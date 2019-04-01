Swiss Prime Site: A European REIT To Watch In 2019

Introduction

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCPK:SWPRF) was founded in 1999 and is one of the biggest Swiss real estate companies with the current market price of $88.22 and the market cap of $6.96 billion (OTC Market in the US). The company invests into first-class buildings & land in prime locations, with the primary focus in office and retail space and has a portfolio of 190 properties. The most important strategic markets are Zurich region that represents around 45% of the portfolio and region around Lake Geneva. The company invests reasonable resources into technological development to address ongoing disruptive transitions in the Swiss property market. Customers when deciding for office or residential space in Switzerland are looking for prime locations with well-developed transport infrastructure labeled by a highly efficient and flexible floor space at a reasonable price.

Fair value property portfolio (in CHF billions)

Source: Annual Report 2018, February 2019

The company is divided into several segments as following:

Wincasa consists of property management services that cover the entire property life cycle from planning to actual construction. It manages around 235, 000 properties and the value of its AUM is approximately CHF 68 billion. The growth in AUM is driven by continued contract extensions combined with new win deals. Management emphasizes digital transformation strategy, therefore, Wincasa department acquired smaller tech-firm Streamnow in 2018 to enhance its digital services relating to rental agreements.

Jelmoli aka ”The House of Brands” portfolio of properties was acquired in 2009 and is a premium department store located in Zurich with a floor space of 23,800 m2. The store celebrated its 185th Anniversary at the end of 2018 and is facing increased competitive pressures from online giants like Amazon. Management is already shifting Jelmoli business model to take advantage of this trend by an increased number of e-commerce offerings. The most important development is the opening of a second foothold at Zurich airport that is set to be completed by mid-2020.

Tertianum consists of 73 residential & care centers and provides extraordinary living accommodation for senior residents combined with a complete bundle of related care services senior citizens need. Tertianum was acquired in 2013 and it achieved a +10.2% Y/Y growth in FY 18. Management expects that further growth will be driven by increased market penetration and new digital services like new care documentation system "carecoach" and updated ERP system.

Market Dynamics

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

According to the current macroeconomic environment in Switzerland and EU, Swiss National Bank ("SNB") will most likely keep negative interest rates at -0.75% by the end of 2019 and onwards. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs ("SECO") anticipates GDP growth of 1.5% for 2019 compared to the actual growth of 2.2% in 2018. The current adjusted unemployment rate is 2.5% and the employment outlook indicator points towards continued new job creations. Business and consumer sentiment remains positive and SNB estimates inflation rates of 0.5% and 1.0%.

Approximately CHF 50 billion or up 1.1% Y/Y was invested in the Construction market in 2018 following the positive performance of the Swiss economy. Development of new spaces for investment purposes will continue to grow in 2019 driven by positive labor market trends and higher demand in the rental market.

The office property market is the most important segment for the Swiss Prime Site company and the current Swiss macroeconomic trends show a positive outlook driven by a higher number of new job additions. The current supply on the market has decreased to 3.7 million square meters of office space or down 3.5% Y/Y in Q3 18, however, the rent of advertised spaces has declined by 1.4% Y/Y. Even though demand and the current supply trends will most likely remain robust in 2019 the company will continue to face pressure from new construction additions that might limit the growth of advertised rent even further. Management is optimistic to take advantage of the higher demand for office space in prime locations and the growth of co-working space in Switzerland. Management also anticipates co-working space can achieve 5% of total office space which is already the case in some major European cities like Amsterdam.

Retail property market remains under pressure because of the increase in Swiss franc that drifts away locals/tourists shopping into neighbouring European countries. Another major headwind that will shape the future of the retail property market is the growing online competition with e-commerce business in Switzerland already valued at approximately CHF 9 billion. In terms of small retail spaces, the quality of location remains the key revenue generator and plenty of retail floor space providers decide for shorter-term leases (less than 5 years) compared to longer-term (around 10 years). Given the sluggish demand outlook combined with an increased number of construction projects valued at CHF 450 million in Q3 18, rent prices for retail property market will remain under pressure in 2019.

Project Pipeline

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

Development projects give the company high independence from market cycles by generating above-average net yields compared to the market average. That will drive even further organic growth combined with improved corporate profitability. As of December 31, 2018, the project pipeline consists of around 20 major projects valued at CHF 2.0 billion taking into account projects both under construction valued at CHF 800 million or in the planning phase valued at CHF 900 million. Furthermore, management expects to create new rental premises totaling 290,000 m2 and around CHF 92 million in additional rental income over the next several years. In the Geneva central business district ("CBD"), management is confident it can take advantage of the low spatial efficiency of most of the existing premier office properties. For instance, in some properties, only 40% of the area can be used as office workspace and rents are very high. The company is addressing this problem by offering its customers’ value proposition called “Factor Four” - double the use of floor space multiplied by the factor of half the rent.

