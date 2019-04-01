At Home: Don't Miss This Chance

(Image credit)

The stock gets hammered again

I’ve been a fan of At Home Group (HOME) since I began covering the stock a couple of years ago. The company has a highly differentiated model that is affording it strong top line gains, and I believe its margin outlook for the long term is favorable as well. The company’s store growth plans are far from complete, and after the harsh selloff following the Q4 earnings report, the valuation is back to a level where I think investors with a long-term horizon can buy the stock again. Despite the weakness forecast for this year, I think At Home is a Strong Buy once again.

The stock fell off of the earnings report by more than 20% and is back near the panic lows set late in December, when financial markets briefly melted down. Importantly, it is also back near the levels last seen in the spring of 2017, when the company was much smaller from a store base perspective and was also earning less by way of profits. At Home continues to invest in its store base and supply chain capabilities for long-term growth, and I believe the current valuation is ignoring this.

Q4 results strong, but a murky outlook

The fourth-quarter report was actually quite good and was in line with other recent reports from At Home showing huge amounts of top line growth. Q4 net sales growth was 21%, thanks to a 2.1% comparable sales gain and the balance from new stores. For the full year, those numbers came in at 23% and 2.7%, respectively, so Q4 was largely representative of recent results.

At Home is also maintaining a high level of profitability despite near-term challenges. Gross profit increased 18% during the quarter, and on a percentage of revenue basis, declined 70bps to 33.1%. That’s not great, but the decline was due to an adjustment to inventory shrink reserves and higher occupancy costs. Product margin was actually strong, thanks to At Home’s direct sourcing practices, which is a key differentiator for the company. While a decline in gross margins is never a good thing, the reasons for At Home’s Q4 decline are understandable and - importantly - not related to a lack of pricing power or increased sourcing costs. That would be much more worrying longer term, but the company’s merchandise continues to perform well.

SG&A costs were up 20.6% in Q4, thanks to new store opening costs, higher labor expenses related to the company’s second distribution center, and increased advertising costs. As a percentage of revenue, on an adjusted basis, SG&A costs increased 90bps to 19.6% in Q4, which helped to shrink adjusted operating income margin by 150bps to 13.1% of sales.

Focus on the big picture

There is no way to paint the Q4 margin picture as a positive development, so I won’t try. However, investors would do well to remember that At Home is still very much in its aggressive expansion phase, and thus, its margins are going to be messy for some time. The addition of a second distribution center will help fuel growth in areas where At Home is looking to eventually expand. Once it is up and running and the store base has expanded further, this will drive lower transportation costs and boost margins. Expanding the store base and supply chain are expensive propositions, and At Home is trying to gain market share by advertising more. These things all require SG&A spending, and that will lower margins as a result. The key thing to keep in mind is that the company’s margins are declining because it is investing in future growth, not because its concept isn’t working or because its merchandise is performing poorly. The core business is doing exactly what it is supposed to, but I think the market is ignoring this.

A stock that is too cheap

At Home guided for $1.02 to $1.08 in EPS for this year, which compares to adjusted EPS of $1.17 in fiscal 2019 that was just completed. This guidance includes 14-17 cents of negative impact from the company’s second distribution center, as well as new accounting rules surrounding how leases are booked. This new rule would have removed 13 cents from fiscal 2019’s EPS, with the reported number of $1.30 moving down to $1.17, which is what I’ve used as the adjusted comparison for the sake of this year’s estimates.

At a midpoint of $1.05, At Home trades for 17 times earnings at today’s price just under $18. That is much cheaper than it has been in recent quarters, as the stock traded for roughly double that valuation at times in 2018.

Given the company’s historical growth rates of 20% or more in earnings expansion annually, not only is 17 times earnings for a growing, highly profitable niche retailer cheap on an absolute basis, but the stock’s price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, is well under 1. Growth companies like At Home are generally very cheap at PEGs under 1, and At Home is currently between 0.8 and 0.9, depending upon the growth rate one uses.

Regardless of which growth number you use, At Home is still well on its way to its 600 store count – it only has 180 today – and the company has margin expansion capabilities in the years to come. This fiscal year’s results will be clouded by not only the new lease accounting rule but the opening of the new distribution center, and I think investors are missing the big picture. However, this is our gift and has provided those that want to own At Home the chance to buy it at a very low valuation that assumes the company won’t be able to hit its long-term goals. It has executed brilliantly since coming public, so that’s not an assumption I’m willing to make. I reiterate At Home as a Strong Buy after the earnings-driven selloff.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.