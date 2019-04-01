First Community Corporation: Outlook Favorable, But It Is A Hold

Shares are fairly valued but volatility is high - on a pullback, this could be a good name to add to a 'sleep-easy' basket of regional banks.

First Community Corporation (FCCO) is the holding company for First Community Bank, a financial that’s been methodically increasing its service area in South Carolina and Georgia (has only a couple branches in Georgia along the state line).

Like most community banks, the company has a material share of deposits in smaller legacy markets, while the main growth opportunities lie in larger cities like Greenville and Augusta, where two of its newest offices were opened (the Greenville location is a loan production office that opened in 2016).

While it’s easy to point at big cities and say that they represent the bank’s largest opportunities, the following graph shows positive advances in deposits and market share over the past five years in all markets. There are faster growing areas throughout the country, but even here the bank is competitive and has consistently gained deposits at an impressive clip.

Expansion efforts and market share capture have provided steady growth for all major accounts.

Returns continue to benefit from double-digit growth in the loan portfolio, which has steadily increased from as low as 54% of total assets at the end of 2014 to 65.2% at year-end. And, due to a large supply of cheaper core deposits, growth in higher yielding loans at a consistent and comfortable pace could continue for a very long time. Per FDIC call reports, the ratio of gross loans to deposits was only 77.16% at year-end, and if you add all unused commitments the ratio is still below 100% of deposits at 90.5%.

Rising rates are starting to hit hard margins at banks lacking a strong core deposit base. The cost of deposits is also increasing for First Community, but not at a rate the bank can’t manage or outgrow by continuing to slowly add higher yielding loans. In addition, the duration of the loan portfolio is shorter than most, which will allow for comparatively faster repricing that should support and improve asset yields as/if rates continue to advance. As you can see below, approximately 78% of the entire portfolio is scheduled to reprice in less than 5 years.

There’s nothing in the past few years that hint at hard times for First Community, but it’s worth pointing out that loan growth has come from commercial real estate and construction loans that are traditionally more volatile than residential assets.

Commercial real estate loans now account for most assets in the portfolio. But again, asset quality is at an all-time high, and falling levels of non-performing assets (0.37% of total assets) continues to add to every coverage ratio except for the amount set aside for gross loans. Maintaining or increasing the allowance to gross loan ratio could turn into a short-term headwind in the near future, but losses on loans are more material and the bank continues to impress in this regard.

Compared to peers in the states (South Carolina and Georgia) with 70-130% of the bank’s total deposits, First Community doesn’t stand out for returns but is able to produce 10% on equity with less leverage than CNB Corporation (OTCPK:CNBW) and Colony Bancorp (CBAN).

Since 2012, shares have registered impressive returns but have recently fallen 27% from their 52-week high. This is consistent with most financials but not consistent with the balance sheet and growth trajectory - that the bank is hoping to add to this year with planned expansion in the Upstate and Augusta market regions (full-service branches scheduled to open in Greenville and Evans, Georgia by mid-year).

With this in mind, I’m positive on the potential for growth but think shares will continue to face downward/sideways pressure. The stock isn’t excessively priced at 1.57X tangible book value, but investment in the new branches could weigh heavily on 2019 earnings, and provision charges are likely heading higher (2018’s were helped by a nonrecurring net loan recovery of $215 thousand). This is a good long-term name, but these are two of the most concrete short-term risks and they’re not alone - less concrete is variability in the assumptions that loans will continue to grow while said product continues to get more expensive (rising rates), and that margins can continue to expand and improve earnings despite changes in the cost of deposits (increased 77.2% in 2018).

For investors looking for dividends, I also don’t expect rapid growth, but this is a consistent payor that just issued its 68th consecutive quarterly payment. The current yield is much better than most savings accounts at 2.3%, but it’s not high enough to pressure an immediate purchase, and it’s low enough to afford some time to wait to see if shares continue to pullback.

