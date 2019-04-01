Earnings Updates For Top 10 Stocks In S&P 500

The top 10 weightings in the S&P 500 now comprise 22.4% of the benchmark.

What's interesting is that Tech as a sector - per the IBES Refinitiv data - is expecting -6.1% y/y earnings growth for Q1 '19.

Visa has now joined the Top 10, while Bank of America has fallen to 12th place in the S&P 500, and Procter & Gamble has climbed to 11th place.

Readers who aren't visually challenged can see the above Excel spreadsheet, updating the 2019 EPS estimates for the Top 10 Stocks in the S&P 500.

Visa (NYSE:V) has now joined the Top 10, while Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has fallen to 12th place in the S&P 500, and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has climbed to 11th place.

What's interesting is that Tech as a sector - per the IBES Refinitiv data - is expecting -6.1% y/y earnings growth for Q1 '19, a lot of which could be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) since with the reconfigured Tech sector, Apple is now 20% of the sector by market cap, and the company is expecting -3% EPS growth for 2019, but Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are all expecting positive y/y earnings growth, and in the case of Microsoft and Amazon, 15% and 39% y/y EPS growth respectively, which are well above "tech sector" growth.

Also, what is interesting is that Exxon (NYSE:XOM) now has a larger market cap than JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM); not by much, but it tells you how far Financials have sunk the last 15 months.

