Reckitt Benckiser: King Of Consumer Health (Part 2)

Valuation is attractive, and earnings should continue to compound at mid-single digits for many years to come.

In Part 1 of a two-part report, we explored the investment case for Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF), a consumer goods business focused on branded health and home/hygiene products.

In Part 2, we examine Reckitt Benckiser's key value drivers, penetration levels across core brands, and gradual transition to focus on its consumer health franchise.

Global Power Brands account for 75% of Reckitt Benckiser's (RB) revenue and drive 70% of growth. The remaining 30% has been driven by innovations over the last three years.

Throughout its 200-year history of growing brand equity and innovation, management has continuously pushed the company forward to maintain relevance in the mindset of consumers as buying habits evolve. The acquisition of Mead Johnson was pivotal in creating a leading consumer health franchise, whilst the launch of Neuriva, a brain performance supplement based on a patented coffee bean extract, exemplifies the push into new segments.

In 2011, only 20% of the business was dedicated to healthcare versus 60% today. However, the market remains fragmented with the leading 10 companies operating in the sector holding a small percentage of the total market.

Reckitt's products are present in 200 markets worldwide. Key drivers include the growth of households, growth in demand for new products and growth in household disposable income. The company is well placed to benefit from rising disposable income of emerging market consumers. Management estimates that the average spend per capita on RB's 18 largest product categories is 7.2x higher in developed markets than in emerging markets, a gap which will narrow over time.

Whilst the brands are firmly established, RB's products still enjoy strong growth prospects. Even in developed markets, dishwashers are present in only 65% of homes versus 90% washing machine penetration.

Only in countries with GDP/capita above $10,000 is the auto-dishwashing category accessible to the majority of the population. This explains why the average consumption per capita of auto-dishwashing products is 68x higher in developed countries than in emerging markets.

Finish is the number one auto-dishwashing brand in Asia ex-Japan, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and number two in Latin America. Mucinex, Nurofen, Clearasil and Gaviscon have yet to be rolled out in Asia and Latin America. India offers particularly attractive prospects as the company can leverage the OTC distribution platform embedded in the Paras acquisition. Whilst Scholl is owned by Merck for the Americas, there is substantial scope for distribution in Eastern Europe and Asia, regions where minimal shelf space is dedicated to foot care. Beyond the opportunity set in rolling out Durex in emerging markets, the Play category is a core area of priority with new innovation driving consumer awareness with the theme of "safe sex" transitioning towards "sexual well-being and enjoyment" for both partners. As washing machines expand in penetration across Asia and Middle East/Africa, it is likely that demand for Calgon (water softeners), Woolite (fine fabric laundry detergent) and Vanish (stain removal) will gain traction.

Transition Towards Over-the-Counter Healthcare

Over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products include product categories such as cold and flu remedies, analgesics (pain relievers), gastrointestinal products (indigestion remedies), nutritional supplements/vitamins, eye care, medicated skin treatments and other niche lifestyle remedies, such as smoking cessation and anti-obesity sub-categories. They are formally considered drugs which are safe to treat a condition which does not require direct supervision of a doctor and must be proven to be reasonably safe and well-tolerated. Such drugs carry limited side effects and are appropriate for self-medication.

The growth of the OTC category is driven by a more liberal regulatory environment as governments in Europe attempt to diminish the burden on public healthcare systems. Consumers are also moving towards self-medicated treatment. Management estimates that in the UK around 300,000 doctor consultations each day are for symptoms which do not require medical intervention. The range of deregulation varies across countries as to the range of healthcare products available without prescription, the distribution channel in which OTC products can be sold and freedom to set OTC pricing.

Regulations by the UK government in 2000 enabled non-prescription medicines to be sold under general sale, opening up new channels beyond over the counter in pharmacies to supermarkets and online channels. Italy and Holland are moving towards a similar policy, whilst France is further behind. This expansion into the grocery channel is positive for Reckitt as it increases product visibility, usage and availability.

The aging population trend in developed markets is a positive factor for OTC category roll-out as there is a strong correlation between age and OTC product consumption.

The overall size of the OTC market is c. $300 billion and expected to reach $491bn by 2024 according to Mordor Intelligence.

The market is highly fragmented with the top 10 OTC companies occupying only a 35% share in total with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) leading with a 7.7% share. P&G is eighth with 2.0% share and RB is number nine with 1.5%. Over time this should reverse as the FMCG companies have greater expertise in branding, marketing and distribution, whilst there is minimal complexity or R&D requirement in developing new products or extending existing ranges.

Overall, RB's core health portfolio represents 26% of divisional revenue and comprises health/wellness (37% of segment revenue), infant nutrition (37%) and over-the-counter (37%).

Breakdown of RB's Health Division by Brand (as % of Revenue)

Brand % of Revenue Enfamil-Nutramigen 57% Dettol 15% Durex 8% Mucinex 7% Nurofen 5% Veet 4% Schiff 4% Strepsils 4% Scholl 3% Gaviscon 3% Clearasil 1% Other 9%

Source: Company Reports

The regulatory approval process for new OTC products creates a lead time of 18-24 months from initial concept to introduction. Nonetheless, as experience is acquired dealing across different jurisdictions, there is greater potential for coordinated product leases across different regimes leveraging focused marketing campaigns. There is also scope for Reckitt to expand the distribution of key power brands - Lemsip (sore throat) and Nurofen (pain relief). Since consumer loyalty is high and purchases are less frequent, the OTC business is highly defendable and rewarding, yielding strong pricing power and high margins (gross margins are c. 10% higher in OTC versus 45-55% for household products).

