Dividend Champions For April 2019

61 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 10.76% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

A Healthy Dose of Dividends

61 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 10.76% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the CCC List is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

U.S.DividendChampions_2019-3-29.xlsx

The CCC universe has increased to 875 companies. The average dividend streak has dropped slightly to 14.1 years. The average yield has increased slightly to 2.85% from 2.81% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers: Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN), EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO), Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR), CenterState Bank Corp. (CSFL), Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. (BDL), Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), FirstService Corp. (FSV), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), and TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC).

Promotions:

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) have been promoted to Champions.

Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS), Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN), International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC), Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM), Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO), and Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) have been promoted to Contenders.

Deletions:

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) has cut its dividend.

MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) has been acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

TransMontaigne Partners LP (TLP) has been acquired by ArcLight Energy.

Other:

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB) has switched from an annual dividend to a quarterly payout.

Chart of the Month

A couple of notes: 1) Although the CCC list began in 2008, the Challengers were not added until 2011, so for consistency I have started there. 2) An annual “dip” occurs around the end of the year when companies with frozen dividends are removed from the list.

How you can help

Errors? Let me know! I don’t have time to manually verify every piece of data presented in this list. If you run across something that is clearly wrong, let me know in the comments or send me a message and I will do my best to get it fixed.

Suggestions? I am always open to your ideas on how the list can be improved.

Spread the word. There may still be people who used to follow David Fish and are unaware that this list is still being produced. Let them know!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.