Benchmark Bankshares: Consistent Growth Continues To Add Value

Company Description and Loan Portfolio

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCPK:BMBN) is a $568.8 million deposit bank holding company headquartered in Kenbridge, Virginia. Founded in 1971, it operates 16 banking offices throughout central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina under the name of its sole subsidiary, Benchmark Community Bank.

Benchmark’s operating strategy falls in line with a lot of other profitable community banks. The company works to establish strong relationships that slowly add to demand for new loan production offices and, eventually, full-service branches. This is a strategy that takes years of consistent effort, but when executed successfully, it can pay off with above average growth like Benchmark has been reporting - at $533.8 million, the year-end loan portfolio has grown in the past 2 years by roughly the same amount that it did in the prior 5-year interval (~$100 million).

Benchmark’s loan portfolio is heavily weighted toward residential assets that have slowly increased from ~46% of all loans at the end of 2009. The composition of the portfolio hasn’t changed much, but over time, owner-occupied commercial real estate assets have fallen (down ~50% since the end of 2009) to make room for construction loans (up ~100% YOY).

Adding to and extending the duration of fixed-rate loans while rates are low and heading higher is a strategy that begs for unnecessary margin compression, and it’s not the one that Benchmark is following. The slow uptick in residential loans coincides with a large increase in adjustable rate mortgages that were virtually nonexistent in 2009 and have increased to 16.84% of the portfolio (at year end, per FDIC call data).

In addition to a more favorable repricing schedule, asset quality is near perfect, with nonaccrual loans down to just $745 thousand in 2018. Charge-offs were flat YOY at $428 thousand, and coverage for loan losses increased one basis point to 0.98% of total loans. Benchmark maintains a relatively low coverage ratio, which could produce a slight headwind for future earnings in the form of higher provision charges. To keep up with portfolio growth in 2018, for example, provisions increased by 85% YOY to $932 thousand (based on a 25% tax rate, this amounts to ~7.6% of net income).

With the most recently available data (as of 2017), I put together the following charts to help assess regional housing trends:

Housing prices (HPI) have appreciated in most of the markets that the bank operates in, despite YOY population growth in only one county.

HPI appreciation in 2017 was positive but accounts for most of the appreciation realized in the past 5 years (with the exception of Wake County).

This is a small bank that should be able to grow regardless of regional pressures, but it’s worth noting that HPI in most markets has risen, while population per housing units is down (all highlighted counties are left of 0% on the X-axis).

Overall, the historical trends show the portfolio has benefited from rising housing prices but that this tailwind is starting to fade. The biggest opportunity continues to be organic growth via new markets, which is encouraging, since that’s the direction management is taking. With that said, there are some material projects in the works that could help breathe life into legacy markets, and one of them in Nottoway County was called to my attention by a long-time BMBN shareholder and Seeking Alpha reader. When opened, the new Foreign Affairs Security Training Center is expected to add between 1-2 thousand new permanent jobs and a revolving supply of students that will cycle through the training center.

Deposits

Deposits have also benefitted from expansion and efforts to build a strong balance of low-cost core accounts. Total deposits increased by $44.9 million, or 8.57% YOY. This is slightly less than loan growth, but notice that the company was successful in capturing market share during 2018 in most of the counties it services.

This isn’t something that happens for every bank, and it’s a positive sign in addition to the fact that the new offices are moving toward larger markets, while at the same time the bank has plenty of room to gain share in all but Lunenburg County (shown below).

Earnings Trajectory and Valuation

Couple loan growth with the removal of a one-time non-cash tax-related valuation adjustment that the bank was charged in 2017 and earnings increased by 49.03% to $9.136 million. In per share terms, earnings increased from $1.19 to $1.79. This is an impressive upswing, to say the least, and 2018 ended with some forward momentum - 4th quarter earnings (if maintained) annualize to ~$10.5 million and/or ~$2.00 per share.

Reported return on assets and equity grew to 1.49% and 13.01%, respectively. There are some headwinds that need to be managed, but I think this could be repeated with continued asset growth and steady quality ratios. In addition, it’s worth pointing out that return on equity is arguably held back some (compared to peers) due the bank's above-average equity ratio - notice below that BMBN is outperforming all of its peers with an equity ratio that was greater than 11%.

At $20 per share, the company trades for ~1.48X tangible book value. This isn’t at a level that could be considered a discount, but it’s a positive multiplier to hold in combination with growing earnings. Shares could be held back in 2019 by unanswered questions on the overall direction of interest rates (market rates), but if the balance sheet continues to slowly add assets, the bank is capable of consistently generating 12-15% on equity.

To sum everything up, now is a good time to either continue to hold shares, accumulate slowly, or wait with cash ready to buy on a pullback. This stance is similar to the one that I took last year (a purchase at that time would have produced ~13.8% total return), but earnings growth is ramping up and today’s outlook (on taxes and production from the new offices) is more clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMBN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.