PennantPark Investment Corp.: Should You Buy This 10.3%-Yielding BDC?

PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) is a promising income vehicle for high-yield investors with an above-average risk tolerance. The business development company has a large and growing investment portfolio that is producing recurring net interest income for the company and its investors. It covers its dividend payout with net investment income and has the potential to grow its payout in a rising rate environment. Shares are priced at a discount to NAV and have an attractive risk/reward ratio. An investment in PNNT at today's valuation point yields 10.3 percent.

PennantPark Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

PennantPark Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company, which means the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income to the owners of the business.

PennantPark primarily invests in first-lien secured debt, second-lien secured debt and subordinated debt of U.S. middle market companies. In addition, the company also makes equity investments. Equity investments do not produce recurring interest income for the BDC, but they have the potential to boost shareholder returns over time in case the company exits those investments successfully.

At the end of the December quarter, PennantPark Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio was valued at $1.2 billion and consisted of 56 different portfolio companies.

PennantPark has a defensively positioned investment portfolio: 82 percent of the BDC's portfolio is invested in first- and second-lien secured debt, while the remainder (18 percent) is invested in subordinated debt and equity.

Here's a portfolio snapshot:

Source: PennantPark Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

PennantPark has a healthy history in terms of portfolio growth. The business development company has been able to grow its portfolio size consistently since its inception, thanks to growing demand for capital from alternative financing companies.

Source: PennantPark Investment Corp.

PennantPark Investment Corp. is a highly diversified BDC with investments in a whole range of different industries. The healthcare, education and childcare industry has the largest representation in its investment portfolio, accounting for 13 percent of investments.

Source: PennantPark Investment Corp.

One attractive feature of an investment in PennantPark is that the company has considerable positive interest rate sensitivity.

A whopping 90 percent of its loan portfolio is linked to floating interest rates, meaning the company is poised to collect more net interest income in a rising rate environment.

Source: PennantPark Investment Corp.

Distribution Coverage

PennantPark Investment Corp. covered its dividend with net investment income, on average, in the last five quarters, though the margin of dividend safety is not that high.

It earned an average of $0.19/share in net investment income in the last five quarters, which compares against a stable distribution rate of $0.18/share. The dividend coverage ratio has averaged 104 percent.

Here are PennantPark's major distribution stats (quarters depicted represent calendar quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

The company is not growing its dividend payout. Based on today’s share price of $7.00, an investment in PNNT yields 10.3 percent.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

PennantPark Investment Corp.’s dividend stream is moderately valued based on net investment income and attractively valued based on net asset value. Income investors seeking access to its dividend pay ~9.7x run rate net investment income, which is a sensible NII multiple.

The company's shares also sell for a discount to net asset value. Today, income investors pay just 77 cents on the dollar for the BDC’s dividend stream.

And here’s how PennantPark Investment Corp. compares against other BDCs in the sector in terms of P/NAV multiple.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. economic downturn poses a significant risk to PennantPark and its peers, as the BDC industry is cyclical. Though the company has largely investments in secured debt, a recession could trigger an increase in corporate bankruptcies and a rise in loan defaults, which, in turn, could put pressure on the BDC’s distribution. In addition, a decrease in interest rates would most likely limit PennantPark’s NII upside. I recommend to not invest more than 2-3 percent of portfolio assets into PNNT.

Your Takeaway

PennantPark Investment Corp. is an average BDC, in my opinion. The company has a large, defensively positioned debt investment portfolio, is diversified and retains NII upside in a rising rate environment. PennantPark also covers its dividend payout with NII, though its distribution coverage stats and the margin of dividend safety are not great. Shares are priced at a 23 percent NAV discount, which improves the value proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, MAIN, ARCC, HTGC, GSBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.