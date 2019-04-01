Trump's Right, The Fed Should Cut, But 'Goldilocks' Is Likely Anyway

Because the recession scenario is not my baseline forecast, the 1-2 year outlook for many stocks looks attractive.

Many strong names have low P/Es and high dividend yields (by today's standards), and thus may already incorporate a recession scenario.

Thesis #2: it may not matter much, the real economy may be weathering its stress test; strength in junk bond prices and in equity prices supports this position.

Thesis #1: the administration is correct that the Fed is behind the curve, especially on rates.

Background

The global economy has slowed, and with it so has the US economy. The New York Fed is estimating below-trend annualized growth for both Q1 and Q2, at an average of only 1.5% real GDP growth. Germany and Italy are close to recession. Canada's growth has been disappointing.

The Fed's statutory dual mandate of promoting growth with stable and low inflation is thus imperiled with regard to growth.

Inflation is low and trending down. The February CPI-U is only up 1.5% yoy. PCE inflation as of January was only 1.4%. The trimmed mean PCE inflation rate was only 1.05% in January. Gold (GLD) has gone sideways for nearly 9 years. Crude oil has gone sideways for about 14 years, and futures trading projects deflation for many years.

So inflation is low and may well still be trending lower, and is below the Fed's goal of 2%.

If both growth and inflation are below the Fed's goals, that implied to me that the Fed is too tight. The bond market clearly agrees, with all yields not directly under the Fed's control plunging in the past half year.

I began commenting on these matters when George W. Bush was president, so there's nothing political here. Just my 2 cents. As it happens:

Trump agrees

The billionaire, who knows his way around a balance sheet and the cost of borrowing, tweeted very recently:

Had the Fed not mistakenly raised interest rates, especially since there is very little inflation, and had they not done the ridiculously timed quantitative tightening, the 3.0% GDP, & Stock Market, would have both been much higher & World Markets would be in a better place!

A problem with analysis by tweet is the need to be laconic. I basically agree with this one, with the caveat that I interpret the complaint about raising interest rates to relate to the latest rate hikes. This interpretation is in line with comments by Lawrence Kudlow, per The Bond Buyer:

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow called on the Federal Reserve to “immediately” cut interest rates by a half percentage point, escalating the Trump administration’s fight with the central bank.

The problem with the current Fed Funds rate of 2.41% is the 5.5% prime rate it causes. Many small-to-medium-size borrowers with good credit pay 1-2 points above prime. With current GDP running around 3% - including inflation plus real growth - in what universe is a 5.5-7.5% borrowing rate not restrictive?

So: the Fed should lower interest rates for fundamental economic grounds, to untangle the yield curve, to bring down the USD, and for general global reasons. It can then increase them ad lib, of course. This is how the Volcker and first 2/3 of the lengthy Greenspan Fed did things, and it worked.

All that said, this is an investment article, and increasingly the evidence suggests that the 'Goldilocks' paradigm - not too hot an economy but not too cold - is working out for the benefit of stocks (SPY). The core reason: that which does not kill you can strengthen. Or, the US economy has become anti-fragile. Here are the major reasons that I am reversing the major tilt from stocks to bonds I undertook - and wrote about in detail - last October. The reasons are both technical and, in various ways, fundamental. I'll take this by category and use bullet points to be brief. These points are not comprehensive; rather they are the main considerations I see right now. Please consider contributing your own thoughts in the Comments thread.

Technicals

The SPY has made a golden cross using exponential moving averages and is within days of this happening using simple MAs

The Citi Panic/Euphoria and CNN Fear & Greed indices are neutral, not signalling over-aggressiveness despite the prolonged rally

Bad markets turned wondrous for more than a year after two prior Presidential investigations ended: 1987 and 1998 sell-offs bottomed when the Walsh and Starr investigations were resolved with Presidents Reagan and Clinton remaining in office.

Structure of the US economy

less dependent on interest-sensitive housing and auto industries than before the Great Recession

reasonably indifferent to rising or falling commodity energy prices

most flexible large economy

new claims for unemployment insurance remain ultra-low

consumer confidence, PMIs also do not signal recession

new house sales rebounded nicely in February

corporate profits are holding up "OK" - up 8% in 2018 vs. 2017.

