Banco Macro: Conservative Bank With 5.3% Yield, 33% Payout Ratio, And 55% YoY NI Growth In The (Very) Last Place You'd Expect

We share some of our research on this name for those seeking diversification outside of the U.S. and with substantially higher upside potential than the average stock in the S&P 500.

This investment is a medium sized bank in Argentina we've been following for years and personally invested in since 2018. That's right, Argentina. Where pesos go to die.

Like Turkey, Argentina has an interesting and volatile financial history including currency crises and sovereign debt defaults. This time, our focus is split between the country and individual stock.

The impetus behind this series is evaluating opportunities abroad to mitigate stretched valuations in developed markets. Many of these markets and stocks are well below their historically average multiples.

The first in the series was focused on Turkey. Due to the dearth of liquid ADRs, we determined the iShares ETF as the best albeit imperfect solution.

Our recent article on Turkey was well received, awarded Editor's Pick, and generated quite the controversy which always makes the mundane subject of stock analysis more interesting. It may be 2 AM but WER is going to keep the drinks coming. The party shall continue with Part II of the series as Argentina's history and present circumstances are nearly as volatile, uncertain, and easy to criticize. We'll be surprised (and maybe slightly disappointed) if a few people in the comments were not outraged at the mere thought of investing in anything related to Argentina.

Joking aside, and while we haven't had a subscriber fail to realize this, given some of the comments on the public article I published later, including positive ones, I'll gently reiterate this reality check:

Emerging or developing nations with stock indices down 40-50% in the last year are guaranteed to have some if not most of these issues:

Significant if not severe currency issues including frequent periods of high inflation and currency debasement;

Corrupt government whose members are often closely related to the last corrupt government;

Current or recent sovereign debt issues including high debt to GDP, and substantial borrowings in foreign currencies that can be difficult to repay;

Lead politicians that regularly hold press conferences to chastise capitalists (often including the U.S.), demonize their political adversaries (if they are allowed to exist), and rule like dictatorships despite the potential appearance of a democracy (most of the time they like to pretend);

Generate an uncomfortable amount of their GDP from one or two sectors; and

High risk in terms of volatility and principal.

Source. Winery in Argentina.

On the flip side, many emerging economies as compared to developed nations benefit from:

More favorable demographics putting a significantly lower burden on the federal government and other social systems while permitting a greater percentage of the population to be employed;

Lower average equity multiples;

Significantly higher (2-3x) GDP growth;

Less cumbersome regulations;

Less competition often allowing what otherwise would be moderately successful firms to be exceptionally profitable; and

Much higher potential from inherent economic gains due to increasing urbanization.

The ideal situation is to make an investment with the negatives priced in but not the positives. We think Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is a good (not perfect) representation of this.

In fact, we purchased Banco Macro S.A. for our personal accounts on August 30th, 2018 at $36.76, at the peak of news coverage of the "insanity" in Argentina.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

We hold most of the position and are up approximately 25% as of market close on 3/29/2019. As longer-term subscribers know, we at WER are extremely disciplined on entry points. This is a differentiating factor between our performance and that of others. For every dozen opportunities we take through full due diligence, a few result in articles and only one on average ends up in the Institutional Income Plus portfolio in the succeeding quarter. We are okay paying that heavy price in time and labor as it results in better risk-adjusted performance for our clients - our singular goal.

We never buy a stock because we "like" it; only when the fundamentals and other variables within a comprehensive analysis of the firm results in a mathematically-based favorable probabilistic outcome. In short, we minimize emotions and bias to as close to zero influence as possible; instead, we invest strictly when we are confident that the odds are significantly in our favor.

Let's start with a brief overview of Argentina's complex history focusing on the data points and policies that are most relevant to investors. This will not cover every data point in Argentina's 200 year history. Our goal, like the article on Turkey, is to explain the risks and potential upside associated with a unique investment idea. At worst, we hope you'll end up knowing a little more than you started with.

Argentina: Where Europe and South America Meet

Source. Buenos Aires.

Argentina's current population of 45 million is slightly lower than that of Columbia but more than double that of its neighbor Chile resulting in a ranking of 32nd globally.

