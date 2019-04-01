ADMA Biologics Investors Prepare For RI-002 PDUFA

Management has been hard at work securing a value-added loan facility and the market responded to this news with a surge in share price.

The company's lead pipeline candidate RI-002 has a PDUFA date on April 2nd. Investors should be vigilant for a company announcement as we approach the PDUFA date.

ADMA is still recovering from a CRL for their IVIG product candidate BIVIGAM. ADMA has yet to hear from the FDA if it is a Type-1 or Type-2 response.

Back on December 19th, ADMA Biologics (ADMA) received a complete response letter "CRL" from the FDA concerning their PAS for BIVIGAM. The FDA had provided an improved compliance status at BIVIGAM's manufacturing facility back in September and had already delayed the PDUFA date in order to review the company's submitted package. Moreover, the company received a PAS approval for the drug product, but not for the drug substance. The CRL was a shock to the company and investors because most signs pointed towards approval. ADMA's CEO Grossman believes "the FDA ran out of time" and could not provide a complete approval for BIVIGAM.

Despite the reassuring post-CRL conference call, the share price remained in the doldrums until the company submitted their responses to the CRL on January 7th. Since the submission, the FDA has asked for information from the company about their BIVIGAM re-submission, yet, the company has not been provided "a formal BIVIGAM CRL re-submission acknowledgment" or "formal clarity on the FDA's intended review timing." Typically, the FDA is able to provide this acknowledgment with 30 days of receiving the responses to the CRL. This is a growing concern as we move closer to being 2 months overdue and RI-002's PDUFA is on the horizon.

Is FDA running behind schedule again?

It appears the company, investors, the stock, the IG market, just about every party involved is ready for BIVIGAM to be on the market…except for the FDA. Unfortunately, the FDA has the privilege to take as long as they need to review a submission. Despite BIVIGAM and RI-002 being two separate products and submissions, I am still apprehensive to add to my position until RI-002 is in the bag. In my previous ADMA article, I had revealed my original plan to make a decision on to hold or liquidate my position depending on the FDA's decision on the BIVIGAM response type. Due to the lack of an FDA decision, I now have to make that verdict on whether or not RI-002 gets approved.

I intend to offer a detailed review of RI-002 and how an approval will dramatically change the company's potential for 2019 and beyond. In addition, I review the latest company developments and post-approval plan.

RI-002 Primer

RI-002 is an "IVIG product containing naturally occurring polyclonal anti-pathogen antibodies" for the management of PIDD. RI-002 is the company's lead pipeline product candidate that has completed its Phase III trial which hit both primary and secondary endpoints. RI-002 is created from a blend of normal donor plasma and plasma from donors with high Respiratory Syncytial Virus "RSV" titers.

CRL

Back in Q3 of 2015, the company submitted their RI-002 BLA for the treatment of PIDD. In July of the next year, the FDA delivered a CRL to ADMA for RI-002. The CRL didn't mention one issue with RI-002's safety or efficacy data, and the FDA didn't call for further studies. So, RI-002's ability to be an approved product was not in question. The CRL cited matters that were the cause of a Warning Letter issued to Biotest back November 2014. The Warning Letter was a result of CMC and GMP problems and deficiencies at the Boca Facility. The FDA was not going to grant approval until these problems were put to rest.

Gaining Control

ADMA was able to gain control over the Boco Facility through their deal with Biotest in January of 2017. As a result, the company had the ability to address the issues cited in the CRL and reestablish regulatory compliance. In April 2018, the FDA inspected the Boca Facility and improved the facilities status from Official Action Indicated "OAI", up to Voluntary Action Indicated "VAI" in September. With the issues at the Boca Facility resolved, ADMA resubmitted a BLA for RI-002 in September. The FDA accepted the company's BLA in October and informed: "the Company should no longer receive CRLs solely for compliance reasons."

