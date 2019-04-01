Energy - Q1 Review And The Outlook For Q2 2019

The energy sector recovered over the first three months of 2019 after price carnage in the oil markets in Q4 2018. While all members of the sector posted losses during the final quarter of last year, only natural gas and the heating oil crack spread moved lower in Q1 which was caused by seasonal factors.

In 2014, the energy composite fell by 36.59% due to the swoon in crude oil, petroleum product, and natural gas prices. A composite of energy commodities fell by 25.14% in 2015 making it the worst performing sector of the year.

The energy sector finished 2016 42.57% higher than it was on December 31, 2015. In 2017 the sector moved 3.35% higher adding to gains. Energy commodities were down 15.89% in 2018. In Q1 2019, the sector posted a 19.49% gain.

Crude oil came roaring back with the stock market over the first quarter of this year. Ethanol prices staged a significant recovery with the price of the biofuel moving above the $1.40 per gallon level on the highs on nearby futures despite a sluggish corn futures market. In the natural gas market, the memories of the move to the highest price since 2014 in mid-November when nearby futures rose to $4.929 per MMBtu has faded into the market's rearview mirror. At the end of Q1, natural gas had moved to the price it was trading at before it took off to the upside in September and October last year.

The energy sector of the commodities market will reflect the economic and geopolitical landscape as we move into the second quarter of 2019.

Price volatility in the energy sector took oil lower and natural gas higher in Q4 and had the reverse effect in Q1 of this year.

Crude Oil Review

After falling to a low at $42.36 per barrel in late December 2018 on the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract, the price of the energy commodity recovered steadily throughout Q1 alongside the stock market. The midpoint of the move from $76.90 in early October 2018 to the December low is at $59.63 per barrel on NYMEX futures. The price traded just above that level in late March making for an impressive recovery in the price of oil.

NYMEX light sweet crude oil was down 30.47% in 2015 after falling by 43.31% in 2014. In 2016, oil gained 45.03% on the year. In 2017, NYMEX crude oil gained 12.47%. The energy commodity that trades on NYMEX was 24.84% lower in 2018 compared to its price at the end of 2017. In Q1, NYMEX futures moved 32.44% higher for the three-month period. The nearby futures contract settled at $60.14 per barrel on March 29. NYMEX WTI crude traded in a range from $45.52 to $60.73 in Q1.

We have seen lots of price action in the crude oil market over the past six months.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the fall in Q4 and price recovery in Q1 which took the price of WTI futures halfway back from the lows.

The US now produces the most crude oil in the world at 12.1 million barrels per day. Fewer regulations under the Trump administration and a more favorable corporate tax policy have improved the economics for U.S. producers, and the American oil industry has become a significant exporter of crude oil in the future. The U.S. is now the world's swing producer of the energy commodity.

Trade issues between the U.S. and China continue to threaten the overall health of the global economy. As both sides continue to work diligently on a deal, there was now clear agreement at the end of Q1 which could cause come concerns and disappointment. The trade issue has weighed heavily on the Chinese economy which impacts the world's most populous nation's demand for crude oil. A trade deal would likely be a bullish factor for the energy commodity in Q2.

The three dominant oil producers in the world are the Saudis, Russians, and the United States. It is in the best interest of all three nations for the oil price to remain at a level that is high enough to allow oil and profits, but low enough to keep inflationary pressures in check.

The Middle East is a region that always has the potential for issues. Any increase in tension in the Middle East is likely to impact the price of crude oil quickly.

The past six months was a highly volatile period in the crude oil market; the energy commodity took the elevator to the downside in Q4 and the stairs higher in Q1. Q2 will likely present a new set of challenges for the oil market and the Middle East.

Brent crude oil fell 34.97% in 2015, and in 2016 it rallied by 49.87%. In 2017 Brent outperformed WTI and moved 19.69% higher on the year. In 2018 Brent moved 19.55% lower compared to the close at the end of 2017 as Brent outperformed WTI for the year. In Q1, Brent underperformed WTI as it posted a 25.61% gain over the three-month period. June Brent futures closed on March 29 at $67.58 per barrel. Brent traded in a range from $53.47 to $68.70 in Q1.