P&L Structure of OTC Healthcare vs. FMCG

FMCG OTC Healthcare Sales 100% 100% Gross margin 65% 75% Media investment 6% 12% SG&A 35% 30% R&D 4% 3% EBIT 30% 20%

According to Euromonitor, within medicated skin care, Reckitt commands a global, Western European and UK market share of 4% (no. 3), 8% (no. 3) and 17% (no. 2) respectively.

Clearasil is the number one acne brand globally with other key brands including E45 and Lutsine. Mucinex does face generic competition from Perrigo, which won a summary judgement case in January 2012 for distribution in the United States. However, RB has cultivated strong brand equity for Mucinex through long-standing advertising and promotion campaigns, which have strengthened band loyalty. This is also evidenced in the UK ibuprofen category, where Reckitt has maintained pricing advantage with Nurofen of 3-4x greater than value-line private label comparables. Moreover, Reckitt continues to roll out Mucinex in new markets - most recently Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand.

Health Brands by Number of Markets

No. of Markets Under 10 40-60 40-100 Over 100 Mucinex Nurofen Durex Dettol Airborne Gaviscon Veet MegaRed Scholl Move Free Strepsils

Source: RB Investor Day (2017)

With each acquisition, RB generates cost synergies by cutting corporate overhead and increasing procurement power and revenue synergies by expanding the range of distribution channels and geographical footprint. Working capital is also improved by adopting Reckitt's payables terms. This enables EBIT margins to expand by 10-15% and justifies the high transaction values as a multiple of sales.

A star performer within Reckitt's personal care business is Veet, the hair removal brand which has grown at double-digit rates over the past decade. Reckitt is number two in depilatories worldwide with 16% share behind P&G's (NYSE:PG) 33%. In Western Europe both companies occupy a virtual duopoly with Reckitt holding an imposing share of the French (49% share) and Spanish (47%) markets. Opportunities exist to cross-sell Veet into the European pharmacy channel.

Reckitt's Moat Remains Robust

The FMCG market is dominated by a small number of multinational companies which account for the bulk of products in the marketplace. Key competitors include Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), P&G, Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY), Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), GSK (NYSE:GSK), J&J and Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Private label products also compete on price but tend to lack investment and innovation. Brand quality and strength are critical in hygiene and health segments. One of the unique characteristics of the consumer health category is that distribution channels span across the entire spectrum of consumer staples and pharmaceutical and dedicated shelf space is often limited. As a consequence, managing a successful consumer health business requires a skill set of consumer branding, pharmaceutical and distribution capabilities.

The company effectively competes through marketing and media investment in addition to innovation, a function of research and development. Product supplies, primarily petrochemicals, pulp and packaging are ample, providing suppliers with limited bargaining power. Since RB sources from a wide variety of chemical and packaging companies, no single supplier accounts for over 5% of sales.

Moreover, the company has a diversified product base with the leading power brands accounting for only 9% of revenue. Key brands have dominant market shares in local markets. Barriers to entry are generally higher than in other consumer categories since in addition to customer loyalty derived from brand recognition, there is a level of trust in the safety and an expected tangible benefit from consumption of the product. These factors increase brand equity and make the product less vulnerable to switching or private label competition. Consumers do not tend to try untested brands in a moment of need even if the price point is lower.

Higher regulatory barriers make the product more resilient against disruption over the long-term as it satisfies a primary need and is not impacted by fashion trends or aspirational qualities. Speed to market has also been instrumental in maximizing the success of the group's innovations. RB has the ability to rapidly roll out new products across disparate geographies to capture first-mover advantages. Incumbent operators with dominant brands face the key risk of a well-resourced competitor entering a product category and ending a situation of monopoly. This is a rarity and such attempts are highly vulnerable to failure. For instance, P&G's attempt to enter the stain removal market with its Ariel brand in 2008 (an example of category expansion) has largely floundered and failed to impact Reckitt's share in all but the short-term, when P&G dedicated substantial ad dollars to the launch. Beiersdorf discontinued its NIVEA line of make-up and hair-care in 2010 as re-allocating resources to fund marketing across new lines reduced market share momentum within its core skin-care franchise. Nonetheless, category expansion is a threat as established brands can establish linkages into adjacent product areas. Unless the product is category disruptive, the prevailing long-established leading competitor brands are likely to prevail.

Attractive Valuation

In 2018, the Group legally separated its Consumer Health and Hygiene Home subsidiaries. This move may be a harbinger of a future sale of Hygiene Home leaving the company as a consumer health pure-play. Potential bidders for the Hygiene business include Unilever or Henkel, which can leverage their existing platform to derive cost and distribution synergies. Assuming the Hygiene Home business is sold for a multiple of 13-14x operating earnings (a discount to Unilever and P&G, which trade on 16x and 17x EBIT respectively), the business could fetch £15-16 billion.

Subtracting these proceeds from Reckitt's current enterprise value of £53.0 billion leaves the business with an implied enterprise value of £37.5 billion with £10.4 billion of net debt. In 2020 the Consumer Health business is forecast to generate free cash flow of £1.8 billion. Assuming a further £2 billion in free cash flow generation in 2019, which is used to reduce debt, leaves the "stub" health business unit trading on an implied FCF yield to EV of 5.6% and a free cash flow yield of 8.0%.

Conclusion: In a League of Its Own

Reckitt is poised to recover lost ground arising from a series of setbacks in recent years. Long-term growth will be driven by an aging population in developed markets with a propensity to spend more on health and well-being and continuing growth of middle-class families across emerging economies as rising disposable incomes lead to higher expenditures on health and well-being. Most importantly, the company is returning to an innovation focus. Six local innovation centers have opened in the last year to power "local hero" brands and provide insights for power brands. A dedicated e-commerce business has been established to drive growth in the online channel. Partnerships with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) exemplify the pivotal shift towards ubiquitous distribution.