Management emphasizes “West-Log” project that consists of the last mile logistics properties located nearby or in the major urban areas. Customers can improve their cost efficiency and time savings by renting the company’s customized properties and a high number of central sites. In the Swiss Real Estate market, there is an increasing demand towards smaller living spaces and micro-apartments and the company is already investing resources to take advantage of it. The company has already started building environmentally friendly and the self-sufficient buildings that are designed to deal way better with weather extremes and can even reduce emission to zero.

Full-year 2018 Results

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

The company reported operating income of CHF 1,214.1 million or up 5.1% Y/Y, driven by strong performance in both the Real Estate and Services segments. Real estate-related services came out at CHF 790.7 million or up 4.8% Y/Y, driven by newly established services like construction management as well as recently launched new mixed-use site management services.The vacancy rate declined to 4.8% or down 40bps Y/Y and the management is satisfied with the vacancy level between 4-5%. It gives the company enough flexibility to respond to tenants’ requirements. The company reported operating result (EBIT) of CHF 478.6 million or up 1.7% Y/Y, driven by increasing rental income and the successful divestment of projects, like "Espace Tourbillon" project in Geneva and "Weltpost Park" project in Berne. The fair value of the current portfolio is CHF 11,204 million or up 1.68% Y/Y, driven by lower interest rate environment in Switzerland and newly concluded contracts. However, net yield decreased slightly to 3.6% or down 10 bps Y/Y in FY 2018 which is still high above the Swiss 10 Year government yield of -0.39%.

The CEO stated the following about the progress within the company’s development pipeline: “In Geneva both of our important urban development projects, «Espace Tourbillon» and «Alto Pont-Rouge», are making very good headway. The modification of the «Schönburg» building has progressed, enabling staged hand-over to tenants this year. In Basel, the former Stücki shopping center is currently experiencing a repositioning as an attractive mixed-used site with high demand for floor space for laboratories, offices, research, and health. In Zurich, we have begun work on the modification of a large site in Schlieren, which is designed as an important hub for knowledge transfer, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The acquisition of the «West-Log» project in Zurich as an urban logistics property with great future potential represented a significant enhancement to our pipeline.” Source: Press Release, February 2019

Source: Annual Report 2018, February 2019

The current equity ratio of 43% gives the company enough flexibility to take advantage of the current low interest rate environment in Switzerland. For instance, the average interest rate on financial liabilities is 1.4% in 2018 or down 10 bps Y/Y with the average maturity of 4.3 or down 12% Y/Y. In the case, the interest rates persist at extremely low level over the next several years the company might continue with its refinancing activities to decrease financial expenses even further. Return on equity of 6.4% in 2018 is within the long-term target range of 6% - 8% and management anticipates given it’s real estate development strategy o increase ROE to the high single digits over the next several years.

Guidance 2019

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

Management expects a positive outlook for 2019 given the present macroeconomic and political tailwinds. Development projects will be a major contributor to the rental income and profit growth and the company expects a rental income of CHF 506.3 million in 2023. Active asset vacancy management will lead to the expected vacancy rate between 4% - 5% in 2019. Shareholders can expect an attractive dividend distribution policy with the dividend amount likely between CHF 3.50 - CHF 4.00.

Takeaways

Swiss Prime site is an interesting European REIT to monitor in 2019 as the company is well positioned to capitalize from the current macroeconomic and real-estate related tailwinds and remain the leading real-estate business in Switzerland over the next several years. The company has an outstanding pipeline of projects and real-estate related services that will drive rental income and profit growth together with sustainable dividend policy over the next several years. Investors looking to diversify away from the U.S. real estate market can invest in this Swiss REIT with a dividend yield of~4.4% and capital appreciation opportunity. However, non-Swiss investors should be aware of higher transaction related costs as the primary and the most liquid market of the company is on the Swiss Stock Exchange. Investors should also consider an ongoing USD/CHF or EUR/CHF related FX risk and properly hedge it in the case of setting up a large position. Key business risks, remain a Swiss macroeconomic slowdown, increased market supply of new office and residential constructions in the key Zurich and Geneva regions and failure to realize strong value creation from the current projects in the pipeline.