Brent's premium to WTI decreased to the $7.29 per barrel basis the nearby June contracts down $0.36 per barrel over the three-month period. The Brent premium traded to the highest level since May 2015 at $11.55 per barrel on May 31, 2018. In Q1, the range in the spread was from $6.80 to $10.41 per barrel.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil. There is a long-term inverse correlation between the value of the U.S. dollar and commodities prices, and crude oil is no exception. The dollar index moved 1.16% higher in Q1, compared to its December 2018 closing level. However, the dollar index failed to break to a new high above the December 2018 peak at 97.705 which was a supportive factor for many commodities prices.

Crude oil made back around half of the losses it suffered in Q4 during the first three months of 2019. A continuation of the bullish trend will depend on a myriad of factors including economic growth, events in the Middle East, US output, and the state of markets across all asset classes.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also provide significant clues about the price direction of crude oil which is the critical input when it comes to refining. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil or distillates tend to do best during late fall and winter. At the end of the first quarter of 2018, oil products followed their respective seasonal pattern.

While both gasoline and heating oil futures moved higher in Q1 with crude oil gasoline did better than heating oil futures on a percentage basis and outperformed crude oil as we move towards the 2019 peak season for demand. Refining margins reflected the seasonal nature of the products as gasoline crack spreads exploded higher, and distillate processing margins moved lower.

Gasoline was down by 13.66% in 2015 but rallied by 31.70% in 2016. Gasoline futures finished 2017 with a gain of 7.28% for the year. Gasoline futures moved 27.49% lower in 2018 compared with the price at the end of 2017. In Q1, gasoline posted a 44.58% gain for the three-month period making the fuel the best-performing commodity of all in Q1.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline traded in a range of $1.3230 per gallon to $1.9807 on the active month contract on the NYMEX in Q1 as the fuel emerged from the period of weak seasonal demand. T

Heating oil was down by 38.71% in 2015 but rallied 53.88% higher in 2016. In 2017, the oil product gained 19.58%. In 2018, the fuel posted an 18.80% loss for the year. Heating oil futures moved 17.39% higher in Q1 2019. Heating oil futures are a proxy for diesel and jet fuel as the oil products are all distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features, but less than gasoline as jet, diesel, and other distillates are year-round fuels.

Source: CQG

The weekly heating oil chart shows a constructive and bullish trend since early 2016. Nearby heating oil futures closed on the final trading day of Q1 at $1.9714 per gallon wholesale. Heating oil traded in a range from $1.6215 to $2.0479 per gallon in Q1. Oil products followed crude oil higher, but the better performance by gasoline in Q1 was the result of seasonal factors which also translated to the action in the processing or crack spreads over the first three months of 2019.

Crack Spreads Review

Crack spreads reflect seasonal factors at the end of Q1 with a substantial gain in the gasoline refining spread and a loss in the heating oil processing spread.

In 2016, the gasoline processing spread was down only 0.06%, and in 2017 it lost 8.88% of its value. The gasoline crack moved 37.50% lower in 2018 from the closing level at the end of 2017. In Q1, the gasoline crack spread posted an impressive 103.44% gain.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the nearby NYMEX gasoline processing spread moved progressively lower from late July 2018 and hit rock bottom in late January at $3.64 per barrel which was the lowest level since November 2009. The nearby gasoline crack spread closed 2018 at $9.30 per barrel and was trading at $18.92 per barrel on March 29 at the end of Q1.

