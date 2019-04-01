Lower Risk, Higher-Yield Portfolios Of Funds

Finally, while I've often argued that retirees shouldn't prioritize income production because it can lead them into risky territory, I do think yielders can work well as part of the Bucket approach. As a retiree spends from Bucket 1 (cash for ongoing living expenses), he or she can refill it, at least partially, with current income distributions. If those distributions are insufficient to refill Bucket 1 entirely, rebalancing proceeds can make up the difference. What Do the Bucket Portfolios Yield?, Morningstar By Christine Benz
The above article then goes on to say that three Morningstar Mutual Fund Bucket Portfolios are yielding about 2.7%.
Introduction
Portfolio Visualizer is a great tool for backtesting portfolios on a pre-tax basis, but doesn't include target yields for income, nor the tax efficiency of the portfolio. For this article, I screened mutual funds and exchange traded funds for each Lipper Category using Mutual Fund Observer. Criteria was risk (Ulcer Index), risk-adjusted returns (Martin Ratio), and dividend yield.
I then used Portfolio Visualizer to create three portfolios with varying amounts of volatility (standard deviation). Below are Lipper Categories selected using my constraints and personal preferences. Top Funds based on risk, risk-adjusted returns, and risk-adjusted yields are shown below. The complete list can be found in this attachment: High_Risk_Adjusted_Yields. I divided the yield by the Ulcer Index to show the yield for the risk taken.
|Metrics
|Top Funds
|Avg Yield
|Yield/Ulcer
|1
|2
|3
|Very Conservative
|Ultra-Short Obligations
|2.5
|GSY
|MINT
|VUSFX
|Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt
|2.7
|21.5
|MSTDX
|SDMQX
|FTSM
|Municipal Interm Debt
|2.4
|7.8
|BIAEX
|HMOP
|VWITX
|U.S. Mortgage
|2.7
|6.8
|LMBS
|MBG
|VMBS
|Munic Gen & Insured Debt
|2.8
|6.2
|FXIEX
|VWAHX
|VTEB
|Multi-Sector Income
|3.6
|10.3
|FXIMX
|FXICX
|RIGS
|International Income
|2.3
|6.9
|IAGG
|VTABX
|FIBZX
|Conservative
|Alternative Credit Focus
|4.5
|3.8
|FPNIX
|BLHY
|High Yield
|5.3
|6.3
|PGHY
|HYSZX
|SHYG
|Mxd-Asst Target Alloc Consv
|2.3
|1.9
|VWINX
|VASIX
|FSRRX
|Mixed-Asset Target Today
|2.0
|1.8
|FFFAX
|Moderate
|Utility
|2.5
|2.2
|RYU
|FSUTX
|VPU
|Global Multi-Cap Core
|2.1
|0.8
|ACWV
|Global Small-/Mid-Cap
|2.2
|0.7
|VMNVX
|Aggressive
|Equity Income
|3.4
|1.2
|SPYD
|SPHD
|FDL
|Multi-Cap Core
|2.0
|0.9
|SPLV
Source: Created By the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer and Morningstar
Draw Down Versus Income
Chart #1 is the Efficient Frontier for funds that had a higher yield than the S&P 500 during the last bear market (2007 to 2009). Only bond funds did well. By comparison, the S&P 500 lost 21.8% on an annual basis which was worse than about 85% of the higher yielding funds. High-Yielding bond funds such as Vanguard High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (VWEHX) also lost a small percentage, but fared better than high dividend stocks. Higher dividends provided little protection for stocks.
Chart #1
Source: Created By the Author with Portfolio Visualizer
For me, capital preservation is more important than income during a severe bear market. These Model Portfolios attempt to provide lower drawdown and higher returns, the best of both worlds. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury (VFITX) returned nearly 9% on an annual basis during the 21-month period shown in the Efficient Frontier. It currently has a yield of 2.2%.
Chart #2 shows the fund universe loaded into Portfolio Visualizer for the time period November 2015 through March 2019. Each recession is different, so I prefer using recent metrics from Mutual Fund Observer and Portfolio Visualizer to get an idea how they will behave in the next major bear market.
