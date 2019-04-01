FTD Companies: A Zero Looks Likely In 2019

The numbers still can work in theory to salvage some value for the equity - but there are myriad reasons why investors are fleeing.

My long position in FTD Companies (FTD) was the worst investment mistake I've made this decade - and it's not even close. To be sure, FTD clearly was a high-risk, high-reward play when I turned from bear to bull roughly a year ago. And board decisions - most notably a decision to clean house last year - haven't helped. But the bull case, even discounting the benefit of hindsight, focused too much on the theoretical fundamental potential of a planned turnaround - and ignored multiple qualitative red flags about the business on the ground.

Over the past few quarters, those qualitative red flags have been ever more apparent in FTD's strategy, and in its results. A disappointing Q4 release last March seems to be the final nail in the coffin for the bull case - and for FTD stock. With the stock now at $0.51, and the market cap in the $15 million range, an investor still can make a fundamental bull case here. But the qualitative problems have only become worse - and I'd caution any investors looking to bottom-fish to not repeat the mistakes I did.

FTD's Long Decline

From a broad standpoint, FTD's problem is quite simple. Its market on the whole is roughly flat, if not declining when considering pressures on the wire service business (that provides B2B services to a shrinking group of independent florists). Yet it's losing share in the market to rival 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS), leading to one of the more incredible pair trade charts you'll ever see:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, market share losses aren't the only problem - but they're certainly the biggest. With revenue declining (albeit at a semi-moderate rate: -17% over the past three years), margins have collapsed. Adjusted EBITDA margins in 2016 were 10.68%; they came in at 3.3% in 2018. The midpoint of 2019 guidance suggests a 130 bps expansion next year - but that's with ~270 bps of help from cost savings, and that aside few investors at this point can put much credence in the company's outlook.

Fundamentally speaking, this is a company going out of business. The decline in FTD's enterprise value - about $700 million two years ago, now about $215 million - is being driven mostly by collapsing profits, not a shrinking multiple. With net debt basically unchanged at around $200 million, the equity value has gone from $500 million to $15 million - and FTD shares have dropped from $15+ to $0.51 at Friday's close.

The Way Out for FTD

The point is that FTD's decline isn't a case of the market selling off ahead of perceived risk. Rather, FTD stock is following the performance of the business. And because profits and margins have shrunk so much and become so thin, the case for FTD remains roughly what it was at $5 or at $17: the business has to stabilize and then turn around.

As bad as the earnings trend has been, and as ugly as the stock chart is, there's still a fundamental case here on paper if that happens. The midpoint of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $41-$49 million suggests perhaps positive free cash flow and a ~4.5x net leverage ratio: obviously high, but not on its own enough to forestall a refinancing.

And part of the bull case here has been that FTD could sell its Personal Creations business. As ugly as consolidated numbers look, that segment continues to perform well: revenue rose 9% in 2018, per the 10-K, though a 0.3% decline in the fourth quarter was a disappointing result. I've argued in the past that the business potentially could fetch $60 million in a sale (which still is just ~0.5x 2018 sales). Assuming something like $7-8 million in EBITDA (6-7% margins), that sale would get the net leverage ratio down to 3.7x.

Beyond PC, there's still the International business, which generated $13 million of segment-level operating income in 2018, with constant-currency sales revenue just 0.9% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Qurate Retail (QRTEA) (QRTEB), formerly Liberty Interactive, owns 36% of the company, and FTD floated the idea of getting a loan from Qurate last March.

Again, this is basically the same broad case FTD has had for a couple of years now, and the case I started making last April. Asset sales and a stabilized business can lead to huge upside. Assuming $60 million for Personal Creations, $90-$100 million for International (which appears to be just ~5x EBITDA, though segment-level D&A isn't broken out), and a $50 million loan from Qurate, FTD could get out from under its current credit facility - and buy some much-needed breathing room. 5-6x remaining EBITDA of ~$20 million, less the $50 million loan, values the equity at $50-$70 million - or $1.65-$2.33 per share, suggesting a share price that triples or quadruples from here.

The Many Roadblocks

But there are just so many problems here - enough that I dumped my shares after the Q4 report, salvaging what value was left. The most obvious problem, and a key driver in the fact that FTD has continued to plunge, is that lenders are tightening the screws. FTD added a going concern warning to the 10-K - but even that somewhat understates the case. The amended credit agreement requires the company repay the debt by June 1st - or make an asset sale, with the cash going to the lenders.

