Thoughts From A 'Dyed In The Wool' Bond Investor

When should you buy bond funds and when should you buy individual bonds

Let’s say you are an individual investor who wants to own municipal and US treasury bonds. You have two choices: construct a portfolio of individual bonds or buy bond funds. I have never purchased corporate bonds (nor do I plan to) so this article will not address them. This article addresses municipal bonds and US Treasuries.

Bond funds are suitable for investors with a small exposure to bonds (below $200,000) whereas individual bonds are better for investors with a larger exposure to bonds (above $200,000). Once you have $500,000 or more in bonds, you can have 30-50 individual bonds and in essence have your own hand-picked bond fund. Once you have over $1,000,000 in bonds (50-100 bonds) I see no reason to even consider bond funds.

I don’t like bond funds for a variety of reasons.

1. Unlike index stock funds (e.g. SPY) where you know exactly what the individual holdings are, MUB [iShares National Muni Bond ETF] currently has over 3,700 issues. The S&P 500 composition rarely changes, so the fund’s holdings stay relatively constant. Since muni bonds are constantly maturing and being called, the composition is constantly changing so the investor has no idea what he owns unless he wants to constantly check the 3,700 issue list.

2. Seeking Alpha reader Avery49 adds the following reasons (it is so eloquently stated I am quoting nearly verbatim:

“For example, when it comes to municipal bonds - I want to own the bonds and not a municipal bond fund. Why? The municipal bond fund is going to be constructed with some investment objective in mind. Maybe it's long term or short term, maybe high yield or conservative, maybe employing leverage, maybe not. Further, fund managers have a tendency to always carry some high risk issues in their funds to juice returns (their own form of "diversification"). For the municipal bond fund, maybe some Puerto Rico bonds, maybe some bonds from financially riskier states, maybe others which have dropped below investment grade or had their ratings dropped altogether. As the individual investor, you don't have to take the smorgasbord of holdings which results. You are capable of fine tuning your bond holdings to exactly match the investment profile and maturities/duration you like. You don't have to include the high risk "junk bonds" and you don't have to try to juice returns to justify your management fees as the fund manager does.

Lastly, when purchasing individual bonds, you have total control over everything about it. When you buy, assuming you hold to maturity (or call), you know the exact returns. You know the exact days you'll receive your interest payments, how much you'll be getting, and you'll know exactly when you'll get your principal back - there is very little left to the unknown. When you invest in a bond fund, you have no control, there are no guarantees of return, there is no guarantee you will get your principal back without a loss on any specific date.”

Thank you Avery49 .

How to buy individual tax-free municipal bonds.

Buying muni bonds is usually not a “zero-sum” game like some other investments where one side of the trade wins and the other side loses. Muni bond trading is generally done by institutions and millionaires, who, especially in the case of the latter, are generally more level-headed than stock, option or futures traders. That leads to a more orderly market where price fluctuations are minimal and mathematically logical. Actually, muni traders are almost always long-term investors who plan to hold to maturity. Every now and then we’ll choose to sell a bond if that bond no longer meets our criteria. Inevitably, that bond does meet the criteria for another investor. So both sides win. The seller unloads a bond he no longer wants and the buyer obtains one that he does want. Nobody profits at somebody else’s expense.

US Treasuries are among the most liquid investments, so if you should ever want to sell your bond you will get a fair and prompt fill at the market price.

Selling munis is different. Chances are that there will be no current “bid” for your specific bond. That’s the usual case. What you need to do is have your broker (or do it yourself in a self-directed account) request a “bid quote” for your bond. The word is spread among other broker-dealers that your bond is for sale and those interested will place bids on it. It typically takes about 1-3 hours for you to receive notice as to what the highest bid was, and at that point you can either accept that bid or reject it and hold on to your bond.

Let’s now look at some rules I use when buying tax free munis.

Rule #1: Tax-free bonds are for retail (non-retirement) accounts. The bulk of your muni-bond portfolio in a retail account should be tax-free bonds. If you are in a higher tax bracket, perhaps 90-100% should be in tax-free bonds. Once you retire and are in a lower bracket, you can add taxable munis to a retail account to about 20%. Consult your tax advisor to see what affect owning taxable munis will have on your overall tax liability and how much of your portfolio should be in taxable munis.

Rule #2: Always, and I mean always, buy “investment grade” muni bonds. “Investment grade” is defined as Baa3 (Moody’s) or better or BBB- (S&P and Fitch) or better. See the chart below. For me, the minimum rating I will buy is 3 rungs higher up the ladder, namely A3 or A- and in those cases I only buy small amounts. For larger purchases my minimum rises another 3 rungs to Aa3 or AA-. Muni bonds are intended as safe investments, so stick with that philosophy and make most of your portfolio high quality (Upper medium grade or better).