Chart #2
Source: Created By the Author with Portfolio Visualizer
Chart #3 shows how the same funds have performed during the past 15 months when stocks went through a mild bear market.
Source: Created By the Author with Portfolio Visualizer
The Funds
The Funds selected as lower risk, higher risk-adjusted return, higher yield funds are shown below.
|Symbol
|Name
|Lipper Category
|LMBS
|First Trust Low Duration Opportunities
|U.S. Mortgage
|MSTDX
|MassMutual Premier Short Bond
|Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt
|FPNIX
|FPA New Income
|Alternative Credit Focus
|MINT
|PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity
|Ultra-Short Obligations
|BIAEX
|Brown Advisory Tax Exempt Bond Inv
|Municipal Intermediate Debt
|PGHY
|Invesco Global Short Term Hi Yield Bond
|High Yield
|VWAHX
|Vanguard High-Yield Tax-Exempt Inv
|Muni Gen & Insured Debt
|VTABX
|Vanguard Total International Bond
|International Income
|FSREX
|Fidelity Series Real Estate Income
|Real Estate
|FFFAX
|Fidelity Freedom Income
|Mixed-Asset Target Today
|FXIMX
|PIMCO Fixed Income SHares
|Multi-Sector Income
|RYU
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities
|Utility
|VWINX
|Vanguard Wellesley Income
|Mxd-Asst Target Alloc Consv
|SPYD
|State Street Portfolio S&P 500 Hi Div
|Equity Income
|SPLV
|Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility
|Multi-Cap Core
|ACWV
|BlackRock iShares Edge Min Vol Global
|Global Multi-Cap Core
|VMNVX
|Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility
|Global Small-/Mid-Cap
|SPY
|State Street SPDR S&P 500
|S&P 500 Index
From Morningstar, the table below shows how the funds are rated and have performed. Most funds have an Analyst Rating of Bronze or higher (not shown).
|Symbol
|Category
|Rating
|%Rtn 3 Mon
|%Rtn 12 Mon
|STDEV
|%SEC Yld
|ACWV
|World Large Stock
|4
|10.1
|9.2
|8.2
|2.1
|BIAEX
|Muni Nat Interm
|4
|2.6
|5.2
|2.6
|3.1
|FFFAX
|Trgt-Date Retire
|3
|4.6
|3.1
|2.9
|FPNIX
|Short-Term Bond
|3
|1.3
|3.1
|0.6
|3.4
|FSREX
|Real Estate
|3
|7.1
|9.6
|3.9
|5.2
|FXIMX
|Multisector Bond
|4
|3.0
|5.7
|4.2
|LMBS
|Short-Term Bond
|4
|1.1
|2.6
|1.0
|2.8
|MINT
|Ultrashort Bond
|4
|1.1
|2.5
|0.3
|2.8
|MSTDX
|Short-Term Bond
|4
|1.7
|3.4
|0.7
|3.1
|PGHY
|High Yield Bond
|3
|4.3
|4.4
|2.2
|RYU
|Utilities
|4
|9.9
|20.9
|10.3
|2.9
|SPLV
|Large Blend
|4
|13.5
|14.6
|9.4
|SPY
|Large Blend
|4
|13.5
|9.4
|10.7
|2.0
|SPYD
|Large Value
|4
|12.1
|10.6
|10.0
|4.4
|VGSIX
|Real Estate
|3
|17.5
|19.9
|13.8
|2.7
|VMNVX
|World Small/Mid Stock
|4
|10.7
|9.2
|7.4
|VTABX
|World Bond
|4
|3.1
|5.2
|2.5
|0.8
|VWAHX
|Muni Nation Long
|4
|3.5
|5.8
|4.0
|3.0
|VWINX
|Alloc 30 to 50% Eq
|4
|7.2
|6.6
|4.3
|3.2
Source: Created By the Author Based on Morningstar
The table below is based on data from Mutual Fund Observer. The Ulcer Index is a measure of the length and duration of draw downs. The Martin Ratio is a measure of Risk-Adjusted Returns. I read about how corporate bonds have become riskier as corporations increase the amount of debt. I believe this to be true, but also believe that bonds will fare better than stocks in a recession. These portfolios are biased toward higher quality, intermediate-term debt.
