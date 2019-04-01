JMF: A 10% Plus Fully Covered Yield

We came up with numbers very close to what JMF actually shells out each quarter.

When we last covered this closed end fund, we concluded that Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) was a better bet than InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) for a few different reasons. We liked that JMF paid distributions closer to what it actually earned, did not make strange bets on commodities like AMZA and most importantly, traded at a big discount to NAV.

That was two quarters back. We decided to check in today and see how the fund had done and whether it still made sense in today's markets.

The performance

On a total return basis, taking into account all the distributions, JMF edged out AMZA over the last two quarters, but not by much.

That said, this is a total return metric and once again shows that yield-chasing (AMZA still yields a lot more) does not always pay dividends (pun intended). AMZA keeps returning large amounts of owner's capital in the form of distributions and is always failing to keep up with other ETFs on a total return basis. This article is though about JMF and we want to decide if we stick with this at this point.

Do you still want to own it?

While the relative performance to AMZA was a small victory, JMF, just like every other Master Limited Partnership ('MLP') and MLP fund, has struggled.

This is after a historic bear market that has seen these funds trail the market by an enormous amount.

Still, as investors we have to focus on the path ahead and the MLP sector still offers one of the most compelling values in the market. Also, the main reason we wanted to own JMF versus AMZA, the big CEF discount, still persists and has actually widened slightly in the time frame since we last covered it.

So JMF was able to outperform AMZA by 4.1% while the discount to NAV widened by about 1.2%. The potential tailwind from closing the NAV discounts is still possible here and is in fact higher. Whenever the MLP bull market begins, the switch from discount to premium should be a big boost.

Is the distribution covered?

JMF has cut its distributions in the recent past. This was necessary to realign its distribution flow with those of the underlying MLPs. Unlike AMZA though, JMF has stuck to trying to distribute what it earns, versus chronically over-distributing. We can see that today as well. We calculate the underlying holdings generate a 9.05% yield based on how much of each JMF holds. That yield adjusted for leverage and fees turns out to be a 9.27% yield on NAV.

Source: Author's calculations, yields from Yahoo Finance - Mar 30, 2019

This is not too far from what JMF distributes on its NAV. Hence there is virtually no gap between what it generates and what it pays. Holdings, can and do change, but it is comforting to know that we came up with numbers very close to where JMF is today.

Source: Nuveen

While 9.44% yield is great, since you do purchase the fund at an 8.5% discount, you get in effect a 10.34% yield that seems fully covered or as close to it as possible. Is this yield sustainable? We would venture to say a yes as the bulk of the underlying holdings that we follow are covering their distributions with very large margins. A few are likely to increases these as well. Enbridge (ENB) though not an MLP has promised 10% hikes in the next 2 years. The Federal Reserve seems to be on hold as well and JMF's leverage costs should stay stable over the next 12 months. Cumulatively while we don't expect increases, JMF should be able to distribute a fully covered 10% plus yield. Our proprietary risk gauge of a dividend cut is presented below.

Conclusion

JMF is a good choice today for a fully covered 10% yield. The current discount while not the highest is at the higher end of what has been seen over the past 3 years.

Source: Cef Connect

We believe this is ripe for reversal when the MLP bull market begins. That reversal alongside the leverage are two other reasons to own this fund. If you don't believe in either using leverage or believe waiting for the MLP bull market is the proverbial equivalent of "Waiting For Godot," then perhaps this is not the fund for you. We like this and we are sticking to it.