Source: Google

Despite its relatively high population, its large land mass means Argentina ranks 212th in population density (near the bottom) despite the Buenos Aires metro area ranking number two in population in South America (3rd in Latin America due to Mexico City which happens to be where I was when I wrote the Turkey article!).

Source. Capital Building.

Argentina has a few statistics very similar to that of the U.S. which may surprise you (besides the similar looking capital building pictured above and Washington Monument-like building later in the article in downtown Buenos Aires). To start, the nation has taken in more than 6.6 million immigrants since its independence 200 years ago, most of which occurred after the start of the industrial revolution. That's second only to the U.S. Another interesting fact is most Argentine citizens are in fact ethnically Italian (55%) with Spanish coming in second and French a distant third (17%). Also similar to the U.S., Argentina has a moderately high percentage of undocumented citizens within its borders (750,000 or ~1.7% of the total population)from its impoverished neighbors in part due to relaxed border policies. President Mauricio Macri has more recently initiated measures to curb legal and illegal immigration which garnered comparisons, justified or unjustified, to statements made by the Trump administration. This made international news so we believe it is worth including here.

Argentina has free healthcare, free education, and what many consider to be an open border policy. Due to struggles to contain government spending (it turns out none of that is actually free, sadly), these statements and actions from the President are not too surprising despite being out of character for a nation that has historically accepted immigrants with open arms (and checkbooks). From our perspective, the immigration question isn't about politics - it's about economics. All things equal, Argentina benefits from a steady but controlled flow of immigrants to improve its demographics and subsequently GDP. The generous benefits provided do muddy the picture in terms of net gains but at least some flow of immigrants into Argentina is considered positive due to its tilt toward Western European-like demographics.

Source. Initial Immigration from Europe to Argentina.

Not unlike the European countries, most citizens immigrated originally from Argentina's culture, and subsequently demographics trend slightly away from South America's norm and toward Europe. Argentina's demographics are right in the middle of what you'd expect from South America and Western Europe. It has one of the slowest organic population growth rates of any country in Latin America at 1.0% annually. Argentina's 11% of individuals 65 years or older is materially lower than the U.S.'s 17% (and Western Europe and Japan) but modestly higher than the global average and much higher than Turkey's 6%, the focus of our last article. Now that we have additional background on the home country, let's move back to Banco Macro S.A.

Source. Tierra del Fuego in Southern Argentina.

Argentina's recent economic history starts with loose economic policies in the 1980s, the hyperinflation in 1989-90, and a full-blown economic crisis in 2001 followed by another leftist presidency of Néstor Kirchner. In traditional fashion, Néstor's widow Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was surprisingly the "most qualified" individual in all of Argentina to take over after him.

Argentinian society was given a glimmer of hope when the center-right opposition leader Mauricio Macri was elected as the new president. Macri is expected to run for re-election this year but there is no assurance he'll be victorious. Below is a partial but nonetheless extensive list of what independent third parties (as best as I can tell) consider his successes and failures thus far in his term:

Source

I encourage those interested to visit the link for additional information. Macri's primary successes include elimination of export restrictions, finally ending the 2001 debt crisis settlements, increasing transparency on tariffs, elimination on foreign exchange controls, significant tax reform, reducing corruption in trials of government officials, broadening the criminal liability of corporations toward international norms, and pension reform. The major remaining challenges include labor reform and combating inflation. Scandals and protests resulted in a sharp decline in poll ratings in mid-2018 which coincided with the unpopular request of a bailout package from the IMF. We at Williams Equity Research were initially skeptical

Marci represents a seismic shift in Argentine politics. If re-elected, Marci will serve another four years. Unlike the U.S. constitution, it is also possible for the individual to run again but only after staying out of office for one term. Unlike Turkey, Argentina is a democracy and hasn't had a dictatorship since the coup d'état by Jorge Rafael Videla that deposed Isabel Martínez de Perón in 1976 whose reign lasted until 1981. Also contrary to Islam's deep integration into the once secular Turkey is Argentina's only light embrace of the Catholic Church. Section 2 of the country's constitution states the federal government supports the religion but does not impose an official religion. The culture is embedded with the Catholic Church but the CIA Factbook states less than 20% practice their faith regularly.