|Symbol
|Lipper Category
|MAXDD%
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Rating
|Very Conservative
|LMBS
|U.S. Mortgage
|-0.1
|0.0
|14.3
|5
|MSTDX
|Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|FPNIX
|Alternative Credit Focus
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|MINT
|Ultra-Short Obligations
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|BIAEX
|Municipal Intermediate Debt
|-0.7
|0.2
|9.8
|5
|PGHY
|High Yield
|-1.0
|0.4
|1.8
|4
|VWAHX
|Muni Gen & Insured Debt
|-1.5
|0.5
|4.3
|4
|VTABX
|International Income
|-0.3
|0.1
|25.2
|5
|FXIMX
|Multi-Sector Income
|-0.6
|0.2
|14.5
|5
|Conservative
|FSREX
|Real Estate
|-2.8
|0.9
|7.0
|5
|FFFAX
|Mixed-Asset Target Today
|-2.4
|1.1
|-0.5
|2
|RYU
|Utility
|-3.6
|1.1
|17.7
|5
|VWINX
|Mxd-Asst Target Alloc Consv
|-3.0
|1.2
|2.0
|5
|Moderate
|ACWV
|Global Multi-Cap Core
|-6.6
|2.5
|2.0
|5
|VMNVX
|Global Small-/Mid-Cap
|-8.2
|3.0
|1.9
|5
|Aggressive
|SPYD
|Equity Income
|-8.7
|2.7
|2.7
|5
|SPLV
|Multi-Cap Core
|-6.9
|2.2
|4.9
|5
|SPY
|S&P 500 Index
|-13.5
|5.2
|0.5
|4
Source: Created By the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer
Charts #4 through #7 show how the funds by Risk Category have performed.
Chart #4
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Chart #5
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
The two Moderate Risk funds in Chart #6 are Global. One US Equity Funds with a Moderate Risk Rating that appeals to me is Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income (FSDIX).
Chart #6
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Chart #7
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Model Portfolios
I created three model portfolios based on maximizing the Sharpe Ratio (25% stock) or maximizing returns at 5% (50% stock) and 7% (70% stock) volatility, using constraints based on my personal preferences. I compare these to the Fidelity Four-in-One Index fund (FFNOX) which is an aggressive, balanced fund of funds and to the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWIAX) which is a more conservative fund. Each month $3,333 (approximately 4%) is withdrawn from the four Portfolios. I build my Bucket Approach around the Mutual Fund Observer Risk Classification to avoid concentration and maintain diversification.
The Fidelity® Four-in-One Index Fund has an allocation of 48% to the S&P 500, 12% Dow Jones U.S. Completion Total Stock Market Index, 25% MSCI EAFE Index, and 15% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
Chart #4 contains the three model portfolios compared to the aggressive Fidelity Four-in-One Index fund (FFNOX) and the conservative Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWIAX). During a recession, the 25% Stock Portfolio is likely to outperform the other four. For an investor looking for a long-term buy and hold portfolio of low risk funds with higher dividends then something along the lines of the 50% Stock Portfolio may be more appropriate.
Interested Readers can change allocation in the Portfolio Visualizer Backtest Tool to test their own preferences through this link.
Chart #8
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Below are the allocations to the funds for each of the Model Portfolios along with the dividend yield and Tax Cost Ratio. The dividend yield is the SEC Yield from Morningstar, and if it was not available then the trailing 12-month yield was used. Morningstar's description of the 3-Year Tax Cost Ratio is shown below.
