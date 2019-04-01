Why I Don't Fear An Inverted Yield Curve: Bank Of America Is A Strong Buy

Bank of America (BAC) recently dropped in the midst of an inversion of the yield curve and an apparent global slowdown. This is a strong buying opportunity, as BAC is not only a much stronger entity than before the financial crisis, but is far ahead of bank peers in its deposit growth strategy. BAC is a strong buy for the long term.

This isn’t 2008

Many readers may be reluctant to buy bank stocks after the 2007-2008 financial crisis. After all, BAC for its part needed to dilute shareholders just to stay in business, leading to shares outstanding to balloon from 4 billion to 10 billion. The dilution still has not been reversed, and BAC is far off its near-$55 highs in 2006. I, however, view the financial crisis as a “Black Swan event,” which should not be extrapolated to imply a broken business model. If anything, the aftermath of the financial crisis led to many lessons learned and new regulation to make sure such an event doesn’t happen again, making banks arguably the safest they’ve ever been.

One of the things done was the institution of the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ("CET1") by the Basel Committee in 2014, which basically ensures that banks have enough equity to absorb even recession-like losses. BAC reported a CET1 ratio of 11.6% in 2018, well above the 2019 regulatory minimum of 9.5%. As we can see below, this has been a work in progress, and the superb number is the result of many years of fixing up the balance sheet:

(Chart by Author)

The new regulations are a love-hate relationship - on one hand, they help prevent another catastrophe as we discussed above, but on the other hand, they can make it difficult for banks to return capital to shareholders. In light of the huge dilution that BAC needed to do in the last crisis, I think this is a trade-off worth making, but as we will see later, the bank is finally set on returning significant cash to shareholders due to its much-improved capital position.

Balancing Yield Curves and Deposits

The banking business model in general has been viewed with a great deal of skepticism in recent times, especially in light of the recent yield curve inversion. In a nutshell, an inverted yield curve means that short-term yields (e.g., 1-3 months) are higher than long-term yields (e.g., 10 years), which implies that banks may need to pay greater interest on their deposit base (their cost of capital) and earn less on their loan investments (their earnings base). BAC is unable to control the movement of the yield curve, but luckily, that is only one factor in the equation. Whereas the yield curve may influence their profitability, a larger deposit base may help to nonetheless compensate on the bottom line. On average, BAC has been able to grow deposits 4% annually, including 3% YOY in Consumer Banking:

(Source: 2018 Q4 Presentation)

Consumer banking (which includes its Merrill Edge brokerage arm) makes up the large chunk of that deposit base, and in my view, the bank's strategy there has been very effective. BAC recognized very early on that consumers value rewarding programs as a primary incentive to choose one bank over another. BAC has created this incentive through a 3-pronged attack via its credit cards, brokerage, and “preferred rewards” program. For those who are not familiar with the bank's credit card offerings (and how they compare with the market), I’ll give a brief overview. BAC has two “core” cards, namely its travel rewards and cash rewards cards. These have lucrative cash back categories ranging from groceries and dining out to everyday spending.

BAC also has a rewards program which further rewards customers with up to 75% greater cashback on credit card rewards when they have account balances over $100,000 in net worth (at the highest tier).

This leads to the bank's credit card cashback rates to compare very favorably among competitor cards with no annual fees:

(Chart by Author, assuming customer chooses “dining” as their Cash Rewards Card 3% category)

As we can see above, BAC offers preferred card holders rates far and above competitors. What’s more, the competition is rather fragmented. This means that customers are highly encouraged to make BAC their primary credit card provider. A typical problem facing the credit card industry is the issue of “churning,” or when a customer opens a card only to attain the signing bonus with the intent of ending the relationship one year later. BAC is able to avoid this issue because it offers the strongest "no annual fee" cards, which means that customers are likely to continue using the cards for the long term.

In addition to increased credit card rewards, preferred customers also receive lower commissions in their brokerage accounts and lower mortgage fees. As a result, customers are highly incentivized to consolidate their checking, savings and brokerage accounts at BAC. This, in turn, leads to a larger deposit base, and therefore, increased interest income for shareholders.

One might wonder: isn’t BAC just throwing away money with this rewards program? Besides growing the deposit base, it is arguable that the company's rewards program gives it strong differentiation from other firms, which may allow it to keep average deposit rates paid low:

(Source: 2018 Q4 Presentation)

While it’s possible that the yield curve remains inverted or even gets more inverted, investors should not view its impact on BAC so simply due to the bank's ability to grow its deposit base and potentially control interest expenses through the proliferation of its preferred rewards program.

