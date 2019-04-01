After Third Consecutive NASH Trial Failure, Conatus' Future Appears Bleak

Should emricasan fail to advance to Phase 3, Conatus will likely sell off its assets and cease operations - it will almost certainly be unable to secure financing for further research.

If emricasan fails to generate a positive result in its final Phase 2 trial (which will read out later this year), the drug likely will not advance to Phase 3.

Having failed its third straight NASH trial, emricasan has just one more opportunity to prove itself - a Phase 2 trial evaluating the drug's ability to treat NASH cirrhosis.

Last week, on March 21, Conatus (NASDAQ: CNAT) announced that its lead drug candidate, emricasan, had failed to reach its primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the drug's ability to treat NASH fibrosis. On March 22, share price opened at $1.35 (a 53.6% drop from the March 21 closing price of $2.91), signaling that many investors appear to have lost faith in the company. Now, it's do or die for Conatus - if emricasan fails its fourth and final Phase 2 NASH clinical trial, the company will almost certainly be forced out of business.

Emricasan's Clinical History

To date, emricasan has completed three Phase 2 clinical trials; unfortunately, the drug has failed to meet its primary endpoint in any of those trials. One trial, entitled POLT-HCV-SVR, tested emricasan's ability to achieve fibrosis reduction (measured using Ishak fibrosis score) in post-orthotopic liver transplant patients who had achieved a sustained virologic response following successful antiviral Hepatitis C therapy. The other two trials, ENCORE-PH and ENCORE-NF, evaluated emricasan's ability to treat compensated NASH cirrhosis and NASH fibrosis, respectively.

POLT-HCV-SVR Results

In April 2018, Conatus announced that emricasan had missed its primary endpoint of liver fibrosis reduction in the POLT-HCV-SVR trial.

Source: Conatus Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation

As the slide above shows, emricasan was unable to have a positive effect on F6 fibrosis patients. However, as Conatus pointed out in its press release, emricasan demonstrated significant antifibrotic effects on F3-F5 patients - fibrosis reduction occurred in over 60% more patients treated with emricasan than with placebo. Despite this positive spin, however, the fact is that emricasan missed its primary endpoint, and given that Conatus is primarily targeting patients at the latest stages of cirrhosis, the drug's inability to perform well when administered to the sickest patients in the study is highly concerning.

ENCORE-PH Results

In December 2018, Conatus announced results from its compensated NASH cirrhosis trial ENCORE-PH - unfortunately, emricasan had missed the primary endpoint of change in hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG). Though the company was able to identify a small subgroup of patients - those with at least 16 mmHg of HVPG - for which emricasan had a statistically significant clinical benefit, this patient population was small (just 52 out of 213 patients, as the slide below shows).

Source: Conatus Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation

Once again, despite the positive outlook Conatus adopted in its press release, the fact of the matter is that emricasan's clinical data thus far has not been overwhelmingly convincing. Though the subgroup analysis reveals that emricasan may have some clinical benefit, the drug will need to score a positive result in its ongoing decompensated NASH cirrhosis trial; otherwise, clinical data may not support advancing emricasan to Phase 3 for the treatment of cirrhosis.

ENCORE-NF Results

Earlier in March, Conatus reported that emricasan had failed to meet the primary endpoint of improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of NASH in its Phase 2 NASH fibrosis trial, ENCORE-NF. However, the company's press release was very vague, and did not highlight or discuss any of the trial data; rather, it merely stated that the drug's effects on NASH were promising and merited further evaluation. Given this lack of information, it is difficult to draw any meaningful conclusion regarding emricasan from ENCORE-NF besides the fact that the drug appears to be somewhat ineffective in treating NASH fibrosis.

ENCORE-LF - Conatus' Last Shot

ENCORE-LF is Conatus' decompensated cirrhosis trial, at this point, the company's future essentially depends on the results of this trial. As a potential treatment for decompensated cirrhosis, emricasan's primary objective is to keep patients alive long enough for them to receive a potentially life-saving liver transplant. Thus, the primary endpoint of ENCORE-LF is event-free survival at 240 weeks.

If the company can achieve success in treating decompensated cirrhosis, it will be alone in that market. For this reason, failure in previous trials would not necessarily spell complete doom for Conatus. If emricasan shows efficacy against decompensated cirrhosis alone, the company may potentially have a blockbuster drug on its hands.

If ENCORE-LF fails, however, it seems unlikely that Conatus will be able to advance emricasan to Phase 3 - the rest of the drug's clinical data thus far is somewhat weak. In particular, I doubt that Novartis (NASDAQ: NVS), which committed to pay for any potential Phase 3 trials for emricasan as part of a collaboration option with Conatus that it exercised in 2017, will be interested in advancing the drug to Phase 3 without at least one positive trial result. As such, ENCORE-LF is essentially Conatus' last shot at staying alive.

Current Financial Health

As of the end of 2018, the company reported a balance of $40.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company has no long-term debt, and reported a full year net loss for 2018 of $18.3M. As such, the company is in a comfortable financial position for the moment and is funded through the rest of 2019. However, to continue operations beyond that point, the company will need to secure additional financing - something it may not be able to do if it does not score a positive result in its ENCORE-LF trial.

However, if emricasan does manage to succeed in ENCORE-LF, per its collaboration agreement with Novartis, Conatus will not have to bear any of the burden of funding any future Phase 3 trials. Under the terms of the agreement, Conatus received cash, milestone payments, and clinical trial funding; Novartis received exclusive rights surrounding the global development and commercialization of emricasan. As a result, Conatus now will only receive double-digit royalties on any potential emricasan sales, while the majority of any revenue will pass to Novartis.

Investment in Conatus Too Risky to Justify

Though I've been bullish on Conatus in the past, emricasan's recent trial results have convinced me that the drug has little chance of eventually securing FDA approval. The company's hopes are pinned on the data readout from ENCORE-LF, and given the company's 0-for-3 record, I am not personally inclined to believe that ENCORE-LF will be a success. At present, it appears that the overall market is quite skeptical as well - Conatus currently trades at $1.11/share (market cap of $36.8M), very close to its all-time low.

If ENCORE-LF does generate a positive readout, Conatus' stock price will likely jump. However, it is simply too risky of an investment for me - emricasan has yet to display the promise I hoped it would, and I see no pattern in the current data that would point to a potential overwhelming success in ENCORE-LF.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more pharma ideas like it, click here to access my profile - then just click the big orange "Follow" button. Thanks, and good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.