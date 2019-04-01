Quarter-End: Reasons To Own Gold Look Great - Weekly Wrap-Up (March 29, 2019)

Plus: The effect of the Mueller report on gold.

Who got squeezed at the end of the quarter.

By Craig Hemke

It's the end of the quarter for financial institutions today, but what effect will that have on precious metals? Eric Sprott breaks down all the week's gold and silver news in a wide-ranging discussion you won't want to miss.

On this edition of the Wrap-Up, you'll hear:

• Who got squeezed at the end of the quarter

• Why the mining sector is struggling

• Plus: The effect of the Mueller report on gold

"I think the most important feature of yesterday's events was that we have quarter-end today for the financial institutions. Let's just focus for a second on palladium. There were about 2.5 million ounces of palladium that they were short; they had lost a lot money on that. All of a sudden, palladium is down 200 bucks, somebody is better off by 500 million? 500 million? For quarter-end? Oh, how wonderful! Gee, we made it to the end of the quarter and didn't lose that 500 million… I think quarter-end had a lot to do with this."

