by 18.4%, mostly driven by the higher OIBDA. The strong Q4-19 performance helped AFFO increase 8% for the year which put the company well ahead of its original low to mid-single-digit guidance for the year.

In 2019, OUT expects AFFO to grow in the mid-single-digit range which incorporates higher interest expense, continued investment in digital operations, and taxes of approximately $10 million.

Source: OUT Q4-18 Supplemental.

AFFO and adjusted free cash flow coverage of the dividends are shown below. The payout ratios on AFFO for the quarter on a last 12-month basis were comfortably in-line with historical ranges.

Source: OUT Q4-18 Supplemental.

Here’s a snapshot of OUT’s forecasted AFFO per share growth, as illustrated using FAST Graphs:

Source: FAST Graphs.

What To Do Now?

As noted above, OUT has performed well for us (since our initial “strong buy’ upgrade) – shares have returned in excess of 30%. In order to determine the next steps, let’s take a closer look at valuation, commencing with dividend yield:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors.

Now, let’s examine OUT’s P/FFO, compared with the direct peer, LAMR:

As you can see, OUT is trading at 10.5 P/FFO with a dividend yield of 6.5%. The dividend has ample coverage ($1.50/$2.25 or 67% based on AFFO) and is projected to grow in the range of 5% in 2019 and 2020.

So, the only thing that could cause this train to slow down is… a RECESSION.

Keep in mind, OUT’s U.S. portfolio is concentrated in the top urban centers, with the top 15 markets generating 71% of billboard revenues and 98% of transit revenues. Billboards work very well in these environments and transit is critical to reach the commuting population and these assets work together to accomplish advertisers' goals and to drive revenues.

I travel to New York City frequently, and as I travel from the airport, to the city (ie Uber) to meetings in Manhattan (subway), I am reminded that the NYC MTA deal is a “game changer” for OUT – the $100 million+ deal (with year one rent plus CPI bumps) is accretive and cash flow serves as a solid catalyst to support the company’s long-term growth objectives.

Now that the MTA deal is finalized and work is underway, there’s much more clarity as it relates to OUT’s earnings stream – and future dividend growth. With technology firmly embedded into OUT’s business model, I do not see a mild recession slowing down growth whatsoever.

Think of it like this, OUT is much like Twitter or Facebook, in that the company provides messaging across multiple “billboard-like” platforms. As long as we have a President tweeting daily, there will be company’s utilizing billboard’s for messaging their customers. I see no “slow-down” ahead and that is one of the primary reasons we are maintaining our Strong Buy on OUT – we forecast 27% annualized returns over the upcoming twelve months.

Source: FAST Graphs.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha and he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long OUT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.