Markets: stocks versus bonds

the drop in 10-year Treasury note yields from 3.2% in October to my target of 2.4% now is equivalent to a 33% increase in the bond "P/E"

strength in junk bonds (HYG) is a major positive for equities

but many or most stocks have the same or lower P/Es as at the market peak or, where different, their peaks

absolute earnings yields (reciprocal of the P/E) on most large-cap stocks are higher, sometimes much higher, than yields on the long-term debt of those same companies

many companies are now strong free cash flow generators while investing enough to maintain leading market positions

even though the Fed remains a threat to the markets, the bond rally (which took the Fed by surprise) and the apparent resilience of the broad US economy support revaluing many stocks higher to keep pace with the newly-lowered bond yields.

This describes the Goldilocks scenario: interest rates behave well as the economy slows, but the economy weathers the Fed's stress test of it and stock P/Es expand to catch up with the higher "P/Es" on corporate and Treasury bonds. Meanwhile, any future Fed easing is held in reserve to support equities if and when needed.

Risks

Of the many risks to owning equities, I will just highlight the key one that relates to my interpretation of the Goldilocks scenario: it relies on potentially overvalued bonds to justify even higher equity valuations. In other words, there's no free lunch in investing.

Concluding comments: lots of dry tinder for a durable and major rally

To summarize the above, my views align with that of the POTUS on the Fed. It's not easy being the Fed, and sometimes it gets it wrong. I believe this is one of those times, and that the Fed remains behind the curve. Nonetheless, the free market has ameliorated much of the problem for the equity market by bringing down the longer duration bond yields, against the Fed's wishes or expectations (three cheers for free markets).

Suddenly, in view of the 'new normal' interest rate structure, and in view of a potential nascent upturn in the Chinese economy (China’s First Quarter Recovery Is Unmistakable, Beige Book Says), there is reason to look past the valley just as occurred during slowdowns and sell-offs in:

1984

1987

1994

1998

2011

2016.

So, this sort of "trial by Fed" is nothing new. Neither are yield curve inversions, which have limited predictive value for recessions. Also important is that even that pre-recession market peak in Feb.-March 2001 offered countless opportunities to buy depressed 'Old Economy' value stocks even as the techs and 'Nifty Fifty' large-cap growth stocks were set to tumble. Sometimes it's simply a market of stocks rather than a stock market.

Because of the Fed's headwinds and uncertainties regarding 'known known' risks to growth, plus all the unknowns, I am putting new money (derived from taking trading profits on bonds) into large-cap value stocks for the most part. I want names that will 'be there' if a recession does ensue, as no one is right consistently on the economy. These include - just a sampling of where I am finding values superior to cash or bonds, with reasonable intermediate-to-long-term 'buy-and-hold' theses:

more in Deere (DE) and a new position in Cat (CAT)

more in regional banks: BB&T (BBT), SunTrust (STI) and U.S. Bancorp (USB)

new position in financial services: Charles Schwab (SCHW)

more in the best mega-bank, JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

more in Carnival Corp. (CCL)

more in Home Depot (HD) and buying MDC Holdings (MDC) back.

These are very interesting markets. I have been on the road and have had time to study, analyze and trade, but not write. As time permits, there are several topics I'd like to bring to your attention. For now, I'll summarize US markets since 2018.

Jan. 2018: blow-off intermediate top in the SPY

subsequent basing and rally: potential major cyclical peak

bear market caused by acrophobia, Fed withdrawal of liquidity, and pressure on cyclicals by rising rates, capacity constraints, etc.

market and economy may well have passed their 'stress tests,' and value stocks are cheap to growth.

collapse of longer-term interest rates and drop (not increase) in junk bond yields makes stronger, lower-P/E equities look attractive now (least overvalued asset).

Thus, not expecting rapid appreciation of bonds purchased just several months ago, I have followed my value-oriented, trend-considering discipline and begun tacking away from the bond market back to stocks that I believe offer significantly better value than either bonds or cash (which may soon be 'trash' again).