Rule #3: Never pay more than 103 for a bond and look for quality bonds being offered at a discount. Muni bonds are priced so that theoretically you obtain the same yield-to-call or yield-to-maturity within the same rating and time spectrum. So a 20 year AA bond paying 3.0% will be offered at a lower price than a 20 year AA bond paying 3.5% so that the yield to maturity is the same for both bonds. So, which should you buy? I would prefer to purchase the lower coupon bond because most muni bonds have “extraordinary” redemption features that allow some or all of the bond to be called without notice, usually at par (price of 100). If you have purchased at a discount, you make a gain on the bond being called at par. If you paid a premium on that bond, you may lose money when the bond is called.

Rule #4- Buy mostly state issued bonds. I like state issued bonds namely General Obligation [G.O.] or state agency bonds. My belief is that the chances of a state bond defaulting are extremely slim, with the last one being Arkansas during the Great Depression. Municipalities and counties have defaulted periodically but I believe that every US state will have enough revenue to meet its muni bond obligations for the foreseeable future. Having said that, there are some states I avoid if they don’t meet my ratings threshold listed in point #2. I only purchase bonds issued by municipalities and counties if they are insured, and then only in small amounts. Assured Guaranty [AG] and Build America Mutual [BAM] are my two preferred insurers.

Rule #5: Diversify. Currently I own bonds from 41 states in a variety of sectors (G.O., housing, educational, hospitals, transportation, utilities, infrastructure and economic development). I feel that this diversity, along with the bonds being highly rated and in some cases insured, gives me maximum security.

Rule #6: Ladder your bonds. Laddering means having a small percentage of your bonds mature every year. When you have bonds maturing every year, you know you’ll have cash available. This cash can be used to buy more bonds (a great hedge against rising interest rates), other investments, spent, or parked in money market.

Rule #7: Get familiar with EMMA [Electronic Municipal Market Access].

Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board: EMMA

For each bond, EMMA will provide as much information as an investor needs to know. Pay attention to ratings (look for ratings upgrades, downgrades or affirmations) and trade activity (prices paid for that bond when investors bought and sold). Look at ME (material events) to see important information about the bond. If you are going to buy individual bonds rather than a bond fund you need to spend a little time reading about your prospective bonds.

Rule #8: Once you are comfortable selecting your own bonds, open an account at a discount brokerage firm. If you are new to buying munis, the first few years you should use a full-service broker. You can tell the broker to follow certain rules in selecting bonds for you to make the process for efficient. After a few years, you can move your account to a discount broker where the bid/ask spreads are much less than full-service brokers. That will save you money when both buying and selling. Also, some full service brokers will encourage their clients to purchase certain issues (which may or may not be ideally suited for them), whereas with an on-line discount broker there is no such bias and you make all the decisions yourself so all bonds are bought with your best interests in mind.

Rule #9: Be patient when selecting bonds. In general, the stock market has the same issues for sale every day. With bonds, the inventory available is constantly changing. When looking to buy, if you don’t see something you like, simply wait until the next day. Keep doing that until an issue that meets your goals comes along. Establish your criteria for your bonds in terms of rating, type, maturity date, etc. and wait until you find a bond that meets that criteria.

Rule #10: Buy housing bonds mainly in IRAs. Housing Bonds have a higher “unscheduled redemption” rate than other muni bonds. This is where a small portion of the bonds are called “out of the blue” and not according to the listed call schedule for the bond. This can be annoying because if this occurs in a retail account you now have an unexpected capital gain or loss. While the interest on tax-free munis is tax-exempt, the capital gain or loss is a taxable event and must be reported on your 1040. I have had some housing bonds that had several of these “unscheduled redemptions” occur in the same calendar year. If they are in an IRA, there’s no capital gain issue because gains or losses in IRAs are not taxable events and not listed on your 1040. You simply take the proceeds and buy another bond. Given this propensity for “unscheduled redemptions”, buy housing bonds at par or less or just slightly above par (no more than 102).

How to buy individual taxable municipal bonds.

Rule #1: Taxable muni bonds are for both IRAs and retail (non-retirement) accounts.

Taxable munis typically pay a slightly higher interest rate than tax-frees due to the fact that the investor must pay federal income tax on the interest.

See Rule #1 above in the fax-free section for adding taxable munis to a retail account.

