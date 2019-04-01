Bank Of Nova Scotia: Can You Earn More Income By Forfeiting The Dividend?

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Analyzing historic performance for one of Canada's leading banks, the Bank of Nova Scotia, I'll compare total returns around the previous 40 individual ex-dividend dates across three strategies.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is how?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

Today, precisely on April 1 (pun not intended), the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), one of Canada's top dividend stocks, goes ex-dividend, and I am eyeing this stock very closely regarding a potential entry opportunity.

Source: Financial Post

The Bank of Nova Scotia operates as a financial services institution that provides financial products and services to retail, commercial, and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, credit cards, mortgages, loans, lines, investing and insurance services. The company was founded on March 30, 1832, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. It boasts a market cap of $65B and offers a juicy yield of 4.9%.

Known for its almost two-century-long dividend track record, the company will go ex-dividend on April 1, 2019 and has declared a CAD 0.02/share higher quarterly dividend of CAD 0.87.

Its current yield of almost 5% is high and attractive and slightly above its 4-year average yield of 4.78%.

Source: simplywall.st

Let's now turn to the analysis. With such a reliable dividend payer hiking its dividend twice a year, are we observing investors buying the stock in the run-up to the declaration date? Are we observing people buying the stock after the dividend hike? Let's find out!

The analysis

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in BNS has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 12 years (48 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 48 ex-dividend dates are very one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e., the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 13 cases; 27.1%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 13 cases; 27.1%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 22 cases; 45.8%

Although around 75% of outcomes favor buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date, more than every 4th outcome actually favors grabbing the stock before it goes ex-dividend. This is striking as it basically implies that on average the stock does not reliably behave in practice as expected in market theory.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

So, what is driving this unexpected development? There are a couple of factors to consider there:

Methodology: As with every model, this one is simplifying reality by making assumptions:

All calculations are based up on USD stock prices and dividend amounts, as over such a long period of time, FX differences should average out each other and the actual security to be purchased is traded in USD as well. We are considering open and closing prices for the respective days and assume that an investor buying the stock prior ex-dividend date will always buy at the closing price of the respective date whereas an investor forfeiting the dividend always buys at the opening price of the respective date. This is the closest we can get in order to eliminate other factors from the stock price around the ex-dividend dates.

Quantity vs. Quality: Although a 1:4 chance of making the right decision is not too bad, the chance of underperforming in every 4th case is also not very enticing. However, while in terms of quantity it is certainly not a given that it is better to buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date, we also need to consider quality. Quality here refers to the relative performance of each outcome.

To derive that, we compare the performance of the best and the worst outcomes on any ex-dividend date and then aggregate the delta between those two for all of the observed 48 ex-dividend dates. The results we'll get tell us how much better or worse it is on average to opt for the respective strategy.

For instance, it could be the case that although the best outcome would have been to buy the stock prior to the ex-dividend date, buying it on or after the ex-dividend date would have only marginally performed worse. On the contrary, it could also be the case that buying it after the ex-dividend date would have performed much better than buying it before or the other way round.

The average delta between the best and the worse outcome is 1.9% and breaks down as follows per individual strategy:

Buying prior ex-dividend date: average delta of 1.42%

Buying on ex-dividend date: average delta of 1.49%

Buying post ex-dividend date: average delta of 2.41%

We can easily see that buying post-ex dividend date, which is the best strategy in almost 50% of observed ex-dividend dates (22 out of 48), is clearly outperforming the other two. Moreover, even though 13 cases favor buying prior ex-dividend date and 13 cases favor buying on ex-dividend dates, it is actually a superior strategy never to buy before the ex-dividend date as on average you are only correct 1 out of 4 times, and even if you are right, you are only performing slightly better than in the other two cases.

I do find these results very interesting and plan to run similar analyses for other stocks as well in order to compare the results.

Let's now advance this basic analysis both visually and in terms of content.

Advancing the analysis

Please note: You can check out the following visuals with interactivity right here!

You can switch between the multiple tabs in the upper section...

... Hover over the actual visualization and you will get more information per data point. What exactly is displayed will be explained in the following section.

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates as follows:

Change Day 1 : (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 : (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change : Day 1 + Day 2

: Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium: Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment, which serves as a proxy by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if the stock price were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on December 31, 2018, reads as follows:

Around the 12/31/2018 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $-0.243 over the two days following the day before the ex-dividend date. Expressed in dividends, this amounts to 0.4 dividends gained.

Source: Discount/Premium tab

On a broader level, it is also interesting that this graphic does not resemble anything like the almost 75% of cases mentioned before, meaning that buying on or after the ex-dividend date is by far the superior strategy. This remains true, but as we have aggregated the daily price changes for two days here, the results look less one-sided now.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a treemap, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Source: Distribution across all dates

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here (refers to the December 2018 ex-dividend date as well):

The stock changed by $-0.35 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post ex-dividend date, the stock changed by $-0.52 which results in a total change over the two days of $-0.87.

This represents an overall discount of $-0.24 (paid dividend: $0.63) and translates into 0.49 dividends gained for the investor as the stock dropped more than its expected ex-dividend decline.

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool. This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar which also shows that Bank of Nova Scotia will go ex-dividend on April 1, 2019:

Investor takeaway

For me, as a dividend investor, my primary focus is on collecting as many dividends as early as possible, while preserving capital at the same time. In the past, one of the decisions for timing my purchases was the upcoming ex-dividend date, as buying right before this promised the most immediate capital returns.

In theory, investing one day after the ex-dividend date should lead to the best long-term performance as you get more shares for your invested capital by just waiting an additional 1-2 days. The "missed" dividend payment should then be more than compensated by the higher amount of shares you received.

In reality, it becomes very obvious that for the Bank of Nova Scotia, the theory seems to hold in most cases in reality as well.

BNS goes ex-dividend on April 1, and as historic analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

Although, as so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income. Also, there is not just one price during any day of trading and stocks can swing wildly during a recession which naturally means that opening and closing prices around ex-dividend types are in reality certainly impacted by other market factors as well. Simplifying reality for analysis is the main assumption of any model.

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.