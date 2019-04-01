General Electric: A Financially Absent Board

It behooves shareholders to question how good governance can be when so many individuals proposing to represent them can't bother to join them as shareholders.

The situation has become worse with the reduction in the number of board members with 40% of nominees having invested no personal funds in the company.

General Electric (GE) shareholders have or will soon begin seeing the company’s annual report and proxy statement appear in their mailboxes. The company’s financial travails – which have been extensively discussed in this forum as well as across the financial press – will of course be reflected in the company’s reported results. However, rather than focusing on the well documented, we instead turn our attention for a moment to the rather more obscure proxy statement and the share ownership of the company’s board of directors. In particular, the notable lack of direct and indirect ownership of the company’s shares is a phenomenon which has only been made worse by the company’s recent decision to reduce the size of the board of directors.

General Electric is not alone in having directors with limited personal investment in the company. However, General Electric’s reconstituted board takes this lack of personal investment to an unusual level in that fully 40% of the ten nominees for the company’s board of directors have no outright common stock ownership of the company’s shares on either a direct or indirect basis. In essence, even the smallest General Electric shareholder has invested more personal funds into the company’s shares than a near majority of the company’s board of directors.

Questionable “Good” Governance

The company’s proxy statement is littered with the typical paeans to good corporate governance but it begs the question how good corporate governance can be when nearly half of the proposed board of directors – including some who are existing directors – haven’t seen fit to invest a penny of personal funds in the company’s common stock.

Indeed, the company’s 2019 proxy statement includes the following summary of director “must haves” for consideration for nomination.

Source: General Electric 2019 Proxy Statement

These are all well and good (and perhaps on the side of ridiculous – one would hope that anyone seeking a well-compensated position at a major corporate enterprise would have at least all of these attributes) but notably absent is any reference to having something so basic as a financial interest in the company or common stock ownership. In our view, a “must have” when purporting to represent the shareholders of a corporation is at least nominal membership among those one proposes to represent.

Instead, General Electric has seen fit to nominate four individuals who do not own any of the company’s common stock, as reflected in the following disclosure:

Source: General Electric 2019 Proxy Statement

The above disclosure, in fact, makes the situation look slightly better than it is since James Mulva, although included on the list, is retiring from the board of directors.

Remarkably, this condition has only worsened with the company’s recent decision to reduce the number of directors comprising the board of directors from 18 to 10. In 2017, of the 18 nominees for the board of directors, four had no direct or indirect outright ownership of the company’s common stock, as reflected in the following table:

Source: General Electric 2017 Proxy Statement

In addition to Jeffrey Immelt, who appeared in the executive officer table rather than the director and nominee table although he was nominated as a member of the board, this mean just under a quarter of the director nominees (22%) hadn’t invested a penny of personal funds in the company’s common stock – not exactly an ideal situation but, in the context of corporate boards, still (unfortunately) above the average.

The lack of direct or indirect outright ownership of company shares purchased with personal funds, as noted earlier, is not an issue limited to the company. A lack of direct investment by board members can be identified at many other public companies. In many cases, the shareholding disclosure in the proxy statement is structured in such a way that direct and indirect individual ownership is not specifically separated from ownership through stock grants and restricted stock units (as is the case with General Electric’s disclosure), thus obscuring the nature of ownership and requiring investors to go to the fine print notes associated with the tables to understand the true nature of share ownership.

General Electric does currently have stock ownership guidelines for directors (and executive officers), but in our experience these are only marginally meaningful. The current stock ownership requirement for directors is a fixed value of $550,000 – five times cash compensation – but this level of ownership may be achieved over a period of five years after election to the board and, based on the compensation paid to directors, is conveniently significantly less than what a director will earn in fees (both cash and other) over the same five-year period. The company therefore establishes a requirement – and then effectively fulfills that requirement over time out of company (i.e., shareholder) funds.

Indeed, it’s perhaps equally noteworthy that the three current members of the board with no outright ownership (Mr. Bazin, Mr. Horton, and Ms. Seidman) received director compensation last year of more than $800,000 – some in cash – and still felt no need to invest anything in the company’s common shares.

We find the structure of such ownership guidelines, though not unusual in the corporate world, nonetheless concerning and especially so in light of the lack of direct ownership. A significant body of evidence – as well as common sense – supports the view that individuals (and board members) tend to react differently when making decisions when there is a personal investment (made with personal funds) versus an indirect investment developed through the granting of stock grants or stock options. The difference is similar to the psychological difference between risking personal funds or “house” funds. A lack of direct personal investment has the potential to result in decisions which don’t reflect the best interests of shareholders as the psychological alignment does not reflect the apparent financial alignment with common shareholders.

In addition, it begs the question exactly what message is sent to the public markets on the margin when large numbers of the members of a company’s board of directors don’t see sufficient reason to invest directly in the shares of the company of which they are a director.

It’s difficult, of course, to assign a particular decision or fault to the lack of direct ownership of stock on the part of the board of directors. We’re also not suggesting that the board of directors has implicitly failed in its duties with respect to shareholders. Individual shareholders may have their own perspective on these issues.

Nonetheless, shareholders may be better served by including a minimum direct investment requirement before an individual may be nominated to the board of directors, such as a fixed threshold of $100,000 in company stock in addition to the $500,000 five-year requirement, to ensure that individuals being nominated to the board have an actual, personal, tangible investment in the company however small relative to the scale of the company. A minimum investment threshold before an individual is eligible for nomination is not an unusual requirement. We’ve previously communicated these concerns to the company without receiving a satisfactory response.

Conclusion

It’s an open question where the company’s current efforts to reorganize will take General Electric in the long term. However, from a governance perspective, we do believe that General Electric shareholders should be concerned about the lack of personal investment by those who purport to represent the interests of the company’s shareholders – especially for a company which has destroyed so much shareholder wealth over such a short period of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.