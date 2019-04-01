At What Point Is Cloudera A Buy?

With Hortonworks under the roof, Cloudera could become a prominent enterprise data player. However, if it can't impress investors, shares will lose money until Cloudera is acquired. When does CLDR become a buy?

The company expects merger dis-synergies of $52M/2019. Its justification makes some sense, but it's a lot to ask with an execution record like Cloudera's and in tech where things change quickly.

Cloudera's merger with Hortonworks closed in January. The "new Cloudera" aims to be the "enterprise data cloud company from edge to AI." It sees Amazon as its primary competitor.

Most shareholders who have acquired Cloudera's (NYSE:CLDR) stock post-IPO are underwater. As I write, shares are hovering at $10.91, not too far away from its all-time low. Or looking at it another way, it's well below its 52-week high of $22.43. In other words, if you had purchased the stock around one year ago, your investment would have lost more than half of its value. CLDR is one of the more poorly performing stocks in the enterprise tech.

Figure above is from Cloudera's annual report released March 29, 2019

In almost every case CLDR's shareholders would be better off now if they had acquired most any other tech stock. While Cloudera has delivered a few decent quarters, the shares fail to consistently maintain any gains that they make.

Data by YCharts

Cloudera stock price performance, post IPO

In my mind, at least until now, Cloudera has been a terrible investment. The question is will the Hortonworks merger change that?

Merger Slide

Hortonworks, which Cloudera merged with in January, had a better track record of delivering value to investors. In 2017 its stock steadily rose from $8.42 where it opened on Jan. 1, 2017, to $20.11 where it closed on the last day of trading in 2017. While Hortonworks' share price wobbled in 2018, it reached near an all-time high ($25.50) last September, around the time when it announced its Open Hybrid Architecture Initiative (OHAI). Hortonworks' investors who understandably got excited by this became disappointed shortly thereafter. In October, after the Cloudera merger was announced, Hortonworks' shares briefly rose and then steadily declined.

As for Cloudera's investors, they were elated by the merger initially as well, but quickly lost enthusiasm. The stock tends to rise when Cloudera makes announcements, and after some gatherings with analysts, the enthusiasm seldom lasts.

The combined value of Cloudera and Hortonworks dropped from $5.2 billion when the merger was made public to less than $3 billion when it closed in January. Nearly three months later, the "new Cloudera's" (Cloudera + Hortonworks) market cap is $2.88 billion. Mergers tend to make sense if 1+1>2. That hasn't happened thus far, but to be fair, it's early days.

It's worth noting, too, that only one member of Hortonworks' management team has chosen, or was invited, to continue at Cloudera post merger. That might be cause for alarm because Hortonworks' management team has proven much better at delivering value to investors over time. Cloudera hasn't. It might be also worth mentioning that Hortonworks CEO Rob Bearden, who now sits on Cloudera's board, sold 624,934 shares of the "new Cloudera" on March 20 at $11.60 per share to take home $7,252,172. This was one week after Cloudera's latest round of earnings was announced. Maybe there was something big Bearden wanted to buy, maybe he wanted to diversify his assets or invest where the returns might be higher. Fill in the blank however you choose, but Bearden found a better place for his money. We may never know what motivated him to sell when the stock was trading so low.

New Product

On a brighter note, one member of Hortonworks' management team, Arun Murthy, is now on Cloudera's management team. Murthy is now Cloudera's Chief Product Officer. He has been charged with delivering the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) which, during Cloudera's Q4 conference call, Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly described as an "enterprise data cloud, which combines the best of Hortonworks' and Cloudera's platforms," promising that it will offer "a full complement of open source data management analytic functions, including data warehousing and machine learning, all delivers native cloud services. Ultimately, CDP will also provide a single control plane to manage all the infrastructure, data and workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

CDP is similar to what Murthy described when he announced Hortonworks' future data platform OHAI last year. Though Cloudera has talked about CDP many times since January, it doesn't seem to have excited most investors, save Rosenblatt who probably heard more about it via Cloudera's Strata Data conference last week.

Latest Earnings Report Disappoints

Thus far in 2019, Cloudera's stock moved pretty much on par with other tech stocks, until Q4 earnings were announced, that is. The Q4 earnings miss and lower-than-expected forecast figures for fiscal 2020 disappointed investors and analysts, even though Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly and CFO Jim Frankola worked hard to explain that the numbers are not what they appear to be during last month's conference call.

Here's what Frankola said:

"So the revenue dis-synergies are associated with the act of putting together two companies. So you are merging two fields, you are implementing new processes, you're implementing new systems, it takes time to do all that and at time that is taken away from the normal management of the business. So from a Cloudera perspective, when you look at the bridge from the S-4 to our guidance, there aren't any significant surprises. So merger disruption synergies, dis-synergies are a little bit more than we anticipated, the purchase price adjustment is the other big thing, other than those two things it's all noise."