Let's move on to Banco Marco S.A. then we'll get to everyone's favorite subject, I promise.

Banco Macro S.A. - Sanity In an Insane World

Source

Macro Banco has been around since the 1970s originally as an investment manager before absorbing and merging with other financial services entities in Argentina to form the bank we know today.

Source

The bank's ownership structure is interesting but not overly uncommon for an Argentine firm with 63% via ADRs and Major Shareholders, 28% by Anses (Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social or in English National Social Security Administration, which is a decentralized Argentine Government social insurance agency managed under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Social Development), and only 6% by local Argentine citizens.

Source

Banco Macro S.A. is focused in Argentina but otherwise well diversified with nearly 500 branches and over 9,000 employees. Given the stats already provided on Argentina's population, we can derive that the 3.8 million retail customers are approximately 25.3% of the country's workforce as defined as those working or actively seeking employment.

Source

The bank's client base is well diversified between and within the consumer and corporate markets. This next graph is a positive but won't appear that way on the surface.

Source

Banco Marco's executive management team has been very transparent in how it manages the volatility of the Argentine economy. It's mower powerful lever is to pull back loan volumes and increase deposits during weaker periods. For at least the last year, every quarterly call has included commentary by the bank's leadership that it will continue its conservative and proven strategy of reducing loan volumes to offset periods of broader economic weakness. To the dismay of most jaded analysts and portfolio managers, including us here at WER, management has actually done what they said they were going to do!

Source

Loan volumes are down while deposits have increased proportionately.

Source

The bank's market share has remained near 10% in most key areas except for retail personal services where it has grown to 14% as of Q3 2018. These are large enough that the bank still maintains scale but small enough that doubling or even tripling market share long-term is possible (our thesis does not depend on nor anticipate the latter). Now that we have a good understanding of the bank's activities at a high level, let's dive into its detailed financial performance.

Financial Performance - Evaluating What Matters

Source

Banco Macro's 20-F, the annual report required to be filed with the SEC for foreign issuers, usually comes out in mid-to-late April. I'll include highlights from its Q4 results as well. This data is in Argentine Pesos unless specified USD and we'll discuss the currency in detail after organic financial performance.

Net Interest Income has risen dramatically in the past year from 6.1 billion in Q3 2017 to 10.3 billion in the most recent quarter. Keep in mind that's net which incorporates the costs associated with earning the gross interest revenue. Net fee income has also risen substantially (33%) in the last year. This trickles down the income statement without any surprises with quarterly Net Income rising from 2.8 billion to 3.8 billion or 39.1%. Since I know you are shaking with anticipation, the current exchange rate of 0.023 USD ARS equates to 87.6 million USD or 350 million USD annually assuming the rapid growth halts.

Is that good or bad? Relative to the firm's 2.95 billion USD market cap it is fantastic. The trailing twelve months ("TTM") P/E ratio per the traditional financial data sites is a mere 6.23. Add to it recent currency stabilization and the very strong growth rates we just discussed and you have a stock with massive upside potential. When we purchased it back at $36.76, the firm was generating about two-thirds of the net income it is today meaning the stock is effectively the same value despite the 23% increase in price since then. Given the Argentine Peso actually gained against the dollar in Q3 2018, one could argue it is better positioned now than before. This is the impetus behind our recommendation of BMA at these levels after the recent pullback.

Source

Net interest margins remain stable with a modest increase in recent periods. Return on equity has declined marginally but that is in part due to de-risking their strategy toward lower loan volumes. Liquid assets remain industry leading at above 50%. Non-performing loans crept up from 1.0% to 1.6% but coverage ratios remain well above required levels. Here is a longer dated chart to show trends over time from the 20-F.

Management has been forthright in this area as well and made it a topic of discussion in the last several conference calls. Their conservative asset coverage ratios give Banco Marco S.A. more flexibility than most of its peers; when they perceive better market conditions they are willing and able to act. We can expect the coverage ratio to continue heading toward 100% as conditions improve.

