A High-Yield Muni Fund's Catalyst That May Allow Continuing Alpha

As a leveraged closed-end bond fund, EIM has special risks of which investors should be aware and that are disclosed in its prospectus.

EIM, however, has announced a buyback. I think its nearly 8% current discount to net asset value could serve as a catalyst for good returns going forward.

Many bonds and bond funds may have hit at least temporary peaks in price (minima in yields).

The Eaton Vance Muni Bond Fund, or EIM, has provided double-digit annualized returns since my July 2, 2018 article on it.

Background

Last July, I wrote A Muni Bond Fund With Double-Digit Total Return Potential, about the Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM). A larger closed-end fund, EIM was trading at $11.81, which represented a 10.7% discount to net asset value. From then to now, exactly 9 months later, the trading price is up 5.1% to $12.40. I calculate $0.40 of distributions since July 2, which is a 3.4% return so far. So after only 9 months, I calculate a total return of 8.4%, which is consistent with the bullish double-digit annual return thesis I offered in that article. This beats the about 6% return from the S&P 500 (SPY) since then; plus the distributions from EIM are tax-exempt. It also beats the about 4% total return from a major iShares muni ETF (MUB).

As you know, last July I began getting bullish on bonds again. In the EIM article, I wrote such things as:

The general case to stay in the bond game.

Given expectations that this time will - finally - be different and that long-term rates are - regime change - headed up for real, I speculate that consensus bond-bearish expectations are fully embedded in the price of EIM, leaving upside to brave investors who accept the risks of EIM and its asset class (no guarantees).

Perhaps a reversal is in process once again [from bearish to bullish sentiment].

This may have bullish implications for bond prices and could portend less Fed hawkish action than traders are pricing in and could also portend either a "lower for longer" long-term interest rate scenario or a renewed bull move lower in long-term rates.

Introduction to EIM and leveraged closed-end funds

The dominant funds are open-end ETFs and mutual funds. More demand from investors is met by issuance of new shares. Closed-end funds have fixed capital, and the shares trade with varying discounts to NAV. An advantage of CEFs is that in bear markets, they do not have to sell into a bad market.

Leveraged bond funds such as EIM borrow short, and cheaply where possible, and lend long. The manner in which they borrow (relatively) short term vary, and investors may wish to review EIM's prospectus for details. My take is that it takes a skilled manager to run this sort of fund, because there are unusual risks here, Given EIM's 39.7% leverage, it would never be a very large part of my portfolio. These risks are offset in my mind by the high credit quality of the portfolio, which is often not the case for alternative muni CEFs. Data on these funds can be found at CEFA.com as well as a Nuveen website, CEFConnect.

All EIM regular distributions going back years have been, to the best of my knowledge, exempt from Federal income taxes and are exempt from the AMT calculation.

A few months ago, Eaton Vance (EV) announced that two small state muni CEFs were folded into EIM. On March 25, it announced that a larger fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II, had now also been absorbed into EIM. I would expect overhead ratios at EIM to improve a little now. I did not track this Fund II, so I do not know the AMT status of the enlarged EIM.

As of Friday's data, EIM is trading with a 7.67% discount to NAV, greater than the typical bond fund discount of 5.95%.

Here is a historical comparison of EIM's performance and discount, from its CEFA web page. First, performance (growth of $10,000):

The red line shows the fund's NAV outperforming its peers (green line), but the blue line shows the price performance lagging (orange line). In other words, management has done a very good job, but discount to NAV has widened. Another chart on the same web page shows this graphically:

Premium/Discount History

In the 2007-10 period, EIM traded at a premium to its peers; then it went to a discount. Post-consolidation, might it trade at a premium, again?

That point leads to the catalyst:

EIM does a buyback

On March 27, this press release went out, with excerpts edited by me for brevity (see linked press release for full wording): Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Firm And Conditional Tender Offers EIM... announced that its Board of Trustees has authorized a cash tender offer for up to 10% of its outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value... The Board also authorized the Fund to conduct two conditional cash tender offers to follow the Firm Tender Offer, provided certain conditions are met. Specifically, as soon as reasonably practicable after the Firm Tender Offer closes, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6%, the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share.

The following paragraph then repeats the message of the above, that a further 5% buyback may occur under similar terms if the fund continues to trade above a 6% discount to NAV.

This is interesting. The fund appears to me to be saying that at a mere 2% discount to NAV, it is prudent to sell earning assets to retire shares. At a 6% discount, which is less than Friday's discount, shares are very cheap, according to the fund's fiduciaries.

Since they know more than I do, I took additional action.

Scaling deeper into EIM

As long as the yield curve was flattening - much more for Treasuries and corporates than for munis - and the Fed was hawkish, I kept my initial stake in EIM and traded the downtrend from the long side, earning interest and capital gains profits into spikes in the price. Now that markets have roiled, EIM strikes me as one of the few bond vehicles worth putting new money into, and I did so late last week at around $12.38.

My target for one-year returns is, first, for the current yield of about 4.1% to drop to, say, 3.75%, given the shrunken though positive muni yield curve and general drop in yields on EIM's bond portfolio. In other words, I am projecting a lower monthly payout. Second, I am projecting a 4% discount to NAV, midway between the 6% "line in the sand" the fund is seeming to draw and the 2% at which the buyback or buybacks will take place. Together, this suggests a 7.5%-8% one-year total return, nearly half of it tax-exempt and the other part representing unrealized capital gain.

There is no other muni bond or bond fund I am aware of that allows me to make this sort of projection after the sharp drop in yields, i.e. sharp rise in bond or fund prices, that has occurred in the past half year.

Please be aware of special risks to CEF leveraged bond fund investing as well as any fund-specific risks before investing in EIM or one of its many peers.

