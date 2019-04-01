Omnicom: A Good Dividend-Yielding Stock With Growth Potential

Management has been working on improving the company’s efficiency by divesting underperforming and non-core businesses.

Omnicom’s revenue growth has stalled in recent years, but its earnings continue to increase as the company’s margins expand.

Introduction

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is a global advertising and marketing company. Omnicom’s revenue growth has stalled in recent years, but its earnings have continued to increase due to management's efforts at improving the company’s operational efficiency. This has led to improved margins and the analysts are expecting Omnicom’s revenue growth to resume by 2020.

I think that Omnicom is worth buying as a long-term investment. The stock is reasonably priced with a forward P/E of 12x and the company pays a generous dividend with a forward yield of 3.6%.

Financials

Omnicom has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported revenue declined 2.2% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Omnicom reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $1.77 which was up 60% from the $1.10 reported for the same quarter last fiscal year. Its EBIT was up 0.2% for the quarter. The EBIT (Earnings Before Tax and Interest) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis Omnicom reported a revenue increase of 0.1% over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share was $5.83 which was up 4.2% from the $4.65 reported for the previous fiscal year. Its annual EBIT was up 1.1% for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom paid a dividend of $2.34 for 2018 fiscal year. Over the last five fiscal years, Omnicom has increased their dividend payment by 6.0% per year. The forward yield is 3.6% and the current trailing yield is 3.3%.

The return on equity is currently 43%. The return on equity has broadly increased from 22% over the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 9%. The profit margin has broadly increased from 6% over the last decade.

Omnicom’s current ratio is 0.9 meaning that its current assets are less than its current liabilities. Omnicom’s current ratio has been consistent at 0.9 over the last decade. The company’s working capital is negative as its short-term assets are less than its short-term liabilities. The working capital is the company's short-term finances such as cash and short-term deposits that are used for paying its bills. With negative working capital, the company must dip into its long-term finances to meet its cash flow requirements.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 86% which means that Omnicom’s total debt is 86% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Omnicom’s asset ratio has ranged from 82% to 90% over the last decade.

The company’s book value is currently $11.38 and with a stock price of $73 Omnicom is trading at 6.4x book value.

Analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to decline 0.5% in 2019 before increasing 2.1% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to decline by 1.1% in 2019 before increasing 5.4% in 2020. The 2020 P/E ratio is 12.0x and the trailing P/E ratio is 12.5x.

The financials reveal that Omnicom operates with high returns on equity and reasonable profit margins. The company has a history of operating with negative working capital and its total debt is a little high at 86% of its asset value. Omnicom paid out a decent $2.34 in dividends which represents 40% of its 2018 annual diluted earnings.

Revenue And Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Omnicom data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Omnicom’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart reveals that Omnicom’s revenue showed strong growth from 2009 until 2014 and the growth then stalled up until the current 2018 fiscal year. The forecasts show that Omnicom’s revenue growth is expected to pick up by 2020.

The company’s earnings have shown a fairly consistent growth trend. The forecasts are for a slight drop in 2019 before resuming in 2020. The interesting period is from 2014 to 2018 where Omnicom’s revenue growth stalled but yet its earnings continued to increase. This is due to the company’s profit margin having increased from 6% to 9% over this period.

John Wren - Chairman and CEO, stated in the company’s earnings call:

We will continue to pursue high growth areas and opportunities through internal investments and acquisitions and we will remain vigilant on driving efficiencies throughout our organization.

One of the reasons Omnicom’s margins are been increasing is that the company has been divesting its underperforming and businesses.

As Omnicom’s CFO, Philip Angelastro stated:

we completed several dispositions during the third quarter, the largest of which was Sellbytel, our European sales support business.

Omnicom sold its Sellbytel business to the Webhelp Group during 2018. Sellbytel is an outsourcing business providing services for sales, training and IT support.

It seems like management is focusing more on its core function which is marketing and advertising, and Sellbytel is not a core business. I personally prefer companies that focus on a core business operation, as opposed to companies that try to operate too many different business streams. History has taught me that companies with a focused business goal are the ones that are more likely to end up as high growth companies. I think that management is on the right track here by divesting some of its non-core businesses.

Omnicom’s CFO further stated:

We also completed several acquisitions over the past year, including this quarter's acquisition of the Media and Performance Marketing division of UDG, a Strategic Digital Media Group in Germany.

Now this acquisition makes sense to me – acquire a media business to supplement its core operations. Omnicom purchased the Media and Performance Marketing division from UDG last year. The division provides Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Advertising, Social Media Advertising and Analytics. I think that the capabilities of this division will complement Omnicom’s marketing and advertising business model.

The company’s CEO, John Wren stated:

A significant part of Omnicom's success is driven by our investments in technology, data and analytics.

Omnicom is gearing itself more into the digital age and is increasing its focus on technology. Businesses looking to advertise nowadays are increasingly turning to consulting firms to find new ways to reach their target markets. To capitalize on this, Omnicom last year acquired a majority stake in Credera, an e-commerce management and technology consultancy firm.

I think that Omnicom is heading in the right direction with its technological based acquisitions. The world we live in is increasingly becoming a digital world and companies (especially advertising and marketing companies) need to adapt to this technology if they are to survive and prosper.

Management has done a good job of increasing Omnicom’s operating efficiency as is evident from its increased margins and earnings. While Omnicom’s revenue growth has been flat in recent years, this is partly due to Omnicom having divested its underperforming and non-core businesses.

As the CEO stated:

In all, we disposed more than 20 companies in 2018.

The company is well-managed with increasing earnings and the analysts are expecting Omnicom’s revenue growth to resume by 2020.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Omnicom chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Omnicom’s stock price has increased over the last decade and peaked in 2016. From there, the stock pulled back for most of 2017 before a quick rally to finish the year. Since then, the stock traded sideways.

Based on its trading history, the stock is unlikely to undergo any strong rallies in the short term. The stock would most likely trade either up or down by around $10 (which is the depth of the trading range from last year). In the short term, the stock could end up at around $83 (which is $10 more than the current stock price of $73).

Over the longer term, Omnicom has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its forecast earnings are met. If future earnings show poor growth, then I would expect its stock price to trade down.

Conclusion

Omnicom’s revenue growth has stalled in recent years, but its earnings have continued to increase. Part of the reason revenue growth has stalled is that Omnicom has divested numerous underperforming and non-core businesses. The company has focused on increasing its operational efficiency and the results of this are evident with its increased margins.

The company’s total debt is a little high and the company has a history of operating with negative working capital. However, Omnicom seems to manage this well considering that its earnings and its margins have all increased over the years.

I think the stock is worth buying as a long-term investment. The stock is reasonably priced with a forward P/E of 12x and the company pays a generous dividend with a forward yield 3.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.