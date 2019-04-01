Animal Protein - Meats Q1 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q2 2019

The animal protein or meat sector moved 8.65% higher in Q1 with an explosive gain in lean hog futures. The sector finished 2018 with a 3.73% loss. Meats ended 2017 with an 8.39% gain after falling 8.80% in 2016. In the meat markets, results can be skewed by term structure given the seasonality in the prices of beef and pork.

During Q1 the animal protein sector begins to look forward to the coming grilling season which starts at the end of Q2. Live cattle futures have trended in a bullish trend while feeder cattle have made higher lows. Lean hogs exploded to the upside over fears of African swine fever than hit hog populations in China and Asia at the end of the first quarter.

The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COWB) reflects price action in the meat markets. The Invesco DB Agriculture STF (DBA) over a 10% exposure to the cattle and hog futures markets.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures moved 1.47% higher in Q1 after moving 1.91% higher for the year at the end of 2018. In 2017, live cattle gained 4.74% for the year. In 2016, live cattle futures lost 15.17% of their value. The nearby month live cattle futures contract on the CME traded in a range between $1.17925 and $1.30450 per pound over the first three months of 2019. Live cattle closed on March 29 at $1.25700 per pound basis the nearby futures contract.

It takes 18 to 24 months to raise a head of cattle; therefore, supply issues can take months, if not years to impact the price of beef. The population of planet earth now stands at 7.694 billion people, over 20 million higher than at the end of 2018. In Asia, diets have changed as wealth has grown. A traditional rice-based diet now includes more complex proteins, which has increased demand for complex proteins like beef and pork in the region. It takes six pounds of feed for cattle to add each pound of weight. The average weight at the time of slaughter is between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds. Therefore, grain or feed prices have a significant impact on the price of beef. High feed prices often cause producers to take cattle to processing plants early at lighter weights to avoid paying the input costs. Lower feed prices often lead to heavier carcass weights.

As we head into the 2019 crop year in the US, floods are likely to delay planting. We are at the time of the year where uncertainty over the crop yields is about to peak. If a period of drought follows the current floods across the US breadbasket the results could be devastating when it comes to the prices and availability of grains which could impact the prices and availability of animal proteins as the primary ingredient in their production is grain-based feeds.

China continues to be a leading factor along with the weather when it comes to the path of least resistance of grain prices which will impact cattle and hog prices over the coming weeks and months.

Ranchers and animal protein producers often have a tough time dealing with volatile feed prices as they panic and buy on or near highs for fear of even higher prices and when the prices come down, they find themselves with feed price commitments that are much higher than market prices. In 2018, producers faced the trade issues and increased competition from South American producers who have the benefit of weak currencies making their beef products more competitive in global markets. So far, in 2019, grain prices have been stable allowing animal protein producers to proceed with their regular schedule in preparation for the grilling season which begins at the end of May.

The price of live cattle futures has been in a bull market, no pun intended, since mid-May 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that price momentum has risen into overbought territory where it is crossing lower.

As we move into Q2 2019 live cattle futures will enter the peak-season. Any deal on trade between the U.S. and China could provide support for the price of cattle and other types of meat. Meanwhile, I will be keeping my eyes on developments in the grain markets over the coming weeks as floods could delay planting which may put some upward pressure on prices. Rising grain prices could cause cattle producers to take their herds to processing plants early and could result in lighter carcass weights which would increase supplies in the short-term but could prove bullish in the medium to longer term. Additionally, an outbreak of a disease in cattle herd around the world could cause wild price volatility as we recently witnessed in the hog markets with the African swine fever impacting Chinese supplies. Q1 ended on a bearish note in the live cattle futures market.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract more speculative interest. Feeder cattle underperformed live cattle prices in Q1 as the price suffered a decline of 2.42%. In 2018, feeder cattle futures gained 1.95% compared to their closing price at the end of 2017. Feeder cattle gained 11.92% in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. So far in 2019, the range in nearby feeder cattle contracts was from a low of $1.4015 to a high of $1.5530 per pound, and they closed Q1 closer to the lower end of the trading band. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. At times the Feeder cattle contract leads the live cattle contract as speculators can push the price of the cash settled contract because of less liquidity when it comes to volume and open interest. Nearby feeder cattle futures closed on March 29, 2019, at $1.45250 per pound.

