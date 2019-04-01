CSI Compressco's Declining Unit Price Collides With Rapidly Rising Earnings

CSI Compressco's (CCLP) unit price has been predicting disaster for some time despite rapidly increasing earnings. This has created a bargain seldom seen in the limited partner area.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 23, 2019

At least part of the pricing action shown above was due to the decision to cut the distribution to the recent annual rate shown in the slide. However, as management pointed out, the recent distributable income covered the old distribution around the 1.5 times originally forecast by management. Normally that would have been good news. Unfortunately, income investors usually focus on what is going into their pockets. The answer here is not a whole lot. So investors deserted these common units in droves.

Distribution Strategy

Management made the decision to begin redeeming the preferred stock for cash to eliminate more shareholder dilution from the preferred share conversion to common shares each month. The redemption should be completed by the end of the current fiscal year. Therefore, the current market distaste for these shares could be short-lived.

Source: CSI Compressco Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

The recovery still appears to be in the early stages because there is significant growth over the previous quarter and fantastic comparisons to the previous year. As sales grow, the comparisons will inevitably slow because comparisons will be from a higher level of activity.

The net loss did not initially respond to the sales and gross profit growth because a fair amount of equipment had been idle for some time. There were expenses involved in getting that idle equipment into usable condition. Those expenses will now begin to decrease as a percentage of sales. Therefore the comparisons of net loss should improve and income should be reported in fiscal year 2019.

The company is highly leveraged by many measures so conservative investors probably need to look elsewhere. However, this management leveraged the company and got the banks out of the picture early in the recovery process. The market bottom timing was fairly accurate, so this leverage may actually work to the advantage of shareholders and provide an outsized future return. The market currently does not like financial leverage at all, but rapidly rising cash flow could easily divert the market's attention to future profits and deleveraging prospects.

Management noted that new equipment is going out at far higher prices and lease prices are rapidly increasing. This operating leverage should continue to rapidly decrease the long-term debt to EBITDA (or cash flow from operating activities) ratio. There is always a risk that the recovery aborts before this company adequately deleverages. That is why this is a speculative investment. However, right now this company is progressing according to guidance issued by the management. Financial leverage generally needs excellent timing to succeed. Right now that timing and progress appear to be exactly what is needed for this company.

Source: CSI Compressco Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

Management had anticipated the negative free cash flow that often accompanies the beginning of a recovery. In this case management needed more large compressors to meet the shift in industry demand. Management is continuing to invest in more large compressors and probably will need to add significant amounts of large compressors in the future to the fleet.

The Debt Picture

However, cash flow from operations is now catching up to the maintenance capital, plus investment demand. Interest expense should be covered two times in the current fiscal year. That is up considerably from the ratio in fiscal year 2018. Therefore more traditional lines of credit should become available to this company as the fiscal year progresses. That could lead to an interest expense reduction to increase profitability.

More importantly, management does not see the need to borrow anymore money. The distribution reduction combined with the rapidly increasing revenue should lead to enough cash flow for management to decide the proper strategic use of that cash. This partnership has no debt due for a while, so management could reinvest the proceeds into more compression equipment and grow cash flow in preparation for the next cyclical downturn. Or management could pursue a more conservative strategy of paying down the debt to survive an unexpected extreme downturn (like the 2015 occurrence).

Therefore this issue may not suit income investors. However, for those that invest in variable distribution entities, the time to consider those investments is now when the common units are in the market doghouse.

Shale oil production growth is very likely for the foreseeable future. The associated gas production will need compression equipment. Low gas pricing appears to be stimulating demand in less cyclical areas of the business (such as utilities as they convert to natural gas plants). The outlook for the compression industry appears to be very good currently.

Future Prospects

The five-year history looks enticing.

Source: CSI Compressco 2018 10-K

Revenues appear to be approaching a level not seen since 2015 before the significant oil price plunge and gas price weakness that led to a lot of deferred maintenance. Already management indicates excellent support in the form of a great distributable cash flow ratio for the old distribution amount. The only thing really left to decide is an appropriate strategy for this issue to attract the right kind of investors. Clearly the change in strategy of leveraging the balance sheet and then using the climbing cash flow for preferred stock redemption and investment in the business did not appeal to the market.

Therefore management needs to make sure it forms a solid, long-term plan and stick to that plan. Mr. Market has always demanded consistency and rewarded that consistency with a higher valuation.

The financial leverage increases the risk of not getting a great return from proper timing. However, management appears to have timed the financial leverage increase rather well. The industry recovery appears to be cooperating as well. Currently, the backlog will take about a year to fulfill.

Rising lease prices and firm industry activity also augur well for the company's profits and margins. Nonetheless, a leveraged company such as this one bears close watching. Should the recovery derail, or should management misstep financially, investors could suffer a substantial permanent loss.

The market value of the common units has decreased in price to less than one times projected cash flow from operating activities. The enterprise value is somewhere around six times projected cash flow from operating activities. That is a dirt cheap valuation for a company that is rapidly growing revenues and has some very bright future distributable cash flow prospects.

Cyclical companies often have some unusually cheap characteristics at the beginning of an industry recovery. Currently these shares appear to exceed some of the most pessimistic projections. There is very little downside at current prices and a lot of upside potential. The outlook for the biggest company customer segment, unconventional oil and gas, appears to be brightening considerably as break-even costs of new wells decrease and payback periods contract. These common units appear to have a very bright future.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.