It also has minimum EBITDA covenants for two- and three-month periods through September 30 - which don't appear particularly loose. For instance (see p. 6) second quarter EBITDA has to be at least $19.055 million - while the figure was just $17.0 million the year before. Cost savings should provide some help in the year-over-year comparison, and FTD is guiding for an increase in profits in Q1, but essentially FTD has to meet its guidance to avoid violating its covenants again. Given its history of downward revisions and misses in recent years, expecting FTD to avoid that outcome for Q2 and Q3 (Q1 covenants presumably were negotiated with an understanding of the performance during the key part of that period) seems awfully aggressive. Most likely, FTD is going to be at the mercy of its lenders - which is never good a thing for shareholders.

Even assuming FTD can manage to avoid tripping - or again renegotiate - its covenants, there's still the matter of the actual business. 2019 guidance was pulled down in the Q4 report after a preliminary outlook was given with the Q3 release in November (an outlook that briefly spiked the stock). The culprit, per both the Q4 release and the conference call, was a weak Valentine's Day performance, mostly in the ProFlowers and Gourmet Foods segments. With revenue and profits pre-December largely weighted toward Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, FTD basically has one holiday left to save itself.

There's nothing in the recent performance to suggest it has the ability to do so. The cost savings cuts are coming despite the fact that former CEO John Walden (who departed last July, six months after unveiling a five-year turnaround plan) argued the company had underinvested in marketing and customer acquisition. Capex cuts appear driven by lender requirements, with one analyst noting that spend there, too, is too low to "restore competitiveness".

The argument made by both Walden and DA Davidson's Linda Bolton Weiser seems supported by the fact that while FTD collapses, FLWS is soaring. Its fiscal Q2 (ending December) quarter saw revenue jump over 8%, and the company raised FY19 guidance. Most notably, FLWS' BloomNet wire service generated a 15% increase in revenue - while FTD's Florist segment saw sales drop 13.5% over the same period.

As I wrote last year, FLWS management told me in a call - and emphasized in public communications as well - that it was looking to take share from a wounded FTD. (Again - my biggest investment mistake in years.) Florist services was one clear focus - and recent results show that FTD is hemorrhaging share in that highly profitable business. FTD's Florist segment generated $42.7 million in operating income in 2018; the rest of the business combined posted profit of about $7.5 million. (Note those figures, from the FTD 10-K, are reported before goodwill impairment and restructuring costs.)

If the business has to stabilize to support anything but a zero for the equity - and it does - it's difficult to see how that stabilization happens. The company can't cut another $25-$28 million in operating costs next year. 1-800-Flowers.com is gleefully spending up (in fact, giving up near-term margin) to steal share. Given that a) the strategy clearly is working and b) the market is rewarding FLWS (which trades at a 20-year high and is up 49% YTD), that spending isn't going to stop. FTD quite literally can't respond without violating its covenants.

Even the asset sale hopes have serious issues. Personal Creations has been on the market since last year with apparently no bids worth taking - and FTD has basically zero leverage at this point. The International business is located in the UK - and it's hard to imagine anyone making an offer before Brexit is resolved, which very well may not happen before the June 1 deadline.

I'm loath to say the path out is impossible, particularly after getting the story so wrong last year. But if it's not impossible, it's close. Qurate seems unlikely to step in at this point: if they were going to contribute capital, wouldn't they have done so already? And with a ~$7 billion market cap, salvaging what is now a stake worth less than $6 million probably isn't a priority of management or the Qurate board.

Similarly, a legitimate buyer for Personal Creations would seem likely to have appeared by now. And even if that does get leverage under 4x, it alone no longer materially changes the case - or satisfies lenders for more than a few months at most. It's hard to see any movement on the International business until clarity comes to the political situation in the U.K. - which by any reasonable measure seems likely to be too late for FTD.

And as far as the business goes, there's not much reason to suggest the trend changing. The overall market is going to stay flattish at best. ProFlowers has been declining for years. The wire service business long has faced customer and florist complaints, and is ceding share to an increasingly aggressive FLWS. The International business actually hasn't performed all that badly in recent years, with revenue declines modest excluding currency effects. But margins are compressing, and it's not clear what drives a rebound in the U.K.

What's most problematic for the bull case is that at this point, it's not as if fixing one problem gets FTD out from under. All of these issues need to be fixed relatively quickly. An asset sale needs to happen to satisfy the lenders. The business needs to stabilize to prevent leverage from again going above 5x in 2020. This company has had no success on any of those fronts for some time now. Expecting it to be different this time is foolish - as I can tell you from experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.