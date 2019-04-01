Precious Metals And Cryptocurrencies - Q1 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q2 2019

Explosive palladium continues to make new high and moves over 12% higher over the first three months of 2019, but suffers a setback during the final days of Q1.

The precious metals sector of the commodities market posted a gain in the first quarter of 2019 with three of the four traded metals moving to the upside.

The composite of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals gained 11.71 %. Precious metals moved 20.19% higher in 2017 posting its second consecutive annual gain. For the year ending on December 31, 2018, the precious metals sector was 3.46% lower, but gains in palladium cushioned the loss last year. In Q1, the sector rose by 4.22% with palladium the star performer, once again.

The losses in 2018 were likely the result of a more hawkish Federal reserve in the US. The Fed Funds rate rose four times by 25 basis points last year boosting the short-term rate to 2.25-2.50%. At the same time, quantitative tightening caused rates to rise further out on the yield curve in the US. However, at the March FOMC meeting, the US central bank reversed course. While the Fed had guided that the market should expect another two rate hikes in 2019 and the same in 2020, projections for slower GDP growth at 2.1% in the US in 2019 on the back of weakening economic data caused the Fed to alter the course of monetary policy. On March 20, the Fed told markets there would likely be no rate hikes in 2019 and lowered their projection to only one 25 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate in 2020. At the same time, the program of balance sheet reduction will end in September 2019 which was a dovish pivot by the Fed. Lower interest rates are likely to weigh on the value of the US dollar which is a supportive factor for the prices of precious metals. The message from the Fed is that their approach to monetary policy has changed as economic conditions reached an equilibrium level.

Meanwhile, global interest rates continue to be at very low levels- in Europe, and Japan rates remain at negative levels. The ECB discontinued their QE program at the end of 2018. However, sluggish economic growth in Europe means that the ECB will continue on a dovish path when it comes to monetary policy.

The wide gap between U.S. rates and other currency yields is a supportive factor for the value of the dollar. However, the latest news from the Fed appears to have slowed the trajectory of the widening gap between interest rates in the US and other nations around the world which could stop the ascent of the dollar in its tracks.

The geopolitical landscape in Asia continued to pose threats as we move into Q2. The Middle East continues to be a potential tinderbox that could flare up at any time without notice. In the US, the special prosecutor issued his report at the end of Q1 which turned out to be good news for the Trump Administration. There were no new indictments, and the Attorney General said that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 election. The AG also said that he did not see evidence of obstruction of justice which was a political victory for the President as he prepares to run for a second term. However, Democrats in the House of Representatives are likely to continue investigations as many are not happy with Robert Mueller's report and AG Barr's handling of the release. The 2020 Presidential campaign season is now getting to a point where it will move into full swing. While the 2016 campaign was one of the most divisive in history, the upcoming election could be even more contentious.

The spectacular rise in digital currencies throughout 2017 came to a brutal end in 2018 as Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies declined precipitously. The total market cap of the digital currency market dropped from over $800 billion in December 2017 to just over $125 billion at the end of last year. In Q1, the market cap of the asset class rose to $143.330 or 14.5% for the three-month period. Bitcoin moved 9.19% higher in Q1 to the $4075 level after suffering a decline of 74.36% in 2018. Litecoin posted a 102.35% gain in Q1 while Ethereum was 6.18% higher. Ripple fell by 12.32% over the first three months of this year.

Precious metals are moving into 2019 with gains in three of the four members of the sector that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges. Only silver posted a loss. The price of palladium rose to a new record high in Q1. Platinum and rhodium posted impressive gains, and gold closed the quarter on a sour note, but still remained close to the $1300 per ounce level.

Gold Review

Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. The yellow metal posted a 13.65% gain in 2017. Gold moved 2.14% lower in 2018. In Q1, the yellow metal moved 0.91% higher. Gold traded in a range between $1275.30 and $1349.80 in Q1 and settled on March 29 at $1293.00 per ounce. The dollar index appreciated by 1.16% in Q1, and gold posted a small gain which is a testament to its overall strength in the current environment.