Source: CME

The weekly chart in feeder cattle futures displays a bullish trend of higher lows, but the pattern to the upside is less pronounced than in the live cattle futures market. Relative strength is neutral, but the price momentum metric is in oversold territory.

Lean Hogs Review

In 2017, lean hog prices moved 8.50% to the upside. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. In 2018, the price of pork posted a loss of 15.05% for the year. In Q1, hog prices moved 26.9% higher on the back of supply concerns over an outbreak of African swine fever in China. The range in this market was a low of 52.25 cents to a high of 97.825 cents per pound for the first three months of 2019.

China is the world's leading pork consumer, so trade issues between the U.S. and China had weighed on the price of the meat. Any agreement with the Chinese could propel the price of pork higher in 2019. However, the outbreak of the African swine fever in Asia has changed the dynamics of the pork market despite the trade issues that face the market and could provide another bargaining chip in President Trump's pocket when negotiating with the Chinese who are finding themselves with a sudden shortage of the popular meat.

Nearby lean hog futures settled on March 29 at 77.375 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract. However, June hogs were trading at over 87.5 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices took off to the upside in March as news of the swine fever broke. We are also coming into the peak season for demand as trade negotiations progress which led to an almost perfect bullish storm for the price of lean hog futures.

Technical resistance on the weekly chart is at the July 2017 high at 92.825 cents per pound, but June futures already rose above that level to almost 98 cents. Support on the weekly chart is at the mid-February low at 52.25 cents and then at the October 2016 bottom at 40.7 cents.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q2 2019

As we move into Q2, the prices of cattle and hogs will continue to be sensitive to the news cycle on trade, but the peak season for demand and African swine fever could prove to be a potent bullish force for both meats. When it comes to hogs, lower global supplies are likely to push the price higher. In the cattle market, with pork prices rising, consumers are likely to buy more beef over the coming months if fears of swine fever increase.

Cattle and hogs are both sensitive to feed prices so changes in the grain markets could impact price action in meats during the second quarter of 2019 as the next crop year gets underway. The floods in the US Midwest are an early sign that price volatility could increase dramatically in the grain markets over the coming weeks and months.

Additionally, both types of meat are always susceptible to other diseases like PED and mad cow issues or other conditions that can wipe out supplies in very short periods. The African swine fever is just the latest example of how diseases can wreak havoc with commodity supply and demand fundamentals as well as with technical analysis.

For those who do not venture into the volatile futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COWB or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. The DBA ETF product has exposure to meat futures and is also a product that reflects the price action in other agricultural commodities. DBA could be a barometer of trade issues with the Chinese over the coming months. DBA is the product that has an over 10% exposure to the cattle and hog markets. The fund summary for DBA states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the 'index') over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ('index commodities'), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.

DBA has $471.08 million in net assets and trades an average of 351,095 shares each day.

Source: Barchart

DBA moved from $16.94 at the end of Q4 2018 to $16.47 at the end of Q1 2019, a loss of 47 cents or 2.77% for the quarter. DBA fell to a new all-time low at $16.18 in early March before the price of the ETF rebounded.

Aside from the current trade issues, which will drive prices over coming weeks, and throughout the fourth quarter of 2018, demographics continue to provide an upward bias to price on a longer-term basis. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, are competing for finite supplies of meat. In Q1 the world added over eighteen million more people to its ranks and it is likely that a significant percentage will be carnivorous.

As we move into Q2, we are turning the page on a new chapter which always promises to provide surprises and lots of price volatility throughout the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.