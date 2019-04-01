Ventas: Average Balance Sheet With Below Average Future Returns

While it improves its cost of capital, investors are not likely to see any significant impact from this.

It does have a good balance sheet, but that is about par for the healthcare REIT sector.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has a long and distinguished record for financial excellence. This is something that VTR is not too shy about bringing up.

Source: Ventas Presentation

While there can be little doubt about the long-term results, recent numbers have been rather lackluster. For starters, VTR has guided for 2019 normalized funds from operations (FFO) at $3.75-$3.85/share.

Source: Ventas Presentation

While that may be a decline of as much as 10% year on year, what is even less impressive is that this number is significantly below VTR's 2016 normalized FFO.

Source: Ventas 2017 Supplemental

VTR is struggling badly to even keep FFO flat in an era of easy monetary policy and rather strong growth in healthcare spending. Something that we would not associate with one of the top performers of the last two decades. What is going wrong and can VTR get back on top? We give you our take on the matter.

The recent performance

While the FFO numbers have been weak, the stock has at least delivered positive total returns, driven almost exclusively by its large dividend and a multiple expansion.

Data by YCharts

The key point here, though, is the multiple expansion. In the absence of that, VTR would be delivering negative 5-year total returns. At the midpoint of the 2019 guidance, VTR trades at over 17X normalized FFO and investors must ask themselves whether that multiple is worth paying for a company that just guided for an up to 10% decline in FFO.

The "Awesome" Balance Sheet

VTR has made some big changes to its portfolio, including spinning off Care Capital Properties in 2015 and exiting the bulk of its Skilled Nursing Facilities ('SNF') exposure via a sale to Kindred Healthcare (KND). VTR did pull back its leverage in 2016 as a result.

Source: Ventas Presentation

Several authors on VTR have recently pointed to VTR's balance sheet strength. In fact, it is hard to go through a VTR presentation without being hit by several slides that keep showing just how wonderful VTR's balance sheet truly is.

Source: Ventas Presentation

We think investors should ask themselves two important questions here. The first being, is the balance sheet really that great? The second being, is this even a relevant question for the stock's performance going forward?

The sector average is close to 6X debt to EBITDA, and at 5.6X, we are not certain there is any advantage that VTR possesses. There are several REITs from all walks of healthcare that use less leverage than VTR. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) shown below is one example.

Source: Physicians' Realty Trust Presentation

Even Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has a funded debt/adjusted pro forma annualized EBITDA of 5.37X. National Healthcare Investors (NHI) is running at 4.4X debt to EBITDA, with a fixed charge coverage ratio of nearly 6X. In fact, it is pretty rare to find any REIT in this space that feels comfortable running at over 6X debt to EBITDA. There are exceptions, of course, and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) is one that comes to mind, but overall, VTR's balance sheet is close to average in this sector. We would probably rate it a 6 on a scale of 1-10. That slightly higher than average rating is simply based on its BBB+ rating, a direct consequence of its long history and scale. But overall, we don't find much to write home about.

The second question is that even if we assume VTR has some balance sheet strength, does it translate into future stock gains? The way to think about this is that if a REIT is extremely underleveraged, issuing additional debt to buy properties can be extremely accretive. Issuing debt at 4-5% and buying properties with a 6-7% cap rate immediately adds to FFO per share. Can VTR do this? Well, for one as we have established above, at 5.6X debt to EBITDA, VTR is hardly underleveraged. We have also seen above that the maximum leverage that it has run at has been 6.1X. Considering the projected decline in FFO and by extrapolation, EBITDA, VTR should be running at close to 5.8X in 2019 in any case.

Source: Ventas Presentation

But assuming it does want to dial up the leverage, it possibly could add $1 billion more in debt. VTR did recently place some notes at rather favorable terms.

VTR announced today that it has priced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.500% Senior Notes due 2024 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2049 at 99.878% and 99.770% of the respective principal amounts.

Assuming it places another $1 billion at 4% and uses it to buy higher risk senior home properties at a 7% cap rate, what kind of movement could we see on FFO?

Source: Author's calculations

8 cents or about 2 percent. Even here we are making some rather optimistic assumptions including that VTR will aim at much higher rate properties rather than the medical office buildings which sell for a sub 6% cap rate. If VTR develops its own properties over time and generates an amazing 8% on those, the net impact moves to 11 cents a share.

Source: Author's calculations

The point here is that going from "good" to "breaking bad" on its balance sheet hardly changes anything for future equity owners. FFO might move up by 3% or so in the very best case scenario, but VTR would be very leveraged to the next downturn.

What can VTR do to improve returns?

If the balance sheet cannot bring joy to VTR investors, what can? At this point, VTR has to ride out the tsunami of properties that has entered the senior homes space and wait for fundamentals to improve. Their negative guidance stems from the Senior Housing Operating portfolio, or SHOP.

Source: Ventas Presentation

Their triple net leases are also running into headwinds and rent cuts are likely close.

Source: Ventas Presentation

VTR did mention this as well:

Rent escalators are assumed to be partially offset by expected lease modifications with certain smaller senior housing operators where rent coverage and credit is challenged. Though we have multiple potential approaches to these situations including operator and business model transitions, our guidance at this stage assumes a $10 million NOI reduction in our triple-net same-store pool equating to 130 basis points year-over-year same-store impact. In addition, the lapping of the 2018 Brookdale lease modification lowers triple-net same-store NOI growth by 70 basis points in 2019. On these assumptions, we forecast that our overall triple-net portfolio same-store cash NOI will increase between 0.5% and 1.5% in 2019. I would highlight that guidance does not include any of these modifications for our portfolio of 26 communities managed by Holiday. These assets represent only 3% of our company's NOI with approximately $60 million in annual contractual rent, which is fully current.

So, VTR has its work cut out for it and we think growth is going to be a big challenge. Our work suggests that VTR will have a hard time exceeding its 2016 FFO even in 2021. The best thing management can do is work through the present issues and wait for a massive liquidation sale in the sector before increasing leverage.

Conclusion

There might be a bull case for VTR, but we don't see it at present. Sure, in a levitating market where bond yields keep falling, investors may chase the VTR yield and the stock could rise. We already consider it overpriced here, but just as cheap can get cheaper, overpriced can get horrendously expensive. Investors interested in this stock should aim to buy it at or below $55, where the rewards better compensate them for the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



Tipranks: SELL