The GDX, which is an ETF that represents the leading gold mining companies closed Q4 2018 at $21.09 and closed Q1 2019 at $22.42 up 6.3% for the quarter as the index outperformed gold over the past three months.

The GDXJ, the ETF that tracks the junior gold mining companies moved from $30.19 at the end of Q4 last year to $31.73 at the close of Q1 moving 5.1% higher. Gold stocks outperformed the yellow metal in Q1.

Meanwhile, the leader of the digital currency asset class moved higher during the same period with Bitcoin recovering from $3731.87 at the end of Q4 to $4075.00 at the end of Q1. The cryptocurrency gained 9.91% in Q1.

The weekly chart illustrates that gold has been in a bullish trend since the mid-August 2018 low at $1161.40 per ounce. However, it put in a bearish reversal on the weekly chart during the final week of March.

Gold is moving into Q2 on a sour note. The stronger dollar had not stood in front of recent gains. A less hawkish Fed is a supportive factor for the gold market. In the last quarterly report, I wrote, "I am bullish on gold for 2019 but would reconsider if the price moves below the $1236.50 and $1200 levels over the first quarter." Gold did not violate those levels on the downside as the price reached a low at just over $1275 in Q1. Central banks continue to be net buyers of gold with China and Russia leading the way as the two nations continue to build their reserves.

I am more bullish on gold going into Q2 than I was at the start of 2019 given the price performance of the yellow metal. I believe we will eventually see a challenge of the 2016 high at $1377.50.

Silver Review

Silver was the best performing precious metal in 2016. Silver was up 15.63% in 2016 after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. In 2017, the price of silver moved 7.42% higher. Silver lost 9.36% of its value in 2018. Silver underperformed gold in Q1 as it fell by 2.77% for the first three months of 2019. Silver traded in a range between $14.92 and $16.295 in Q1. Silver has been consolidating, but the price action remains in a trend where the precious metal has made lower highs and lower lows since it traded at over $21 per ounce in July 2016.

As we move into Q2, silver had been a tightly coiled spring that had been trading between $15 and $16 per ounce. Silver needs to negate the pattern of lower highs which would occur if the price trades above its first level of critical resistance at $17.35 per ounce.

As the weekly chart highlights, price momentum is falling in neutral territory.

Technical resistance is at the June 2018 high at $17.35 which stands as the first level on the upside on the longer-term chart after a pattern of lower highs since the July 2016 peak at $21.095. Silver still needs to play catchup with gold as it remains not far from a twenty-five year low against the yellow metal as we head into Q2. Silver is a metal that tends to surprise, and its current period of consolidation could lead to a significant price recovery if gold begins to challenge its 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce which could attract a herd of buyers back to the silver futures market.

Platinum Review

Platinum has been a laggard in the precious metals sector for years, but platinum posted a gain in Q1 in a sign that we could be on the verge of a significant recovery in the price of the forlorn metal. Nearby platinum futures closed on March 29 at $848.90 per ounce. Platinum lost 26.24% of its value in 2015 after being down 14.35% in 2014. In 2016, platinum only gained 1.58%. Platinum moved 15.18% lower in 2018. In Q1, it posted a 6.66% gain for the quarter.

Platinum traded in a range between $780.90 and $879.90 in Q1 and closed the first quarter closer to the high than the low. In August 2018, platinum fell to its lowest price since the fourth quarter of 2003, a decade and a half low for the precious metal. Platinum is a metal that offers significant value on a historical basis compared to the prices of all of the other precious metals.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Industrial demand continued to be weak for the rare precious metal as palladium use in automobiles has grown at the expense of platinum. For years, platinum traded at a significant premium to palladium, but that changed in Q4 of 2017.

As the weekly chart shows, price momentum has trended higher through the first quarter. The monthly and quarterly charts remain in deeply oversold territory. The monthly chart has crossed higher, and the quarterly price momentum metric is attempting to do the same.

