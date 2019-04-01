Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases In The Week Of April 1

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

It will be a quiet couple of weeks. As the quarter has come to a close, All-Stars aren’t expected to begin raising dividends until mid-to-late April. As such, let’s recap last week’s action before we go on hiatus for the next couple of weeks. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

LAST WEEK – RESULTS

Last week, Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF)[TSX:DOL] came through as expected with its ninth consecutive year of dividend raises. I’d also like to bring attention to Fiera Capital (OTC:FRRPF)[TSX:FSZ] who raised dividends on March 21st and was missed in last week’s update.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Dollarama 12.5% 0.005 $0.004 10% $0.044 Fiera Capital N/A N/A $0.01 5% $0.21

First, let’s start with Fiera Capital.

The company has a history of raising dividends every two quarters by exactly a penny. The pattern continued as it raised dividends by $0.01 or 5% for a new quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. The raise extends its dividend growth streak to seven years.

Investors can expect the company to raise once again in August.

For its part, Dollarma’s $0.004 raise was inline with expectations. As discussed last week, Dollarama is focused on growing its business and it is facing many headwinds. As such, it is not surprising to see its dividend growth slow despite a low payout ratio.

Dollarama missed on both the top and bottom lines, and its quarter was timid at best. It experienced a fourth straight quarter of declining foot traffic and gross margins continue to drop (down 100 bps). The company pointed to a challenging retail environment and “sluggish consumer spending at the macro level.”

The stock has essentially been dead money over the past two years. Dollarama hasn’t quite recovered since reporting disappointing results last quarter and its stock price is down 6.24% since 2017.

Is it undervalued? Not exactly. The company is priced at 22 times earnings and unfortunately this is no longer the high-growth stock it used to be. The company is guiding to lower gross and EBITDA margins, and expects to open 60 to 70 stores in fiscal 2020 (inline with fiscal 2019).

As of writing, analysts expect 11% earnings growth, but it is a number that has been trending downward.

As you can see in the F.A.S.T. Graphs below, Dollarama appears undervalued based on its historical P/E ratio. However, growth is slowing and I expect its historical P/E ratio to continue trending downwards.

As you can see, the company's stock price got significantly ahead of itself in 2017 and has crashed back down to earth. This is the danger with high-growth stocks.

So long as there is a clear path to growth, high P/E ratios can be justified. However, as soon as growth slows and the path becomes littered with obstacles, a high P/E ratio becomes less justifiable. This is exactly what happened with Dollarama.

At today's prices, I consider the stock to be closer to fairly valued than undervalued. As such, I would expect the company’s stock price to grow in line with earnings growth (high single to low double-digits) over the next few years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.