The Yield Curve Inversion Won't Cause A Bear Market

After a strong quarter and a strong start to the month of March, stocks stalled out toward the end of the month. It's not hard to see why: they yield curve moved much closer to full inversion, with the 10-year treasury yield dropping below the interest rate on 3-month paper. People use yield curve inversions as a common recession indicator, and the yield curve is getting quite inverted across multiple time frames now.

The idea is that in a healthy economy, interest rates escalate as you want to borrow money for longer. If you take out a mortgage, you expect to pay more for a 30-year loan than a 15-year, as the bank is tying up its money for longer and wants to get paid more for the privilege. Similarly, you expect to earn a higher yield on a 5-year CD at the bank rather than a one-year CD as you are both locking up your capital longer and taking more risk (inflation namely) agreeing to a fixed yield for longer duration.

Now, however, the yield curve has inverted. This means that short-term interest rates are higher than long-term ones. Recently, the yield on 10-year treasuries fell below the rate for short-term government paper for the first time since prior to the Great Financial Crisis.

Let's look back at the past three times we've seen this happen. They were 1998 (no recession immediately, but the economy was starting to run out of steam), 2000 (recession imminent) and 2007 (disaster ahead). So now, folks are presumably wondering if we're in for another rough time. Looking back before 1998, yield curve inversions have a good track record of predicting recessions, though not usually of anything resembling 2007 style chaos.

Before we proceed, it's important to note that this isn't the first yield curve inversion story we've heard in recent months. Last fall, smaller parts of the yield curve - say the 3-year and 5-year bonds briefly inverted. However, it wasn't until late March that the curve fully inverted and triggered an unmistakable watch out for a recession signal. Notably, this occurred while markets have been roaring higher, so we can't blame it on a momentary market stress during a correction either. No, the bond market is sending a clear signal.

What's The Bond Market Saying?

A lot of yield curve analysis stops where I did in the opening paragraphs. And that's fine - it's a factual summary of the situation. But it might not fully make clear the market forces at work here. Let's stop to think about why the yield curve is inverting, and what it means for us as investors.

Many people think that "the Fed sets interest rates". You sometimes even see reporters who should know better say something like this. But the Fed doesn't set interest rates directly - at least not most of them. (Things such as 2011's Operation Twist existed because the Fed doesn't directly control the yield curve). The Fed sets the discount rate, which acts as the interest rates for banks to borrow from each other on a very short-term basis. If you have a very short duration product, such as a savings account, money market fund, or three-month CD, it is going to very closely follow the Fed's target rate.

The Fed has a high degree of control over the yield curve out to about two years. Market participants still set the actual rate on these short-term bonds - not the Fed - but the rates are closely tied to expectations of where the Fed discount rate will be in the near future. With the Fed guiding to zero rate changes in 2019 and perhaps one in 2020 (but equally possible of zero then as well), the Fed discount rate should be close to stationary, barring major changes in the economy. As it turns out, looking at the chart below, the yield curve is dead flat between one month and one year out, as the market agrees there will be no hikes in 2019 (in fact, a cut is now more likely than a raise according to the bond market). But things get interesting at 2-years out:

Source: Investing.com, data as of March 25th.

As you can see, the market is pricing two-year bonds for significantly less yield than one-year bonds. This means that the market feels the Fed's next move will be to cut rates by at least one if not two times by early 2021. The yield curve is supposed to go up in a normal market (see the light blue line - where we were last year - for an example of a more normal curve). So, a significantly lower two-year than one-year yield means that the market is much more worried about Fed cuts than it is about collecting a higher yield in return for locking up money longer.

This same effect lingers out through five years, where the market is now pricing in at least four cuts in coming years to offset its normal demand for much higher yields to compensate duration. At 7-years, the yield curve finally turns up again, but it's a pretty sad little increase, even at 10-years, a bond investor gets less annual yield than on a one-month T-bill. This implies that the market feels that the Fed interest rate is way too high and that the Fed will go a slash and burn rate-cutting campaign at some point over the next few years.

As you can see, the Fed jacked up the short-end of the yield curve almost a full percentage point over the last year, meanwhile the market has actually lowered the yield on 10 and 30 year paper over the same period. This suggests, as crazy as it sounds, that the economy's intermediate prospects got significantly worse at the same time the Fed was pushing through the equivalent of four rate hikes.

What Does It Mean? Think 1998, Not 2008.

If the bond market is actually correct, this means that we are in fact heading for a recession. Two main things drive the stock market, liquidity and earnings. Earnings are still very strong, if decelerating a bit. However, as we saw in the correction last fall, liquidity underneath this market is quite thin. Markets dropped faster than 2008 at one point during the December decline, and numerous asset classes saw virtually all reasonable bids dry up right before Christmas.

The credit market is rushing to the safe haven of government bonds, and selling off other assets to pay for it. However, I see the right analogy here as 1998, not 2000 or 2007. 1998, like October of 2018, was a financial markets driven panic that came out of nowhere and left almost as quickly.

In 1997 and 1998, various emerging markets tanked, culminating in Russia collapsing. Numerous hedge funds had bet heavily on newly privatized assets there and took a bath. Long-Term Capital Management in particular bet billions and lost nearly all its value in a month. As it had many billions in leveraged positions, there were fears that its collapse would wipe out one or more investment banks.

Then Fed chairman Alan Greenspan made the same move as Powell did now. Greenspan went from a relatively tight fiscal policy to extreme looseness, slashing interest rates, intervening directly to prop up the investment banks, and unleashing a massive wall of cheap money at the stock market. The result was a more than 50% rally in the NASDAQ in 1999, followed by a tricky stock market year in 2000 and a nasty bear market that really got going in 2001.

Powell seems to be taking us down the same course. As I said above, the problem here has been liquidity, not earnings. The economy is strong, GDP is good, unemployment is extremely low, and Trump is running massive deficits to pump more money into the economy (don't underestimate how much juice is left on corporate income statements from last year's gigantic tax cut).

The market topped virtually to the day in October when Powell said that markets were still "a long way" from normal interest rates. The stock market is now basically back to where it was in October, and Powell is saying that interest rates are correct where they are rather than being a long way from normal.

The "need" for four more rate hikes has totally disappeared. With the economy still strong, and the Fed now taking its foot off the brake, it's clear that Powell & Co are happy to see the S&P top 3,000. Keep in mind that Trump is also nominating a new Fed board member who was just recently saying on CNBC that the whole Fed should be fired for hiking rates in December. Any bearish arguments about the Fed and tight money have been obliterated.

As such, my view is that the bond market has drastically overreacted to a slight slowdown in economic figures and the strong, if brief, correction in the stock market last fall. I expect long-term interest rates to head back up - not to where they were last year - but back up nicely from where they've dumped to over the past month. It's structurally incoherent for stocks to be reaching new all-time highs while bond yields plunge. In this case, I think the bond market is wrong, and yields will start to reflect the economy's continuing strength over the mid-term.

If the 1998 analogy is correct, we would have another two years of solid to big gains in stocks, followed by a recession and fairly powerful bear market. Of course, history doesn't repeat exactly, and a ton also depends on how the elections shape up. There's still the lingering China issue, along with seeing if Europe can get out of its slump. That said, the economy is good, Trump is throwing stimulus at said economy, and the Fed is now strongly signaling to you to buy stocks. The odds favor further upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.