Meanwhile, the heating oil crack moved 83.66% higher in 2016 and 38% to the upside in 2017. In 2018, the heating oil crack spread posted a 5.11% loss on a year-on-year basis since the end of 2017. In Q1, the distillate processing spread fell by 10.12% from its closing level on the final day of December 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the heating oil refining spread illustrates that it closed Q1 at $22.55 per barrel. The heating oil crack spread had been under pressure since 2013, but the price action in 2016 and 2017 broke the pattern of lower highs. The processing spread between crude oil and distillates made a higher high in mid-November at $32.53 per barrel before turning lower. However, at $22.55 at the end of March, the refining spread was higher than it was last year at this time as it traded at just over $20 per barrel at the end of March 2018.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas dropped 32.88% in 2014 and was down 19.11% in 2015. In March of 2016, the price of the volatile energy commodity fell to the lowest level since 1998 at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, in a reversal of fortune natural gas exploded higher and posted a 60.21% gain in 2016. In 2017, gravity took the price of the energy commodity back down as bearish sentiment and ample supplies weighed on the natural gas futures market throughout the year. In 2017, natural gas futures lost a total of 21.13% of their value compared to the end of 2016. In 2018, natural gas was just 0.44% lower on the year. In Q1, natural gas lost 9.46% of its value compared to the closing price of nearby futures at the end of December.

Natural gas was a wild ride in Q4 as the price traded to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in mid-November and then fell like a stone reaching a low at $2.543 per MMBtu in mid-February 2019. Natural gas rallied at the beginning of the peak season of demand late last year on the lowest level of inventories in years, but the price came back down to earth in December and during the first three months of 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the highs in natural gas came in mid-November when a combination of short-covering and cold weather took the price to a lower high at $4.929 per MMBtu. Record production caused some market participants to short the commodity, but low stocks and an increase in demand for power generation, and growing shipments of LNG supported the demand side of the fundamental equation for the natural gas market. Natural gas has made a series of higher lows since 2016 when the price found a bottom at $1.611 in early March. In 2017, the low was at $2.522 in late February, and last year it traded to a marginally higher low at $2.53 in mid-February which stood as the bottom. In Q1, the price of nearby futures made it down to yet another slightly higher low at $2.543 in mid-February. Time will tell if the Q1 low will stand as a bottom for the rest of this year, but if the price action of the past three years is a guide, any move below the $2.60 level could provide an excellent buying opportunity based on the price pattern.

Natural gas closed Q1 at $2.662 per MMBtu which is 11.9 cents above its critical technical support level that would keep the pattern of higher lows since 2016 intact in 2019.

The price range in natural gas has been from lows of $1.02 to highs of $15.65 per MMBtu since 1990. Natural gas will move into the second quarter of the year, and the energy commodity will begin flowing into storage around the US. Since 2016, the price has held the February low in the natural gas futures market.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel -- a product of corn. The price of nearby ethanol futures fell by 4.24% in 2018. In Q1, the biofuel turned higher and posted a 6.41% gain for the first three months of 2019. Gasoline posted a substantial gain in Q1. Ethanol underperformed the price of gasoline but outperformed corn in Q1. The biofuel fell to an all-time low at $1.198 during the final three months of 2018. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on March 29 at $1.3450 per gallon while corn was 4.9% lower and gasoline appreciated by 444.57% for the quarter.

One of the primary reasons for the recovery in the price of ethanol was the Trump Administration's plans to lift a ban on the sale of gasoline with a blend of 15 percent ethanol or E15 during the coming summer months. The prohibition had been in place for three decades. On March 12, the EPA issued a proposed regulatory change that could become final policy after a 30-day comment period. If all goes well, E15 could be flowing into cars this summer. The increase in the demand for ethanol on the back of the regulatory change has supported the price of the biofuel and explains the rise of 6.41% in Q1.

The bottom line on energy

In my Q4 report I wrote, "At below the $50 per barrel level and after the recent aggressive period of selling, there are fewer speculative longs in the market which could accelerate gains if there are any surprises that threaten supplies." The crude oil market experienced an impressive recovery in Q1. As we head into Q2, an expansion of the pipeline infrastructure in the US could relieve the bottleneck of crude oil leading to a narrowing of the Brent-WTI spread so long as the Middle East remains calm.

When it comes to natural gas, time will tell if the pattern since 2016 remains intact and we saw the low for this year at $2.543 per MMBtu in February.

The S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDP (XLE) tracks the price of crude oil. During the final three months of 2018, it outperformed the energy commodity, and in Q1 it underperformed, but during both periods it moved in the same direction as the price of crude oil. XLE holds shares in many of the leading energy commodities in the world including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The XLE moved from $57.35 at the end of 2018 to $66.12 at the end of Q1, a rise of 15.3% over the period.

