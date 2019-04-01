Natural Gas Remains Under Pressure As Injection Season Goes Into Full Swing Amid A Mild April Outlook

Investment Thesis

My investment thesis remains the same, which is to buy the dip. As we are now squarely in shoulder season and natural gas prices are seeking a bottom, this is a great opportunity for investors to begin positioning themselves for this upcoming summer season. Look for entry points to long UNG, BOIL, and UGAZ for the longer term (e.g., the upcoming summer season).

Start of injection season and mild April outlook applies pressure on natural gas prices

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly natural gas storage report. The withdrawal report came in slightly bearish to the 5-year average, but in line with consensus expectations. The report for the week ending March 22 or for the week March 16-22 showed a storage draw of -36 BCF. This is versus the analyst expectations of -40 BCF and the 5-year average of -41 BCF.

In what is likely the last withdrawal of the season, the -36 BCF draw brought inventories down to 1,107 BCF, which likely represents a bottom for inventories. The slightly bearish draw resulted in the narrowing of the storage deficit, bringing it to -551 BCF. Figure 1 below is a table format of Thursday's EIA's natural gas storage report for the week of March 16-22 or the week ending March 22.

(Source: EIA.)

Figure 2 below is a graph format of Thursday's EIA's natural gas storage report for the week of March 16-22 or the week ending March 22.

(Source: EIA.)

In terms of prices, they have been in steady decline lately. Thursday was no different. After the EIA’s neutral-to-bearish report, market participants responded with continued selling of the commodity. The front-month May futures natural gas price closed Thursday down 1% to $2.71/MMBTU. The momentum continued through Friday’s trading session as the front-month May contract finished the last trading day of the quarter down 1.47% to $2.67/MMBTU. The 1x un-leveraged United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) finished Friday down 1.80% to $23.48.

VelocityShares' 3x leveraged UGAZ and ProShares' 2x leveraged BOIL closed the quarter down 5.66% and 3.85% to $32.11 and $21.92, respectively. Meanwhile, VelocityShares' 3x inverse DGAZ and ProShares' 2x inverse KOLD finished the first quarter up 5.59% and 3.83% to $107.75 and $22.51, respectively.

Figure 3 below is a chart showing the price trend of the front-month May futures contract over the past week.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 4 below is a chart showing the price trend of UGAZ over the last 10 days.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 5 below is a chart showing the price trend of DGAZ over the last 10 days.

(Source: Investing.com)

On the weather front, over the next week or as we transition into the first week of April, there will be a national, large-scale weather pattern change. Currently, we have a highly amplified weather pattern with a meridional (north-south) jet stream pattern that's helping to usher cooler air from Canada into the Lower 48. The jet stream pattern over the next week will begin to flatten out and turn semi-zonal (east-west) that will bring in milder Pacific air into the country. So, over the next 5 days, we will experience cooler weather across the central U.S. under the influence of this meridional pattern. In the 6-16 day outlook (April 5-15), the pattern turns milder across much of the country with the semi-zonal upper level flow in play. Figure 6 below is a 500 mb upper-level map showing the overall weather pattern (a semi-zonal pattern) during the 11-15 day (April 8-13) time frame from the 0z ECMWF EPS model.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

In terms of precipitation, the pattern will also turn wetter over the next couple of weeks, with the main storm track cutting across the southern U.S. from west to east. Areas that will see above-average precipitation include the southern Plains, the Delta, and the Corn Belt.

Longer-range computer models continue to indicate this semi-zonal pattern to continue through the month of April. This supports a mild outlook for the month of April across much of the country. Figure 7 below is a 500 mb upper-level map showing the overall weather pattern (a continuation of this semi-zonal pattern) during the 15-21 day (April 12-19) time frame from the 0z CFSv2 model.

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

Figure 8 below is a surface map depicting surface temperature anomalies during the 10-20 day (April 8-18) time frame from NCEP's 0z CFS model.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.