Leaner and Meaner

Banks use a metric called the efficiency ratio to quantify, well, how efficient they are with respect to expenses. The efficiency ratio is defined as non-interest expense divided by net revenues, so the lower the better. As we can see below, BAC has been aggressively driving down expenses, which has led its efficiency ratio to decline tremendously:

(Source: 2018 Q4 Presentation)

This, of course, is a positive to the bottom line - and the following isn’t meant to take away from that. Just a quick anecdote: I have found that BAC locations near me are arguably understaffed and wait times are long. It seems that BAC is aiming to make as much of day-to-day banking operations completable either online or through the mobile app. There are still some things which require one to go in person, and many customers may not be so inclined to use the online or mobile features, which means that long lines at the bank may be unavoidable for many years. As a shareholder, I see BAC working hard to try to make 99% of banking completable through online or mobile and to educate all of its consumers so that they can do this (and not wait in line!). Thus, while the long wait time was in no way enjoyable, I however see reasonable explanations for it - this isn’t a company which is cutting costs at the expense of consumer satisfaction.

Shareholder Returns

A huge part of the long thesis is BAC’s low reinvestment needs - the company is able and willing to distribute earnings to shareholders. BAC returned 96% of net income to shareholders through $20.1 billion in share repurchases and $5.4 billion in common dividends. As we can see below, it has successfully been able to increase its shareholder returns over the past few years:

(Source: 2018 Q4 Presentation)

It’s worth stopping to notice that 35.7% of the reduction in shares outstanding of the past 5 years occurred last year alone.

But can BAC continue doing this moving forward? CEO Moynihan said that the company “would hope expect to have room to, at a minimum, sustain that payout ratio, if not increase it.” (Source: 2018 Q4 Transcript)

For someone who looks to invest in this long term, that’s just music to my ears.

Dividend Growth Machine

Now that BAC is able to return more cash to shareholders, this has made it a legitimate dividend growth play. BAC increased its dividend 25% in 2018 and is likely to continue increasing the dividend due to its low 23% payout ratio and increasing EPS. The company has grown its dividend 5 years consecutively, as it has sought to quickly rebuild its reputation following the financial crisis. While I hope for dividend increases to take a second place to share repurchases for as long as shares continue to trade at such distressed valuations, I am confident that in the next 10 years dividends will see tremendous growth.

Valuation

BAC earned $2.61 per share last year, so shares trade at just around 10.6 times earnings and a 2.2% dividend yield (at current prices of around $27.60). That’s dirt-cheap, especially considering that the company looks committed to returning most, if not all, of earnings back to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends. Viewed in terms of price-to-book value, we can see that BAC’s price stagnation since the end of 2017 has led its P/B to drop from 1.24 to 1.1 (based on last quarter’s numbers).

My 12-month price target multiple for BAC is 13 times earnings. Assuming the company even just maintains net income, then that represents a share price of $35.83, or about 32% upside. This looks like a play you can hold for a long time and expect long-term market-beating returns due to the strong earnings profile and low starting valuation.

Risks

Banking can be argued to be somewhat of a commodity. Many of the advantages I pointed out in the consumer banking division of BAC were essentially derived from lower pricing - there’s no reason why other banks won’t try to do the same thing. I expect other banks to add brokerage platforms as well as start being more aggressive with their credit card offerings. Nonetheless, I don’t see this as a "winner takes all" market, and believe that consumers are unlikely to aggressively move their assets away from their BAC accounts even in the event of stiff competition, due to the “inconvenience” switching costs as well as the reality that diversification among bank accounts is important.

Similar to the above point, rising competition from online savings accounts such as Ally Financial may negatively impact their earnings because they may need to increase their deposit interest rates in order to compete. It is still unclear if consumers will leave BAC and other “traditional” banks in favor of online platforms. I note that the Merrill Edge brokerage arm of BAC and the associated preferred rewards program may help BAC better fend off this threat as compared to other banks.

Invest alongside Warren Buffett

As of 2018 year end, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) had 896 million shares of BAC. That’s nearly 9% of shares outstanding and 12% of BRK’s equity portfolio. While I would never buy a stock solely because Buffett has done so, I admit that I frequently do look at the holdings of superinvestors like Buffett for new ideas. He has taken an admittedly contrarian stance by owning banks amidst a period of a poor yield curve and potential slowdown - but I think that looking at BAC over the long term, as Buffett frequently advises one to do, will pay dividends (pun intended), as BAC proves that its business model can withstand even terrible economic conditions.

Conclusion

I have grown bullish on the financial sector due to valuation, and find BAC to be a particularly compelling choice due to the company's differentiated ability to grow its deposit base moving forward. I am buying shares aggressively and rate shares a Strong Buy.

(TipRanks: BAC is a Buy.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.