PDUFA

Now, the company has an upcoming PDUFA date for RI-002 on April 2nd. In terms of the product, RI-002 confirmed affirmative results in a Phase III study, with hitting its primary endpoint of no Serious Bacterial Infections "SBIs" recorded. Plus, the company promotes the "safety profile of RI-002 is similar to that of other immune globulin products."

So, it looks as if the data is sufficient and the production facility is now in compliance…RI-002 should get approval right?

I have been cautiously optimistic about the chances of RI-002 gaining FDA approval. The FDA has had some difficulty reviewing BIVIGAM's submissions with a PDUFA delay, CRL, and now appears to be delayed to determine the CRL response type. Although RI-002 is a separate product, I can't separate RI-002 from the same FDA who is struggling to approve a similar product. I'm not doubting the product's potential to be approved, I am just concerned the FDA is behind schedule in with RI-002 and will have to postpone.

Launching RI-002

At the moment, ADMA utilizes distributors and wholesalers as sales proxies for Nabi-HB. However, if RI-002 is approved, the company plans to hire a sales force to help market RI-002 to heavy users of IVIG products such as hospitals, clinics, and infusion centers. In addition, we have to expect the company will expand its support staff for quality assurance, reimbursements, logistics, and other SG&A tasks. The company has not provided any specifics on the number hires needed but investors should expect a significant increase in SG&A expenses in the second half of 2019.

RI-002 in the PIDD Market

The company estimates that there are approximately 250K patients with PIDD in the U.S., with roughly half of them being recurrently treated with IVIG. This population contributes to overall IG market that was estimated to be $6.2B in 2017 with $300M in the Hyperimmune Globulin (Figure 3).

Figure 3: IG Market (Source ADMA)

The company expects RI-002 to "target the most at-risk and severely immune compromised population of PIDD patients." Looking at figure 4, we can see these at-risk populations that could benefit from RI-002.

Figure 4: RI-002 Target Populations (Image Source)

Not only would RI-002 allow ADMA to begin establishing a percentage of the market but it could claim the lion's share of the severe immune-compromised population.

Expanding RI-002 Usage

If RI-002 is approved, the company intends to expand RI-002 usage into other indications. The company has hinted at going after RSV, a communal virus that typically leads to cold-like symptoms that can be dangerous for people with PIDD or who are immune-compromised. The company points to RI-001's Phase II study data that revealed a statistically significant improvement in RSV titers in the RI-001 groups compared with placebo by day 18. In fact, the high dosage group had a "four-fold" increase in RSV titer compared to placebo. In addition, data acquired from RI-002 assessment in animal models supports the exploration of RI-002 in RSV and shows potential use of the product in other "respiratory pathogens."

In addition to RSV, the company has recently presented other potential indications for RI-002. Looking at Figure 1, we can see that RI-002 has a broad spectrum of applications that the company can take aim at including patients who have received transplants and patients receiving chemotherapy.

Figure 1: RI-002 Follow-On Indications (Source ADMA)

Transplants often require the immune to be suppressed before the procedure to ensure a successful graft. Whereas chemotherapy often suppresses the immune system as a result of the process.

Therefore, it would be helpful to have RI-002 ready to go to help bolster the patient's immune system to fight off potential infection.

In addition to expanding the label, the company's IVIG has a laundry list of potential off-label uses for their IVIG products including the indications in figure 2.

Figure 2: IVIG Reimbursed Uses (Source ADMA)

Overall, IVIG products have a multitude of applications and can address serious life-threatening issues. If approved, RI-002 opens the door for ADMA into this vast arena of opportunity.

Perceptive Advisors Loan

Back in February, the company signed into a two-tranche loan facility for up to $72.5M with Perceptive Advisors. The first tranche of $45M was used to pay-off ADMA's previous credit facility of $30M plus fees. The second tranche is $27.5M and is grounded on either BIVIGAM or RI-002 FDA approval. The new loan has a maturity date of March 1st, 2022, with ADMA paying 7.5% interest per annum and "the greater of one-month LIBOR rate and 3.5%."