You should not have any tax-free muni bonds in an IRA since interest from the IRA isn’t taxable until you withdraw funds. Thus, given the same rating and time frame, purchase higher yielding taxable bonds rather than tax-free bonds.

Rules 2-10: these rules apply equally to taxable bonds as to tax-free bonds listed above.

How to buy individual US Treasuries

Purchasing US Treasuries requires far less research than buying munis. You don’t have to worry about ratings, call dates, insurance, credit risk, unscheduled redemptions or material events. The interest is taxable on your federal return and tax-free on your state return.

The US government will not default on its debt. Period. In my opinion, this talk we sometimes hear about bankruptcy and the US Federal government is utter nonsense. The US Treasury department can print as much money as needed to pay interest (and principal if need be) on Treasuries. It’s a commonly held belief that any sovereign nation whose debt is denominated in its own currency can print money to pay debt.

This wholesale money printing would lead to hyper-inflation, but that’s a separate issue from defaulting. Instead of printing money, we just go further and further into debt year after year.

Unlike muni bonds, whose price movement is far less volatile, treasury prices in the 10-30 year range can be quite volatile from day to day and over extended periods. This is one of the best things about treasuries so it should be emphasized.

If you are happy with the coupon (interest rate) of your treasury, you cannot lose money. If interest rates rise, you simply hold the bond to maturity. If interest rates fall, you can either hold to maturity or sell your bond before maturity for a capital gain. Many people who don’t understand bonds don’t realize this. They look at a treasury that pays 3% and think “why would I want to settle for 3% and have to pay tax on that when stocks historically yield so much more?” In the 19 years I have owned 10-30 year US Treasuries, I have never held one anywhere close to maturity as in every instance the opportunity for significant capital gains presented itself when yields spiked lower within a few years of when I purchased every bond.

Thus, the 3% is the worst-case scenario. There is a very high likelihood that you’ll have the opportunity to sell your bond for a solid capital gain somewhere down the road if you so desire.

That’s one of the aspects about bonds that you cannot say about stocks- the fact that on a known date, regardless of what happens in the interim, you will receive 100% of your principal back. That enables you to be patient and pick your time to sell at a profit when the opportunity arises.

Like munis, you should ladder your Treasuries to protect yourself against interest rate spikes. In fact when you ladder your bonds, you benefit from interest rate spikes because it allows you to purchase new bonds at higher interest rates. This is how you mitigate the so-called “interest rate” risk associated with bonds.

Other considerations for bond investors

Inflation is an enemy and big concern for fixed-income portfolios. Since my income is essentially fixed, I have to be sure the income I derive from my investments retains its purchasing power. That means monitoring the money supply and inflation as increases in either will reduce the buying power of my income.

Here’s what I do:

Monitor the M2 money supply. This gives me some measure of the rate at which the US Treasury is printing money. Below is a 10 year chart. As of now, the M2 money supply stands at 14.5 trillion and growing at a mostly linear rate. I watch for a steepening of the upward slope, a sign that the money-printing is ramping up. At that point I will take action.

Monitor the inflation rate. From the chart below, you can see we have relatively low inflation. Once I see a sustained increase in inflation of over 3.0% I will take action.

Here’s my strategy. As I stated my bonds are annually laddered (meaning that nearly every year between 2020 and 2048 a small percentage of my bonds mature). As long as the M2 money supply and inflation rate pose no problem to the purchasing power of my investment income, I stay the course. As the bonds mature, I can re-invest in some combination of bonds, stock ETFs/CEFs or just park the proceeds in a money market account. I typically wait for yields to spike up and then buy as I assume the long term trend towards lower rates will continue over the next 30 years

However, if I see the M2 increase and/or inflation rate increase, I will take the proceeds from maturing bonds and invest them in the following instruments:

1. equity REIT ETFs

2. commodities (mainly gold)

3. stock ETFs

These investments offer a good hedge against inflation for my bond portfolio. Real estate is one of the best inflation hedges as history shows that it is one of the few asset classes that can outpace inflation. Commodities, especially those in limited supply, also increase in value when paper currency becomes devalued. Stocks also provide a certain hedge, especially those companies with “pricing power” (the ability to raise prices to keep up with inflation).

Summary

Bond funds are appropriate for investors who allocate a small percentage of their portfolio to bonds or who have a small amount of money invested in bonds. As the amount of money in bonds increases, individual laddered bonds make more sense than bond funds.

There are a few common-sense guidelines to use when buying bonds.

If you have a large bond portfolio, you should have a plan in place in case inflation rears its ugly head.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not own any bond funds. I have a portfolio of 141 individual bonds in my retail and IRA accounts combined.