Silk Road Medical IPO: A Bit Expensive

Silk Road Medical (SILK) reported a market opportunity of $2.6 billion just in the United States, double-digit revenue growth, and double-digit gross profit margin. While these numbers are very appealing, there is only one issue, the company’s debt and the interest rate, which amounts to more than 10%. This may push the valuation of the shares down as the risk is not small. Taking into account these points, the company should commence trading at 1.44x sales with an enterprise value of $100 million.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2007, Silk Road Medical is a medical device company selling a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease, denominated as transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR.

With more than 7,750 TCAR procedures performed globally and 4,600 executed in 2018, Silk Road Medical is not an early stage company that is only performing research and development. It has a product that has been approved, accepted by the FDA and generates revenues. As shown in the image below, the results obtained by the TCAR procedures are better than those from the carotid endarterectomy (CEA) treatment. Investors should note that CEA is the standard of care and was used in 83% of the approximately 168,000 carotid revascularization procedures executed in the US in 2018.

Source: Company’s Website

For those who don’t know about carotid artery disease, keep in mind that it is one of the leading causes of stroke. Approximately 4.3 million people are suffering from this condition in the United States as of 2018, and 0.427 million new diagnoses were reported in the same year.

Regarding the market opportunity, the company believes it is targeting a market of approximately $2.6 billion only in the United States. The statements from the prospectus below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio below one as of December 31, 2018, the financial situation of Silk Road Medical may not be that appreciated. The cash in hand amounts to $24.9 million, and restricted cash is equal to $2.8 million. The amount of inventories, equal to $5.7 million, may not impress investors. Having said this, it is advantageous that Silk Road Medical manufactures part of its portfolio of TCAR products, which should help increase the gross profit margin. The company provided further details on its inventory:

“The Company manufactures certain of its portfolio of TCAR products at its facility and purchases other products from third party manufacturers. Cost of goods sold consists primarily of costs related to materials, components and subassemblies, manufacturing overhead costs, direct labor, reserves for excess, obsolete and non-sellable inventories as well as distribution-related expenses.” Source: Prospectus

The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, the most worrying part is the list of long-term debt. As of December 31, 2018, it was equal to $44 million. The debt represents 62% of the total amount of liabilities and exceeds the total amount of cash. While the debt may be paid in three to five years, market participants should understand very well that the debt could push the valuation of Silk Road Medical down. The image below provides further details on the list of liabilities and the total amount of contractual obligations:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

With regards to the interest on the debt being paid, the fixed interest rate is equal to 10.75%. Certain investors may believe that it is not expensive. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

142% y/y Revenue Growth And Cash Flow

The revenue growth is what investors may appreciate the most on this name. It was equal to 142% y/y, resulting in a revenue of $34 million in 2018. The gross profit margin is also quite impressive, amounting to 68% and 64% in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The image below provides further details about the top of the P&L:

Source: Prospectus

Despite the positive revenue growth, the bottom line is not that ideal. With R&D expenses of $10.5 million and selling, general and administrative expenses of $34 million, the net loss in 2018 was equal to -$37 million, 94% more than that in 2017. It is clear that the company is still far from reaching break-even point, which may not be appreciated by value investors. Growth investors may not care about this feature. If the company keeps growing at a large pace and keeps reporting similar gross profit margins, they should like this name.

What investors should study closely is the company’s cash burn rate. Silk Road Medical has limited amount of cash and is not profitable at the bottom line. If the cash is spent, the management will need to raise further capital, which would lead to share price depreciation. The cash flow from operations (CFO) in 2018 was equal to -$21 million. In 2017, the cash flow from operations was equal to -$25 million. Assuming a cash burn rate of $23 million, Silk Road Medical will be able to operate for one year. It appears to be clear that the company needed to organize an IPO to continue its operations. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

Stockholders And Conversion Of Convertible Securities

Directors own only 6% of the total amount of shares, and there are several institutional investors owning large stakes. This means that the company has been able to sell shares to several investors. Other market participants may get attracted to this name after getting to know this fact. The image below provides the list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

The company also sold certain convertible securities before the IPO. They may not be appreciated by certain investors, so let’s note that they are expected to be converted right before the IPO. Shareholders do not have to fear the potential stock dilution generated by these convertible securities. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

“The percentage of shares beneficially owned is computed on the basis of 22,368,500 shares of our common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2018, which reflects the assumed conversion of all of our outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock.” Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds will please shareholders as the company does not expect to use the new money to pay debt. As shown below, Silk Road Medical expects to use the proceeds to increase its sales efforts and conduct additional trials, among other purposes.

“The principal purpose of this offering is to provide us with additional capital. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to expand our sales force and operations, increase our research and development activities, conduct or sponsor clinical studies and trials, expand internationally, and provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary products, technologies, intellectual property or businesses; however, we currently do not have any agreements or commitments to complete any such transactions and are not involved in negotiations regarding such transactions.” Source: Prospectus

Valuation And Competitors

With 28.7 million shares at $16, the expected market capitalization will be equal to $459 million. Deducting cash of $92 million and adding debt of $44 million, the total expected enterprise value will be equal to $411 million. The image below provides further details on the expected capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

The following companies are competing with Silk Road Medical:

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Getinge (OTCPK:GNGBF)

Baxter (BAX)

Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMF)

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Abbott (ABT)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Medtronic (MDT)

InspireMD (NSPR)

Among these companies, only LMAT, GNGBF and NSPR have a size close to that of Silk Road Medical. In addition, in terms of revenue growth and gross profit margin, LMAT and NSPR are the only companies comparable with Silk Road Medical. They report gross profit margins of more than 27% and revenue growth of more than 30%. The images below provide further details on this matter:

Source: YCharts

As shown in the image below, competitors trade at 0.5x-5x revenue, which is where Silk Road Medical should be trading as well. Perhaps a bit lower. Bear in mind that LMAT trades at 5x sales, but it does not report any financial debt. GNGBF, which has a debt/equity ratio of 6x, trades at 1.44x sales. Taking into account the debt of Silk Road Medical, this valuation may be more appropriate for the company. The image below provides further details:

Source: YCharts

In 2018, the revenue growth was equal to 142% y/y and revenue amounted to $34 million. Taking into account these numbers, forward revenue of $70 million looks acceptable. At 1.44x sales, the company should be valued at approximately $100 million. Silk Road Medical appears to be selling shares at a very expensive price.

The total enterprise value is expected to be $411 million. This means that Silk Road Medical is expected to sell shares at more than 4x-5x sales. With this in mind, this IPO does not seem to be a clear opportunity.

Conclusion

Targeting a total market of approximately $2.6 billion only in the United States, Silk Road Medical may be presented as an interesting investment opportunity. Both the revenue growth of more than 142% y/y and the gross profit margin of 68% in 2018 are quite impressive. Having said that, investors may not appreciate the company’s financial debt and the interest rate, which is higher than 10%. This may push the valuation of the company down. Assuming forward revenue of $70 million and 1.44x sales, an enterprise value of $100 million is what investors should pay for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.