Source

Assets have risen from 209 million ARS to 311 million. Liabilities have increased nearly proportionately but the last year has still resulted in a small net gain to Shareholders Equity.

Latest Results Accelerate Existing Strong Growth

For Q4, net income totaled 5.2 billion Pesos (119 million USD) which is 37% higher than Q4 2017 while full year net income rose dramatically by 55% compared to 2017. Financing to the private sector grew a tepid 2% while commercial loans rose a significant 9% quarter over quarter. Consumer loans and credit car rose nearly as much at 7%. Q4's efficiency ratio of 35.8% remained strong and total deposits rose a meaningful 12% totaling 238 billion Pesos. Excess capital remained plentiful at 45.7 billion Pesos and the firm's liquidity ratio remained adequate at 57.1%. NPLs rose slightly to 1.91% but still within a healthy range. Included in an inconspicuous 6-K filing (they are the equivalent of 8-Ks for U.S. companies), is this (emphasis mine):

4) Evaluate the application of the retained earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Total Retained Earnings: AR$ 19,204,911,966.83 which the Board proposes may be applied as follows: a) AR$ 3,145,848,599.32 to Legal Reserve Fund; b) AR$ 3,475,668,970.21 to the Statutory Reserve Fund - Special for first-time application of IFRS, pursuant to Communication “A” 6618 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina and c) AR$ 12,583,394,397.30 to the optional reserve fund for future profit distributions, pursuant to Communication “A” 5273 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina. 5) Separate a portion of the optional reserve fund for future profit distributions in order to allow the application of AR$ 6,393,977,460 to the payment of a cash dividend, within 10 business days of its approval by the Shareholders’ Meeting. Delegate to the Board of Directors the power to determine the date of the effective availability to the Shareholders of the cash dividend.

Notice that of the 19.2 billion Pesos in Total Retained Earnings, 12.6 billion Pesos are designated for profit distributions, 6.4 billion of which are segmented for cash distributions to shareholders shortly after the April 30th Special Shareholders' Meeting held at the company's headquarters in Buenos Aires. 6.4 billion Pesos equates to $147 million USD or a 4.9% cash distribution. The amount estimated to be set aside represents a nearly 10% cash distribution. This gives significant clarity into what we can expect distributions wise going forward.

Source

Provided below is the detailed Moodys rating chart so you can ascertain the degree of risk perceived by the rating agencies. Depending on the underlying currency and other terms of the debt offerings, they range from mid-level junk to low-level investment grade.

Source

Fitch recently affirmed its "B" rating for the firm and revised its outlook from negative to stable. When evaluating foreign companies, it's important to note that the rating agencies use a different methodology. Their ratings depend significantly on whether the local currency is used, its stability, and the debtor's ability to pay back in a foreign currency, if applicable. Fitch's rating of B/RR4, for example, means that the issuance is "Weak" with a "small margin of safety," and in the event of default, an "Average" recovery of principal is expected. Bottom line: Banco Marco S.A. is higher risk from a rating agency perspective when compared to established U.S. and Western European banks.

On that note, let's dissect the next chart on share performance.

Source & WER

There is more than meets the eye here. Note the Peso share price (first row outlined in red) which declined 15% from Q3 2017 through Q3 2018. Going one row lower, we see the ADR price remained fairly stable Q3-Q1 2018 before collapsing 50% thereafter. This is the currency effect. Book value per share and earnings in Pesos rose significantly throughout the period. The most dramatic change in this chart is the last row outlining changes in market cap in USD. The figure has fallen dramatically from 7.9 billion USD to 2.7 billion USD at the end of Q3 2018. As of 3/29/2019, the market cap has increased up to approximately 3.0 billion USD. A primary contributor to this is discussed in the next section.

Argentine Peso: From Terrible to Only Bad

Source. Streets of Buenos Aires.

Now to everyone's favorite subject: Just how much of a debacle is this wobbly country's local currency?