Palladium Review

Palladium was the best performing precious metal in 2016 posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015 making it the worst-performing precious metal of that year. Palladium fell to lows of $451.50 per ounce in January 2016. Palladium moved an incredible 56.08% higher in 2017 making it the best performing commodity across all sectors for the year. Palladium moved 12.84% higher in 2018. In Q1, palladium continued to lead the precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges as it moved 12.08% higher making a series of new all-time highs.

Palladium, a platinum group metal, is a rare precious metal. Russia, more precisely the Norilsk Nickel mines in Siberia, produces the majority of the world's palladium. Like platinum in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. Before the explosive move to the upside, the previous all-time high for palladium came in January 2001 at $1090 per ounce. In Q1, the metal peaked at $1599.10 per ounce. Palladium continues to outperform platinum, its sister metal.

The risk in the palladium market had increased with the price, which led to a sharp selloff during the final week of March. Palladium traded to just under $1600 per ounce and fell almost $300 before settling at $1341.80 at the end of Q1. While palladium outperformed all precious metals in Q1, another precious metal that does not trade on the futures exchange had been posting steady gains.

The price of rhodium, a byproduct of platinum output in South Africa moved significantly higher in 2018 and closed last year at $2300 bid at $2450 offered. At the end of Q1 2019, rhodium was trading at $2795 bid at $2945 offered, $495 or 21.5% higher over the first three months of this year. Rhodium had traded as high as $3300 per ounce before the late March selloff.

Looking forward to Q2 2019 in the precious metals

Three of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets posted gains in Q1.

The political and economic state of the world remains complex and turbulent which always has the potential to drive investors to safe-haven investment vehicles like precious metals.

The price of gold moved higher in Q1 and threatens to challenge critical technical resistance levels at the 2018 and 2016 peaks. Silver is a tightly coiled spring that sentiment can take higher or lower in the blink of an eye causing lots of price variance in the metal that tends to move the most on a percentage basis in the precious metals sector.

Central banks continue to be a net buyer of gold with China and Russia absorbing domestic production and buying on the international market.

Meanwhile, the evaporation of capital in the digital currency market in 2018 has caused the wild speculation in the new asset class to decline. Bitcoin and the other members of the asset class went from the main topic of conversation in 2017 during the holiday season to nothing more than an afterthought at the end of 2018. Bitcoin went from the front page of financial news to the back page. In 2019, we will need to see a recovery in the value of these tokens, or they could fade into obscurity. However, the asset class gained some market cap over the first three months of 2019. An ETF product or another event is likely necessary to take these instruments higher.

In Q1, Bitcoin gained 9.19%. Ethereum moved 6.18% higher in Q1. Litecoin's value exploded higher by 102.35% in Q1, while Ripple lost 12.32% over the past three months. Bitcoin Cash gained 11.27% in Q1, and Bitcoin gold gained 2.2% in Q1 2019. The market cap of the entire digital currency market which comprises 2136 tokens, up 63 from the end of 2018, increased from $125.175 billion at the end of Q4 to $143.330 billion at the end of Q1 2019. The market cap had peaked at over $800 billion in December 2019.

I am going into Q2 with a slightly bullish orientation to the precious metals sector.

The ETFS Physical Precious Metal Basket Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) is an ETF that represents a basket of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME for those who want exposure to the sector without trading the individual metals. GLTR is a liquid instrument with $374.59 million in net assets and an average of 29,120 shares trading each day. The top holdings of GLTR include:

Precious metals could be one of the most exciting sectors in 2019 given their long history as monetary instruments and stores of value. GLTR moved from $63.16 at the end of 2018 to close Q1 at $63.68 per share, an increase of 0.82% for the quarter that ended last Friday which underperformed the composite given GLTR's low weighting in palladium and platinum which were the best-performing metals in the sector in Q1.

