March Portfolio Update - More Buys And Looking Towards REITs

I go through, and consider new areas, while strengthening my core portfolio further in main European/American holdings.

Updating the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities, in the long term is a better option than investing in index funds or ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments.

In adopting a Dividend Investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements, and in so doing, avoid the principle of loss aversion. I recognize that my own and all human emotion is the biggest danger to long-time market success and achieving my investment goals.

I consider my investment portfolio a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal.

This month, I'll look at updating you as to my portfolio strategy, my holdings and review my purchases which, as usual, have a great degree of correlation to my published articles.

My prerequisites

I'm a young (33-year-old) Swedish dividend investor who holds a large variety of international shares and various types of stocks. I reached financial independence in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs + savings goal.

I work independently and run my own limited company. These days, I work as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like. Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I believe if I were an American dividend investor, I would still be working for a few more years and save up more money (although I would also have access to a number of appealing options that are currently closed off to me).

March 2019 News update

Being a contributor has continued to be a rewarding experience. I enjoy the writing, and I most of all enjoy the user feedback I receive which I believe makes me better. I also enjoy making the new connections to authors, contributors, and communities of investors more knowledgable than myself in certain areas.

March seemed to be a time for several kinds of stocks, but cyclicals, auto stocks and chemical companies seemed to have a rough time with earnings season coming in. I took the opportunity and increased my exposure to several European automotive companies, apart from my American investments during the month. As usual, I tried to keep my investing activity to between $3000-7000 for the full month, a level I've grown quite comfortable with over the past year. While I work as a consultant, I've no trouble keeping up that level of cash investment and still increasing my actual cash position. Among my purchases were BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Kroger (KR) and others (reviewed in a later portion).

I've also looked at investing into a larger degree of REITs and kinds of shares/stocks about/of which I know less (almost nothing) than common dividend shares - this in order to diversify further from my current too-high portion of Swedish/Scandinavian stocks. As of now, I'm still only in the learning/investigating phase here, but I'm looking at contributors here on SA who specialize in these types of stocks and shares.

Specifically, I'm talking of REITs, mREITs and perhaps some preferred shares as well. Preferred shares are types of investments I held about 2-3 years back, but then limiting myself to Swedish preferential shares, which today are no longer appealing due to overpricing and the interest spread situation in Sweden. I'm not talking of huge positions - perhaps between 3-8% of total portfolio value, and it will take time, knowing how slow I tend to invest - but it may be a good start.

The coming months hold a large amount of dividend income due to Swedish/European dividend cyclicality. Almost 60% of my annual dividends will be paid until the end of May, in addition to a large amount of consulting income, tax-based returns and annual dividends pulled from my own limited company. These large cash deposits represent capital I hope to put to work sooner rather than later, as I feel that my cash position is starting to approach uncomfortable levels (almost 30% up from 19-20% today if I don't invest it).

Reviewing March 2019 dividends and income

(Source: Portfolio data, Google Sheets)

Dividends during the month of March 2019 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)

Cummins Inc. (CMI)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Whirlpool (WHR)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Lear Corporation (LEA)

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF)

BlackRock Inc. (BLK)

Magna International (MGA)

Linde (LIN)

Kraft Heinz Corporation (KHC)

Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF)

Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month is $1727.45. As with other months, this cash is moved to my savings account.

There is a great deal of dividend payout displacement for 2019 - several Swedish companies have moved their payment dates from 29-31st of March to April, resulting in the dividend lowering we're seeing on the graph above. Instead, these dividends will be paid out in the coming two weeks, resulting in a projected dividend of over $10000 for April, instead of a growing March dividend. This highlights some of the differences between holding a European/Scandinavian portfolio next to an NA one - I don't believe such displacements/differences are common if holdings were predominantly NA-based.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12 is $2027.22. The lowering of the average dividend growth despite continual investments is due to two major Swedish companies in the construction sector cutting their dividends for Fiscal 2018 while they restructure their businesses. As such, it may take a month or two until my average dividend growth is back on track. If the dividends hadn't been lowered, they would be more along the lines of $2090/month at this time.

Transactions during March 2019

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in, or outside of the market. However, I've realized that as my cash/capital reserves start approaching 25-35% of my total portfolio in 2-3 months if I do not invest, I do believe them to be a bit excessive. It is part of what is driving my curiosity to learn more about other types of investments, such as REITs and securities that could be considered a higher risk than my usual stock picks.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account (ISK/KF).

Looking Forward & Portfolio Composition

(Source: Portfolio data, Google Sheets)

My portfolio composition is still heavily Scandinavian-centric - too heavily in fact. My goal for 2019, is still to increase NA concentration another 7-10% of total portfolio value and to sequentially lower my cash position as purchasing opportunities arise.

Looking forward, we are entering the months of April, and May, during which 70%+ of all Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, and central-European companies distribute their dividends. That means that if investment opportunities exist during these months, the coming weeks and months will represent investment-heavy periods of time.

I hope that come April, I will be able to show you some other positions (REITs and the like) that I, after learning from some of the more capable and knowledgable contributors in these areas, consider worthwhile for my investment model and risk tolerance. The types of companies and stocks I'm looking to diversify into include REITs, mREITs, MLPs/LPs, Income Funds and preferred stocks.

My thinking for this slight change in my strategy is that I've found that I don't just want to "set and forget" my holdings, I want to take more of an active interest in trading (for perhaps 5-15% of my portfolio) - preferred shares and similar shares may be suited to such a mindset. Additionally, I'm interested in learning more about such things and broaden my knowledge beyond stocks and securities typically traded in Sweden.

I hope this article provided a bit of insight into how I invest and how I think. I'm hoping that this monthly review can give you some ideas, some advice and perhaps spark some interest or questions for me. Please message me with any inquiries you may have.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.