This [3 Year Tax Cost Ratio] represents the percentage-point reduction in an annualized return that results from income taxes. The calculation assumes investors pay the maximum federal rate on capital gains and ordinary income. For example, if a fund made short-term capital-gains and income distributions that averaged 10% of its NAV over the past three years, an investor in the 35% tax bracket would have a tax cost ratio of 3.5 percentage points.
|25% Stock
|50% Stock
|70% Stock
|Div Yield
|Tax Cost Ratio
|Very Conservative
|BIAEX
|10%
|2%
|0%
|3.1%
|0.0%
|FPNIX
|4%
|0%
|0%
|3.4%
|1.2%
|FXIMX
|5%
|5%
|0%
|3.9%
|2.1%
|LMBS
|10%
|10%
|10%
|2.6%
|1.1%
|MINT
|10%
|0%
|0%
|2.5%
|0.8%
|MSTDX
|9%
|0%
|0%
|3.1%
|1.2%
|PGHY
|5%
|5%
|0%
|5.4%
|2.4%
|VTABX
|10%
|10%
|10%
|0.8%
|1.0%
|VWAHX
|0%
|5%
|0%
|3.0%
|0.0%
|Conservative
|FFFAX
|15%
|0%
|0%
|2.0%
|1.3%
|FSREX
|0%
|5%
|0%
|5.2%
|2.5%
|RYU
|2%
|5%
|5%
|2.7%
|0.9%
|VWINX
|0%
|15%
|15%
|3.1%
|1.6%
|Moderate
|ACWV
|0%
|0%
|15%
|2.1%
|0.6%
|VMNVX
|6%
|0%
|0%
|2.2%
|1.2%
|Aggressive
|SPLV
|8%
|15%
|15%
|2.0%
|0.7%
|SPY
|0%
|8%
|15%
|1.9%
|0.8%
|SPYD
|6%
|15%
|15%
|4.3%
|1.9%
|Metrics
|Average Return
|5.7%
|8.6%
|9.8%
|STDEV
|2.7%
|5.1%
|6.6%
|Sortino Ratio
|3.3
|2.7
|2.2
|Draw Down
|-1.4%
|-3.5%
|-5.2%
|Yield
|2.7%
|3.0%
|2.5%
|Tax Cost Ratio
|1.1%
|1.3%
|1.1%
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Diversification And Exposure
The next three tables show that while the portfolio does attempt to increase yield, the portfolios are well-diversified.
Allocation
|Category
|25% Stock
|50% Stock
|70% Stock
|US Stocks
|20%
|48%
|63%
|Intl Stocks
|5%
|1%
|8%
|US Bonds
|52%
|35%
|16%
|Intl Bonds
|18%
|15%
|12%
|Other
|-7%
|-6%
|0%
|Cash
|12%
|7%
|2%
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Bond Quality
|Category
|25% Stock
|50% Stock
|70% Stock
|AAA
|45%
|29%
|42%
|AA
|10%
|12%
|14%
|A
|19%
|25%
|29%
|BBB
|15%
|15%
|14%
|Non-Investment Grade
|9%
|14%
|0%
|Not Rated
|2%
|4%
|1%
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Sector Exposure
|Category
|25% Stock
|50% Stock
|70% Stock
|Basic Materials
|3%
|2%
|2%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10%
|9%
|9%
|Financial Services
|15%
|14%
|15%
|Real Estate
|14%
|13%
|10%
|Consumer Defensive
|9%
|8%
|10%
|Healthcare
|6%
|7%
|9%
|Utilities
|21%
|23%
|18%
|Communication Services
|4%
|3%
|5%
|Energy
|4%
|6%
|5%
|Industrials
|8%
|6%
|8%
|Technology
|7%
|8%
|9%
Source: Created By the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Summary
With higher risk of recession as suggested by slowing growth and the recent inversion of the yield curve, it is prudent to reduce risk in portfolios. These model portfolios are a possible range of options for the investor interested in a higher-yielding portfolio. As I approach retirement within the next few years, I will be doing more tax planning, particularly with respect to withdrawal strategies and the impact of taxes. CD Ladders, the bucket approach, reducing risk, and increasing yields in a prudent manner are primary methods.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VWIAX, VFITX, FPNIX, FSDIX, FSREX, PONAX, SPLV, VTABX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.