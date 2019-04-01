Fastest Marketplace Climbers For March 2019

Some familiar faces are at the top of the list, but there's plenty of fresh names showing up as well.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Q1 2019 was proof that buy the dip still works, though the hows and whys are always changing. Economic growth continued while the yield curve inverted (at least briefly) and the Fed backed off rate hikes. The perfect formula?

In any case, March worked well for the Marketplace. Our authors executed well across the board, while platform level changes - including the development of multi-author service tools, revisions to the in-article marketing process, the introduction of Paypal on the checkout form - and a bunch of hands-on work with Markeptlace authors by our MP contributor success team helped support authors' efforts. The end result - Marketplace had its strongest month of the year to date, defying normal seasonality (January is usually bigger).

Here are our top performers for the month. As always, these are ranked by net monthly recurring revenue (MRR) added over the last 28 days to finish March, where net factors in any MRR lost from churn. Monthly recurring revenue is one of the key measurements of a subscription business's success, along with retention. This is a ranking on a gross $$ basis, not percentage growth.

Let's start with newer names to the list. Nicholas Ward launched his service in March and quickly found his way to the fastest climbers chart. Equity Management Academy and Roger S. Conrad run newer services that just missed the top 20. Donald van Deventer picked up momentum in March, as did Financially Free Investor, who has had a steady up and to the right chart. Bhavneesh Sharma also shows for the first time in several months with a solid March, including some work with our team, and Damon Verial makes a fresh appearance as well.

Among the regulars, Rida Morwa is again topping the charts, crossing the 2000 paying subscriber mark in the first week of March and climbing from there. Avi Gilburt elbows into the top two, echoing his rise to the same spot on the overall leaderboard. Jussi Askola continues the hockey stick trajectory started in February, reaching our top 10 overall in just eight months.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund remains a stalwart (#2 in paying subscribers), as do Brad Thomas, Alpha Gen Capital, and BDC Buzz on the income side. The Fortune Teller rode recent promotional efforts into the top 5 this month. Among people we worked with on campaigns, Andres Cardenal and Michael Boyd both stand out for improved free trial conversion, and Quad 7 Capital is on that path as well.

Congrats to our authors on a strong month! We're looking forward to an April that is more Elliott Wave analysis than T.S. Eliot, and that continues to bring dividends and value to our readers and authors. You can always email us at premiumauthors at seekingalpha.com if you have questions about the Marketplace, whether you're thinking of joining or looking for a service or need help with yours as an author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.