This news was welcomed by both investors and the market, as the share price climbed from below $3.00 on the 12th to the mid-$4.00 area on the 15th. When reading the press release, you can see why the market reacted in such a positive fashion. An excerpt to make note of…

"The Perceptive loan facility provides for an interest only period through the entire duration of the loan facility maturing in March 2022, as well as a more favorable interest rate as compared to ADMA's former senior secured credit facility. Additionally, the new Perceptive loan facility does not include any back-end fees."

CEO Adam Grossman stated,

"This access to capital, combined with the potential FDA approvals of our product candidates, will allow us to increase our manufacturing activities, initiate building additional plasma collection centers, and prepare for the potential commercialization of BIVIGAM® and RI-002 this year."

Not only did the company secure a better loan compared to the previous arrangement, but perhaps they secured enough funding to prevent shareholder dilution. The quote above provides me with some confidence that the present cash position and newly acquired loan facility is adequate to fund the company into BIVIGAM and RI-002 launch.

Figure 5: ADMA Financial Summary (Source ADMA)

How's the Chart Look?

After the BIVIGAM CRL slashed ADMA by over 50% but the share price recovered after the announcement of the new loan agreement. Recently, the share price ran into long-term downtrend line on the daily chart (Figure 6) that was established back in September.

Figure 6: ADMA Daily (Source Trendspider)

If the RI-002 is approved we can expect a significant move up, however, we should expect some swing traders who bought after the December CRL to take some profits. Still, if the share price can remain above the $5.00 mark, we might see the stock move above the 200-day moving average. If the share price remains above the 200-day moving average for a few days we could see a change in the trend.

Double Catalysts Doubling Revenue

ADMA could be getting ready for a double catalyst in the coming weeks with a RI-002 PDUFA and possible FDA update for BIVIGAM. In addition, the company has already prepared the product in anticipation for launch in 2019. With two potential product launches and increasing NABI-HB sales, ADMA could experience a rapid increase in revenues over the next couple of years (Figure 7).

Figure 7: ADMA Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the figure above, we can see the drastic increase in revenue estimates from 2019 to 2020, which should generate considerable momentum in the share price if it comes to fruition. In addition to the revenue growth, notice the figure's FWD Price/Sales ratios for 2019 and 2020; having a price to sales ratio around 5 is on par with the biotech sector. This tells us the company is currently overpriced for 2019 sales estimates, however, it is heavily discounted compared to 2020s. As a potential long-term investor, I found these estimates to be very reassuring that the street sees this company making substantial headway in the coming years. In addition, it has provided me with some confidence to make a technical buy if the opportunity arises.

Figure 8: ADMA Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

However, it appears the street has anticipated another quarter of weak revenue followed by sequential growth (Figure 8). If the company is able to display follow this progression we could see a rapid move in the share price towards the end of 2019 as a cash-flow positive point could be projected.

Conclusion

As we approach RI-002's PDUFA, investors should remain vigilant for a company press release announcing FDA approval or another CRL. I expect the stock to experience an increase in volatility after the FDA delivers their verdict as the market attempts to find a new value for the company. In my opinion, this binary event carry's a bit more potential than most PDUFA decisions. If the company receives an approval, RI-002 opens the door to a multi-billion dollar IG market, while a CRL means more time and money wasted that the company cannot afford. This binary potential is compounded due to the prolonged unknown fate of BIVIGAM. As the pressure builds, investors need to have a game plan on how they are going to manage their position in all potential outcomes for BIVIGAM and RI-002.

Personally, I am still prepared to hold ADMA for up to 5 years if BIVIGAM and RI-002 can get approved in 2019. If they are approved, I anticipate 5-year price target of $24.00, which I balanced on the estimated IG market in 2024, and the outlook that ADMA will achieve 10% of the market share in 2024. I will continue to add if the company can continue to hit revenue estimates and can quickly expand RI-002 usage into other indications.

If ADMA does not achieve FDA approval for BiVIGAM and RI-002 products, I will liquidate my position upon news release.