Accepting Frankola's comments at face value, it's understandable that investors' patience is growing thin as it could be as long as 12-18 months before the management team can focus most of its time growing the company Vs. merging Cloudera's and Hortonworks' businesses. This paves the way for the cloud giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which Cloudera cites as its biggest competitor, as well Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to make their own compelling pitches to enterprises, including those who have been Cloudera and Cloudera/Hortonworks on-premise customers and are looking to move to the cloud (some maybe before CDP is ready).

Before moving on to explain why the "new Cloudera" might be a good investment at an even lower price than it's currently trading, there are a few concerns that need to, and can, be addressed. First, Cloudera needs to treat Hortonworks' customers and community with more respect. I go into the details about that here, but in brief, these are enterprises that consciously chose Hortonworks over Cloudera. They need to be won over and Cloudera isn't doing enough to make that happen. This opinion isn't mine alone.

While announcing that Cloudera will be 100 percent Open Source was extremely appealing to the Hortonworks crowd, telling a reporter on the same day that the licensing model hasn't been decided is confusing at best.

Second, Cloudera's CMO said in an interview that all it took for Hortonworks' sales people to cozy-up to the Cloudera sales people, whom they rivaled fiercely and religiously (for/against 100 percent open source) for years, was having a few drinks together. That's insulting. Good enterprise sales people in tech are in high demand, and they have established relationships with the Global 2000 to offer. The mega cloud companies that have their own big data offerings would be happy to hire them as would the dozens of enterprise facing start-ups that want to get their foot in the door.

Third, as tech industry analyst Holger Mueller of Constellation Research tweeted after hearing about Cloudera's Edge IoT announcement, the company needs to focus on and promote what it does best:

If it doesn't do this, customers might assume that Cloudera has changed its focus. This at the same time that Marketing, Sales and Customer and Digital Experience vendors like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are talking about data lakes and Customer Data Platform solutions that deliver on some of big data's more important promises without the headache.

Reasons to buy

All of that being said, Cloudera may be able to get it together if it sticks to its own and Hortonworks knitting and can keep its eyes on the prize, as Mueller suggests in the tweet below:

Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly may make a good argument as to why Cloudera might have a better solution for enterprises than Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, but those giants aren't sitting still, neither are MapR, Snowflake or a dozen other vendors who want to expand their footprint in the space.

Enterprises, IR managers and investors may not be willing to wait for Cloudera to "get it together" much longer. It's become well-known that Cloudera's and other big data pioneers' success stories are the exception and not the rule.

As enterprises move their big data crushing and analytical efforts to the cloud, they will have to justify moving forward with Cloudera or any other vendor. Cloudera and Hortonworks made names for themselves at a time when big data was sexy, and there weren't nearly as many other good choices as now.

Still, investors who believe the "new Cloudera" can win over the market with CDP might like to take advantage of Cloudera's low price and buy now, or when it sinks even lower. (The latter will likely happen when tech stocks have a bad day).

About the Money

Investors were disappointed after Cloudera's Q4 earnings call. Even though revenues for the period were $144.5 million, about 36.7% higher than the $105.7 million from the same period a year ago, analysts' consensus revenue estimate (per Seeking Alpha) was $208.86 million (+101.8% Y/Y). Q4 net loss doubled to $85.5 million and operating loss was $86.96m. The adjusted loss per share was 15 cents, 4 cents higher than the 11 cents loss per share that had been expected.

Forecasts also disappointed. Cloudera estimated that it will generate revenue of up to $190 million in the first quarter and as much as $855 million for the year. Analysts like BTIG had predicted in a note the day before earnings that sales would reach $207 million in the first quarter and $940 million for the year. D.A. Davidson had predicted $920 million for the same period. It's easy to understand why they were disappointed.

Moreover Cloudera said that it would have a first-quarter loss, excluding some items, of up to 25 cents a share and as high as 36 cents a share for the year in a statement.

While the sell-off may have been out of proportion with the actual results, especially because of accounting changes and that results were reported both on a combined company (Hortonworks + Cloudera) basis under ASC 606 and a shift in billing practices which Cloudera CFO Jim Frankola said will reduce billings and cash flow by approximately $125 million in fiscal year 2020, among other things.

There are too many moving parts to get a good handle on this, not just for me, but for other analysts also. Cloudera needs to take some responsibility for that because investors are paying dearly.

Cloudera Keeps Finding New Bottoms

What is more problematic than this is that investors don't seem to like Cloudera regardless of what numbers it brings in. Despite many attempted surges, the stock cannot find its bottom, which is why I took back my "buy" recommendation if it fell below $11.00. I now think it might be a buy below $8, but I'll be patient and let the stock find its new bottom.

Is Cloudera a Buy Yet?

Why do I think Cloudera is a buy at all? First, it's doubtful that the company will go out of business. While he was at Hortonworks, Murthy was able to consistently come up with and evangelize on products and services enterprise decision makers want. Not only that, but he also seems to have some influence over Reilly and his team because 100 percent open source was Hortonworks' differentiator, not Cloudera's. I also leave the idea open that Cloudera could be acquired. Investors will be patient for only so long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.