Source

The ARS has slowly skidded from 0.25 (0.25 USD per 1.0 Argentine Peso) in 2009 to today's level of 0.02309 versus the all-time low of 0.02278. The country's economy accelerated into positive territory in 2017 on news that a potentially reasonable person was now in charge. The reality of decades of bad financial decisions and government mismanagement couldn't be dismissed and the Peso resumed its slide shortly thereafter.

In early January of this year, however, there were fears that the Peso was rising too quickly in value versus an index of other currencies. The Argentine Central Bank policy is to structure a slow and controlled weakening of the currency. Argentina is in the midst of a mild recession and the central bank does not want a stronger currency to derail a recovery in the economy. With inflation around 30%, it is likely if not essentially guaranteed for the Peso to resume its "controlled" slide. Elections are also occurring in October which will cause volatility.

Source

Foreign reserves have fluctuated between 35 billion and 55 billion USD.

Source

GDP of 637 billion USD for 2017 was the all-time high and 2018's is expected to be approximately. Argentina is consistently top 25 in the world by GDP. This is the kind of data that the news media and click-bait pundits overlook because it doesn't fit their narrative that Argentina is sinking into the ocean. GDP for 2019 is estimated to be approximately flat again with 2020 up 1.0%. The unemployment rate has remained under 10% bettering many Western European nations. Debt to GDP is expected to peak at 65% before falling to 50% as per the IMF deal recently struck. For context, the U.S. has consistently maintained debt to GDP ratios exceeding 100%. It's hard to keep track of which country is the most irresponsible these days.

Source. No, you don't need to tell us Argentina is financially worse off than the U.S. We understand.

Conclusion

Argentina's circumstances have improved but significant uncertainty remains. Some of this will be resolved one way or the other come October. Its currency has stabilized at points during the new President's tenure and even appreciated relative to the dollar in Q4 of last year. We should expect it to depreciate notably until the central bank believes Argentina is out of recession.

Banco Marco S.A. has consistently posted significant revenue and net income gains in recent years even as its local country has been going through a recession. In fact, its growth accelerated through Q4 2018 when the Peso actually appreciated versus the USD.Management has been unusually keen in seeing the direction of the economy and reacting in advance while communicating its thoughts and actions with great transparency to investors. The bank is well positioned to grow business activities even faster when management detects a better market; this is beyond the already high double digit growth figures it has posted in recent quarters.

From a risk perspective, NPLs are low and its business is well diversified across and within corporate and retail segments. Perhaps most importantly, even when converting net income to USD, the bank trades at a staggeringly low 6.2x multiple despite its high growth rates and conservative management. Provided i) even modest stabilization of the Peso, ii) re-election of Marci and continuation of his reforms, iii) continuation of Banco Macro's past growth rates in terms of cash flow, or iv) emergence of Argentina out of recession, Banco Marco S.A. is likely to return favorable results.

Source

If more than one of those factors occurs, the upside is substantial. Instead of looking at share price, consider the market cap in USD provided above. Approximately 18 months ago, Banco Macro S.A. was worth over 9 billion USD or three times the current level. The bank has also been buying back shares, albeit in small amounts, resulting in a net decrease in shares outstanding over time. We've already discussed the bank's financial results over this exact period in detail - they were quite strong.

A return to mid-2018 valuations results in a 100% return while Q4 2017 equates to a 200% gain. These kinds of numbers reaffirm the fact this is a high risk investment. It is a way to diversify a U.S. heavy portfolio while enjoying a 5.25% yield along the way which is very high for a non-U.S. company. It is also the highest this ADR has paid in the last 13 years - another strong indicator of value.

The payout ratio can be calculated as 119 million USD in quarterly earnings (current exchange rate cited above of .023 USD per Peso but the payout ratio doesn't change if Pesos are used) versus 39.4 million USD in quarterly distributions or an extremely conservative 33.1%. Banco Marco S.A.'s could support a 15.9% distribution completely through net income.

Tax Note: The following is not tax advice and should not be considered as such. Non-residents are subject to capital gains tax on the disposal of Argentine equities at a 13.5% effective tax rate on gross proceeds or, alternatively, a 15% income tax on the actual capital gain if the seller's tax cost basis can be duly documented for Argentine tax purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMA, TUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.