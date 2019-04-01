CoreSite: Not Much Room For Multiple Expansion

We see little or no room for further multiple expansion.

CoreSite has been able to deliver strong growth figures in earnings, dividends and share price.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. This is a booming market and as a consequence CoreSite has been able to deliver strong growth figures in earnings, dividends and share price. This leaves CoreSite fully valued.

Data centers

Data center REITs own and manage facilities that customers use to safely store data. Data center REITs offer a range of products and services to help keep servers and data safe, including providing uninterruptable power supplies, air-cooled chillers and physical security.

Data centers are the home to the cloud: the outsourcing of computing processing and storage capacity to an off-site data center.

Long-term, IDC expects spending on off-premises cloud IT infrastructure will grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

Exhibit 1: Cloud IT Market Forecast

Data centers are the hubs and spokes of the internet for corporate customers. Companies lease space, based on their power needs, to exchange and store data, connect to cloud providers, and access the internet. The industry’s first wave of growth centered on telecom service providers that wanted neutral data-exchange sites as they built out the internet; outsourcing of corporate data centers came next as the internet gained traction.

The industry is now riding new waves of innovation. Companies are increasingly using multi-cloud architectures—relying on public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services for some applications while using private cloud infrastructures for others.

CoreSite focuses on “retail” data centers: network-dense campuses where companies exchange information and access cloud providers like Amazon, which also runs its own data centers. Leasing rates for retail look more favorable than those for “wholesale” centers, which focus on storage and networking for large companies and cater to hyperscale customers, according to Nate Crossett, an analyst with Berenberg Capital Markets.

Surfing this cloud boom, CoreSite has been able to deliver strong growth figures in earnings, dividends and share price.

Exhibit 2: Dividend history

Balance sheet strength

Despite this strong growth, CoreSite still has a very healthy balance sheet.

When we compare CoreSite with comparable REITs or the average REIT sector everything looks ok.

Exhibit 3: Key ratios

CoreSite Realty Corp’s balance sheet is in better shape than its competitors. The pay-out ratio is quite high tough.

Dividend safety

The team of Simply Safe Dividends calculates their so-called Dividend Safety Score. Their system takes into account more than a dozen fundamental metrics that influence a company's ability to continue paying dividends.

They divide companies in 5 categories, from very safe over safe, borderline safe, and unsafe to very unsafe.

Exhibit 4: Dividend Safety Score

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

There is a clear link between the dividend safety score and the valuation of REITs.

Exhibit 5: Dividend safety & Valuation

CoreSite Realty Corp’ dividend safety score is “borderline safe” which implies that the risk of a dividend cut is low.

Valuation

CoreSite Realty Corp’s valuation is in line with the average REIT in the Data Centers sector.

The average Data Centers dividend safety score is safe. CoreSite deserves to trade at a discount to the Data Centers sector given its borderline safe status.

Exhibit 6: Valuation

When we compare CoreSite’s valuation with the average borderline safe REIT, CoreSite is more expensive than its colleagues.

Exhibit 7: Valuation

When we regress all the REITs dividend yield on their dividend safety score, we can compute a “model dividend yield”. This gives us an indication at what dividend yield a REIT should trade given its dividend safety score. We can then compare the actual dividend yield with the model dividend yield to see which REITs are trading too cheap.

Exhibit 8 gives a visual representation for all the REITs with a “Borderline Safe” dividend safety score. The REITs trading too cheap are the ones on the right.

Exhibit 8: Model dividend yield

The yellow dot in the center of the graph represents CoreSite Realty Corp.

The conclusion is (again) that CoreSite Realty Corp is fully valued.

Three drivers of expected return

Returns can be decomposed into a set of building blocks:

1. Income Return

2. Earnings Growth

3. Multiple Expansion

When we look at CoreSite Realty the income return (or dividend yield) is more or less fair, earnings growth will be above average (although the current guidance only calls for a 4% growth in 2019) and the expectations for multiple expansion (or change in valuation) are rather low.

Momentum

Like many REITs, CoreSite Realty Corp had a nice run-up since the end of December and is more or less overbought. The past years CoreSite showed nice growth figures in earnings, dividends and share price. On the other hand, when we look at the 200 day moving average, we see a sideways movement since the beginning of 2018.

Exhibit 9: Price chart

Conclusion

CoreSite is active in the booming Data Centers sector that is expected to keep growing nicely in the coming years. On top of that comes CoreSite's nice 4% dividend yield. We are afraid the good news stops here. CoreSite is fully valued after the recent run-up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain a recommendation or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.